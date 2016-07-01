Facebook Messenger Now Has 11,000 Bots (theverge.com) 43
An anonymous reader writes: Three months after Facebook announced a platform for building bots that operate inside its Messenger app, Messenger chief David Marcus said in a blog post that more than 11,000 bots have been created. He also said 23,000 more developers have signed up to use tools provided by Wit.ai, a Facebook acquisition that automates conversational interactions between users and businesses. Facebook has yet to announce any numbers regarding how many users actually use the bots, but developers appear to be actively engaged. Facebook has said that bots will rapidly improve as more developers create them. Marcus did announce several new features for the platform. Bots can now respond with GIFs, audio, video, and other files "to help a brand's personality come across," Marcus said. They can now link Messenger profiles to customer accounts, such as a bank or online merchant. They're also getting some new UI elements: "quick replies" that suggest interactions for the user to help them set their expectations, and a "persistent menu" option for bots that displays available commands at all times so users don't have to remember them. A star system is now in place for users to rate bots and provide feedback directly to developers.
Slashdot also has a Facebook Messenger bot. You can chat with it by messaging the Slashdot Facebook page.
Slashdot also has a Facebook Messenger bot. You can chat with it by messaging the Slashdot Facebook page.
Bots (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
The average facebook bot has more IQ than the average facebook user.
insulting facebook users will never get you laid
Re: (Score:3)
The average facebook bot has more IQ than the average facebook user.
insulting facebook users will never get you laid
that said, using advertisement chatbots, if conversation goes uninitiated, will be a surefire way to end my relationship with facebook
Bad news (Score:3)
Any idea why (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
640,000 bots oughtta be enough for anyone.
What's old is new (Score:1)
Remember irc chat bots?
Now there's something I really want... (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh boy, more crap driven by the idiots in marketing.
Re: (Score:1)
Not on any Social media site thankfully. Never have been.
That's what you think.
Re: (Score:1)
This was composed by one of the Facebook messenger bots.
Why I won't use Facebook Messenger (Score:2)
Am I missing something? (Score:5, Interesting)
Why would I want to talk to a bot? I mean, Eliza was fun [fullerton.edu] back in the day, Siri is fun to taunt from time to time, but.. why would I want to talk to a bot? (talk, type, whatever. Interact.)
Now, if this were a sentient android, yes, I probably would. But a bot? A bot that spews trendy chat and gifs? For businesses? What?
Does not compute.
WOW!...... (Score:1)
Question (Score:1)
Can we get bots that pose as rich old ladies and can set up profile pages and accept every friend request they get from every prince of nigeria?
This would solve so many problems I'm not even joking.
Get off my lawn (Score:2)
11,000? FB only needs 3 (Score:2)
All FB needs is 3 bots: one that's extremely left-wing, one that's extremely right-wing, and one that always tries to find the middle-ground. Then we can all leave them to it, get off of FB, and do something stimulating, engaging, and/or productive.