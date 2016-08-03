Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


LibreOffice 5.2 Officially Released (softpedia.com) 103

prisoninmate writes from a report via Softpedia: LibreOffice 5.2 is finally here, after it has been in development for the past four months, during which the development team behind one of the best free office suites have managed to implement dozens of new features and improvements to most of the application's components. Key features include more UI refinements to make it flexible for anyone, standards-based document classification, forecasting functions in Calc, the spreadsheet editor, as well as lots of Writer and Impress enhancements. A series of videos are provided to see what landed in the LibreOffice 5.2 office suite, which is now available for download for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X, and Microsoft Windows operating systems.
  • Until 5.0, Tables were the most missed spreadsheet feature in Calc. Now they are really catching up.

    • Version 5.0 finally "turns the tables" on the competition!

    • I'm not sure what feature you mean. Pardon my ignorance.

        by aisaac ( 247911 )

        Tables are not pivot tables, which LO has had for ages. Tables are a crucial spreadsheet feature, providing structured references to rectangular arrays of data. Elementwise operations become trivial with tables. A collection of tables can be used similarly to a relational database.

  • On my Dell XPS 13 Ultra book, used primarily for research, Face Book, Amazon, and web games, I installed LibreOffice in the off chance I may need to create, edit, or view a document. I opened it up a grand total of once... to make sure it worked after install.

    For me, I no longer use a computer to create documents, and PDF's have become the gold standard for read-only digital documents and editable forms. My college days of typed reports are gone, and the cloud makes traditional file keeping less relevant.

      by NotAPK ( 4529127 )

      "In my experience it seems the "Office Suite" is becoming less and less relevant."

      Without being rude to you, it just sounds like you do less and less work on the computer... :)

      • Yes, that is true. I did mean to convey that in my post. ;)

        But it seems that unless you are working a job where specific documents are required, these days a student or worker could just as easily write an essay in Gmail and let auto-correct fix spelling mistakes, without the need to use a full-scale Office Suite.

          by NotAPK ( 4529127 )

          You're right, very few users will be hacking up 100k-word software specifications (my own primary use for a word processor) but for general non-business use there are lots of reasons to need a word processor of some kind:

          - Make a CV
          - Write a job application
          - Write a formal letter to the council complaining about street repairs
          - Play around with ideas for a party/wedding invitation (not everyone understands vector arts, let alone use Illustrator or Inkscape)
          • Computers are tools (and toys for some of us), and as such our way of using them changes with the stage of life we are in and the goals we are currently pursuing. At one time, I used Word processors more, now it's the Internet browser. I'd say we both use those tools, just in different ways and levels of degree. I agree with your assessment of what computers should help us do in life. At this stage, I'm willing to settle for any mainstream office suite that is compatible with my old files, and the applicati

  • LibreOffice is a winner!! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 03, 2016 @05:29PM (#52639903)

    I bought 5 laptops that each came with a free year of Office 360.
    I sold the Office 360 activations for $30 each and installed LibreOffice.
    After using LibreOffice for about a year, I can't understand why anyone would buy Office 360.
    You can try the portable version without even doing an install - run it from a flash stick even.
    The portable version will be somewhat slow, but allows you to evaluate everything except speed.
    If you plan to buy or renew an Office 360 subscription, download LibreOffice first.
    It's free, easy and you might like it better.

      by Anonymous Coward

      How about significantly better UI usability? It looks more aesthetically pleasing? It produces better, and more professional looking documents out of the box? It integrates more seamlessly with document management systems? It integrates better with actual ERP style information systems? It has more collaborative editing features?

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The main issue I have found is that it doesn't open some of the spreadsheets made in MS Office that I have to handle. It seems to have issues with the formulas and of course it can't run VBA macros. For example, my company produces a time accounting spreadsheet that uses a VBA macro to take the month and produce a day/product grid that you can then fill in.

  • No, thanks (Score:3)

    by snookiex ( 1814614 ) on Wednesday August 03, 2016 @09:48PM (#52641461) Homepage

    I already migrated half of the technical documentation I maintain to LaTeX. What a buggy piece of software LO is.

    • TeX and LaTeX are brilliant, but I think it is somewhat unfair to compare LO to them, as the problems they solve are rather different. The TeX family are for top-end typesetting, particularly in science and technology publications, and it performs that task exceptionally well, whereas LO et al. are for use in an office. TeX is aimed at expert users, office applications are aimed at the average, user and have to take into account that many or most have little, real understanding of computers. And of course,

  • LibreOffice gets better with every update (Score:5, Interesting)

    by melting_clock ( 659274 ) on Wednesday August 03, 2016 @09:57PM (#52641517)

    Several years ago, I was a heavy MS Office user that used Outlook for email, wrote 20-60 page reports in Word, produced a couple of Excel spreadsheets daily with scientific and financial data, and created many presentations in PowerPoint. A large part of every working day was spent in MS Office.

    A few issues had me looking for an alternative;

    1) My Word documents would often become corrupted, growing from a couple of megabyte to tens of megabytes for no reason. Most of the time copy and pasting the whole document into a new document fixed this.
    2) MS Office applications would crash regularly, particularly Word, destroying my productivity and making for a miserable working day.
    3) When the stupid ribbon interface appeared in MS Office, is took longer to do making basic tasks that were efficiently achieved with traditional menus.
    4) I wanted a cross platform office suite so that working Linux was easier.

    OpenOffice, then LibreOffice, became that alternative and Office application crashes were a thing of the past. In early versions, MS Office documents were not always accurately rendered by my alternative so I would have to open some documents in MS Office. There were missing features that had me using MS Office for certain tasks, particularly with spreadsheets that Excel did better. Collaborating with colleagues that used MS Office exclusively could be a bit of a pain.

    Today, I have no issues opening MS Office documents or saving in an MS Office format for colleagues to use. The issue of missing features is almost entirely gone and it is only my stubbornness for doing things a certain way that ever means that Excel is used. Many people have seen me using LibreOffice and have been converted from MS Office, although subscription models and other MS policies has helped with this. LibreOffice is the only office suite I really use, with MS Office on hanging around as a backup.

    LibreOffice just gets better with every release, while MS Office tries to screw their customers more with every release...

    • MS Office tries to screw their customers more with every release...

      Microsoft has been delivering so much evil that Microsoft top managers have proudly decided to change the company's name to EVILsoft.

      I know people will think that is a joke, but... maybe it's true.

  • Still Same Old Problem (Score:4, Insightful)

    by theshowmecanuck ( 703852 ) on Wednesday August 03, 2016 @10:42PM (#52641729) Journal
    As the summary points out, they added a whole ton of new features. What this and most open source applications need are not new features (at least not right away). They need all existing features cleaned up and made to run as bullet proof as possible. Get rid of most or all the bugs before moving on to release with new features. They should have a lock down for maybe a year and a half and just clear every single bug report they have. Same thing with KDE for sure.

      by Anonymous Coward

      You might want to actually go to the site and read Meeks' post. Bug fixes are huge in this release. It's pretty bullet proof lately. If you disagree, file a bug, because chances are, no one else has filed it.

  • is there any advantage to Libre? I have a full license for Office 365 through my job, so the obvious price advantage isn't relevant to me. I also only use linux headless on my servers, so platform support isn't an issue. Is there anything Libre has/does that MS Office doesn't? Unique or improved features I might like? (feel free to make wild assumptions about my preferences)

      by ssam ( 2723487 )
      There are a few areas they it has advantages in, for example it supports a much wider range of file formats, works on more platforms (does not not limit features by platform (e.g. ms access is not in mac office)), can run from a USB stick, can be scripted in python, can make hybrid PDF files... But then it also misses some features of MS office, so it depends on which of the unique features are more useful for you. https://wiki.documentfoundatio... [documentfoundation.org]

