Slashdot Asks: Is It Time To Dump Time Zones In Favor of Coordinated Universal Time?

Posted by BeauHD from the time-travel dept.
Last Sunday, those of us in North America, Europe and some areas of the Middle East rolled back the clock an hour in accordance with Daylight Savings Time (DST). The tradition -- first imposed in Germany 100 years ago -- has been around for so long that many of us fail to question its significance. What is the importance of Daylight Savings Time? Is it still relevant in today's world? Is it time to dump time zones in general? James Gleick makes the case via the New York Times for switching to Coordinated Universal Time, or U.T.C.: When it's noon in Greenwich, Britain, let it be 12 everywhere. No more resetting the clocks. No more wondering what time it is in Peoria or Petropavlovsk. Our biological clocks can stay with the sun, as they have from the dawn of history. Only the numerals will change, and they have always been arbitrary. Some mental adjustment will be necessary at first. Every place will learn a new relationship with the hours. New York (with its longitudinal companions) will be the place where people breakfast at noon, where the sun reaches its zenith around 4 p.m., and where people start dinner close to midnight. ("Midnight" will come to seem a quaint word for the zero hour, where the sun still shines.) In Sydney, the sun will set around 7 a.m., but the Australians can handle it; after all, their winter comes in June. The question has been posed before, but given the timeliness of Daylight Savings Time, we think the question may evoke some new, heartfelt attitudes and beliefs: Is it time to dump time zones in favor of Coordinated Universal Time?
  • Perhaps (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:03AM (#53236367)

    But first, can we finally kill the pointless, arbitrary, and downright absurd concept of daylight "savings"?

    • Re:Perhaps (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Joce640k ( 829181 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:48AM (#53236683) Homepage

      But first, can we finally kill the pointless, arbitrary, and downright absurd concept of daylight "savings"?

      No, lets start with metric measurements.

      • Re:Perhaps (Score:5, Funny)

        by rossdee ( 243626 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @09:26AM (#53237027)

        "No, lets start with metric measurements."

        So do we speed up rotation of the earth, or move it further away from the sun
        (to get 100 days to the quarter)
        Metric time isn't as easy as length and mass.

      • "No, lets start with metric measurement"

        This has actually been tried, in the heady first days of the metric system: a ten-hour day of 100-minute hours and 100-second minutes.
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      • Re:Perhaps (Score:5, Insightful)

        by flopsquad ( 3518045 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @10:33AM (#53237723)

        But first, can we finally kill the pointless, arbitrary, and downright absurd concept of daylight "savings"?

No, lets start with metric measurements.

        No, lets start with metric measurements.

        Even that, in small steps. We could start with the least beloved English units: weight and volume. Ounces, cups, quarts, and bushels can all suck it. If we're honest, probably no one here knows how many cups are in a gallon without looking it up--and we're an abnormally unit-conscious subset of the population. We can kill DST while we make this transition.

        Then we can work our way up to the most contentious units. People are not going to give up their inches and miles and degrees F so easily, but they'll eventually come around.

        And then, after that, we can go ahead and never adopt the idea from TFA because it's pointless, ridiculously hard to accomplish (and yet only works) on a global scale, and somehow manages to give the abstract notion of time even less meaning.

        Instead of doing a bit of mental math or looking up what time it is in London, I have to know what everyone around the globe does at the (now meaningless) hour of 4pm. I touch down in Sydney at 10:45am, great! What do people do here midmorning? Because the moon is almost directly overhead, and the gate agents are vacuuming up a deserted concourse.

        I'm trying very hard to think of a problem, big or small, that this nutty ideas actually solves for us. I guess it would save you the step of selecting a city in your time zone when you install a new OS? Sysadmins rejoice!

    • Re:Perhaps (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Big Hairy Ian ( 1155547 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:57AM (#53236745)
      Can't people just go to work an hour later during winter and quit all this screwing around with the clocks!

      • Re:Perhaps (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Sloppy ( 14984 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @11:40AM (#53238293) Homepage Journal

        Can't people just go to work an hour later during winter and quit all this screwing around with the clocks!

        I have a hypothesis: We don't want to. We have the clock-screwing on purpose, as an annual ritual to help give additional temporal structure to our year, and to jar us out of our adaptability to gradual change.

        Sure, I sort of noticed that the light had been changing; last week it wasn't as light out when we got home from work, as it had been in months prior. The back-patio beer time was way down from how long it had lasted in June, but there was still time for one or two. It was a gradual change, so it was no big deal. Getting home from work this Monday, though, was anything but a gradual change. It suddenly meant: back-patio beer time is over. We don't do that anymore; be back in the spring.

        Begin winter mode. And now it finally hits me: we need to winterize the swamp cooler and heater, take in the some of the plants that might freeze to death, etc. Common sense might reveal all this anyway, but the ending of DST means I don't need no stinkin' common sense! Reality just got right in my face, instead of just creeping another percent toward me.

    • Re:Perhaps (Score:5, Interesting)

      by cmiller173 ( 641510 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @09:35AM (#53237109)

      Hardly pointless: http://www.popularmechanics.co... [popularmechanics.com]

      • Re:Perhaps (Score:5, Interesting)

        by RatherBeAnonymous ( 1812866 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @10:48AM (#53237845)

        I see your article and raise you another.
        http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/... [www.cbc.ca]
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        There are some benefits to DST, but the preponderance of medical and energy policy research I've seen shows that DST has a net negative effect.

        We have also been living with DST so long, that I'd wager that most businesses have adjusted their hours to open later than they would have otherwise, so the extra hour of daylight after work has effectively been nullified. I have not been able to find a good source of numbers for business opening/closing times before DST was implemented, but according to Snopes (http://www.snopes.com/science/daylight.asp) "far fewer businesses stayed open into the later evening hours, so most people tended to rise and retire earlier than they do today, negating the practicality of shifting an hour's worth of daylight away from early morning." You can't fool the body with a clock change alone. People's circadian rhythms follow light, not a clock. I suspect that a fair portion of the reason that people stay up "later" these days is that the clocks are wrong.

        If Ben Franklin wanted to have more daylight, he should have just set his own alarm clock ahead and left the rest of us the hell alone!

    • Re:Perhaps (Score:5, Insightful)

      by dbialac ( 320955 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @09:49AM (#53237269)

      IMO, we should get rid of standard time. Why? Nearly everybody is awake at sunset, but not so with sunrise. As a corollary, in most places below the Mason-Dixon line, this gives you at least an hour of daylight once you get home from work to spend doing things outside with family. Yeah, I get this doesn't help when you're up north.

    • Perhaps not (Score:5, Insightful)

      by frovingslosh ( 582462 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @10:01AM (#53237407)
      No. Lets confuse the issue by not making this a simple clear discussion of getting rid of bullshit daylight "savings" claims by adding to it the much less popular discussion of telling everyone to use Coordinated Universal Time (U.T.C.). That way we can go from two separate things that are both about time but easily discussed separately to one ugly discussion that most people will hate and accomplish nothing. While we are at it we might as well try to get rid of this stupid 60 seconds in a minute, 60 minutes in an hour, 24 hours in a day thing and switch to a simple decimal based metric system of time keeping. It is important that we discuss all of these things as if they had to be discussed together.

      • Re:Perhaps not (Score:5, Funny)

        by hoggoth ( 414195 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @11:50AM (#53238395) Journal

        60 is a great number, evenly divisible by many factors. 10 is terrible. I propose we switch from counting in base 10 to a much easier system such as counting in base 60. We will need more digit symbols but that's a small price to pay for easier arithmetic, and we didn't have any good use for Zapf Dingbats anyway.

  • Nope (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:04AM (#53236371)

    The summary is so fucking stupid, I'm not reading the article.

    This moron wants to change the numbers, but wants to continue to call 12:00 "midnight" and "noon"?

    As an Australia, I say "Get fucked, you cunt". The fact that our Winter comes in June is completely irrelevant.

    • Re:Nope (Score:5, Insightful)

      by cptdondo ( 59460 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:19AM (#53236515) Journal

      Yeah, this. OK so I know it's 8AM on the US west coast where my daughter lives, and in Japan where my MIL lives, and in the Czech Republic where my parents are. That still doesn't tell me a damn thing about what time it is over there - can I call them? Are they home? At work?

      This is an idiotic solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

      It's like the Tennessee legislature passing a law that pi equals 3.

      • Easy. Just force everyone to work 9-5. Then they are all at work at the same time, for optimum collaboration. And all at home at the same time. Easy.

      Yeah, this. OK so I know it's 8AM on the US west coast where my daughter lives, and in Japan where my MIL lives, and in the Czech Republic where my parents are. That still doesn't tell me a damn thing about what time it is over there - can I call them? Are they home? At work?

This is an idiotic solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

It's like the Tennessee legislature passing a law that pi equals 3.

        This is an idiotic solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

        It's like the Tennessee legislature passing a law that pi equals 3.

        And... if we all have the same times on our watches you STILL won't know what time they get up, what time they go to bed, etc.

        Or were you proposing we all adjust our lifestyles to match your own personal agenda?

      • Not everybody works from 9 AM local time to 5 PM local time. You'd still have to do as you do today: memorize each contact's work hours.

      • Re:Nope (Score:5, Insightful)

        by wosmo ( 854535 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @09:01AM (#53236785)
        This is exactly the problem. Basically three options.
        1) We align everyone to London time, but day to day operations still occur according to daylight hours - people sleep during dark hours, work during light hours. So I still have to remember that it'd be impolite to call New York before (my) lunchtime, or Sydney after my breakfast. I'd still have to refer to a list of what hours are office-hours in various .. zones. We actually achieve absolutely nothing, other than the entertaining side-effect of the calendar day in Sydney changes at lunchtime.
        2) We align everyone according to London, and day-to-day operations occur according to the clock. West-coast USA should probably get up at midnight if they want to get to work on time. Australians finish work at dawn, so can enjoy a few hours of daylight before heading to bed at noon. My code would depend on one library less, but we've severely reduced quality-of-life for three quarters of the planet.
        3) We don't align everyone to London - we change nothing.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dargaud ( 518470 )
        You are absolutely right.

        I will add a related story: as a contractor I worked in a place that needed constant coordination from another place with a 5 hour time difference. So the powers that be decided: "simple, we'll put them on the same time as us". Except that now we had to wake up and start work in complete darkness right at the time when it was the coldest time of day. And when I say 'cold' I mean it, it was -50C after breakfast when you where supposed to be working outside. And it would be a balmy

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Gorobei ( 127755 )

        Yeah, this. OK so I know it's 8AM on the US west coast where my daughter lives, and in Japan where my MIL lives, and in the Czech Republic where my parents are. That still doesn't tell me a damn thing about what time it is over there - can I call them? Are they home? At work?

This is an idiotic solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

        This is an idiotic solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

        It really helps all the people living at the exact North Pole.

      • Yeah, this. OK so I know it's 8AM on the US west coast where my daughter lives, and in Japan where my MIL lives, and in the Czech Republic where my parents are. That still doesn't tell me a damn thing about what time it is over there - can I call them? Are they home? At work?

        This is an idiotic solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

        Not really. We simply add or subtract a fixed mount of time to determine if it's OK, we could even call them Time Zones...

  • Says Greenwich Citizen (Score:3)

    by wasteoid ( 1897370 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:04AM (#53236381)
    Easy to root for, as a citizen of Greenwich, England, where no changes will be made.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Chrisq ( 894406 )

      Easy to root for, as a citizen of Greenwich, England, where no changes will be made.

      Not quite, we'd have to ditch British Summer Time. We are only on UTC in the winter months

    • Actually, why base it on London? Pick the longitude that separates Alaska and Russia thru the Bering Strait, and run that line, and base the time on the line opposite that. It will shift a bit to the East - maybe somewhere like Berne or Rome? Note that the former is different from the international date line, that has zigzags. Or alternatively, pick a longitude that runs through the Atlantic that doesn't touch Europe, Africa or the Americas, call that the international date line, and base time on the lo

      • There really isn't a good place anywhere else https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        If you are interested in why the meridian is in London you should do some reading, but everything else would have put the date line in a stupid place, Greenland and Iceland are part of Europe and islands are usually related to the continents they are near (the Azores and Canarys). Those few people who do live close to the date line choose the side which makes most sense to them (UTC+14 anyone) based on who they deal with most oft

  • No. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by infernalC ( 51228 ) <matthew,mellon&google,com> on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:06AM (#53236393) Homepage Journal
    I have access to UTC whenever I need it, of course, but local time is an invaluable tool. It tells you something about the temporal state of your surroundings, which UTC just doesn't do. I'd much rather set my phone alarm for 7:00 AM local time, and when I fly to the west coast, not have to remember to adjust it back 3 hours... It's easy to remember that Western Europe is about 5 hours ahead and California is 3 hours behind. The cost of adjustment is simply not worth whatever benefits it affords.

  • Which solves what exactly? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by r0kk3rz ( 825106 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:08AM (#53236409)

    No more wondering what time it is in Peoria or Petropavlovsk

    Except, you'll no longer know what that time means, wow its 11am does that mean people will be at work in Petropavlovosk?

  • NO NO (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Paul Rose ( 771894 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:09AM (#53236419)
    Sure, kill Daylight Savings. But keep timezones. The date ( 8th ) and day (Tuesday) changes at midnight ( 00:00 ). Having the day change in the afternoon is stupid. "Do you work this Saturday?" "Yes, and no!"

    • Sure, kill Daylight Savings.

      Ah, the perennial DST debate. While getting rid of it appeals to some nerds, it also has practical arguments in favor of it just like time zones.

      Yes, the energy savings it originally was created for may no longer materialize. But there are lots of social benefits. What percentage of the population would actually get up at 4:30 or 5am in summer to make use of the early morning sunlight before work? Some, but not a lot. Most people really want that extra time in the summer to spend outdoors in evenings

  • UTC time may be useful in aviation or in the army but local time is better for the majority of the rest of the mortals.

  • People in some countries are really entrenched in their ways, despite the clear disadvantages.
    It's 2016 and the US still hasn't adopted the metric system. Hell, they even have their presidential elections on a Tuesday, no holiday or anything.

    • Re:Some people can't change (Score:4, Interesting)

      by tepples ( 727027 ) <[moc.liamg] [ta] [selppet]> on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @09:08AM (#53236865) Homepage Journal

      It's my understanding that elections on a Tuesday were chosen because at the time, they were the weekday on which employees were least likely to receive a weekly paycheck, reducing the risk of employers withholding an entire week's pay as a penalty for voting. Using a weekday instead of a weekend day also avoided preferring the Sabbath regulations of one religion over those of another. And nowadays, if elections were on a Sunday, people would have no way to get to the polls in cities that lack the funding to run their public transportation on Sundays.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Merk42 ( 1906718 )

      It's 2016 and the US still hasn't adopted the metric system.

      Let's just go all the way to Metric Time then.
      80 past 2:00 on April 47

    • People in some countries are really entrenched in their ways, despite the clear disadvantages. It's 2016 and the US still hasn't adopted the metric system.

      Actually, we use both. And the reason why is all of that WW2 metalworking infrastructure has to wear out. But modern equipment can be either metric or 'murrican. My shop equipment is metric, my tools are both. I even had a Whitworth set of tools some years ago.

      Hell, they even have their presidential elections on a Tuesday, no holiday or anything.

      Do you get pissed off at the direction the toilet paper comes off the roll if it isn't put in the holder "correctly"? Chillax bro', the umbrage ain't worth it.

  • Good luck with that (Score:5, Insightful)

    by hodet ( 620484 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:15AM (#53236481)

    It only requires cooperation of the entire world and asks people to change. hahaahahahahaahah

  • If only people didn't, you know, travel...

  • Some mental adjustment (Score:5, Insightful)

    by OpenSourced ( 323149 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:16AM (#53236489) Journal

    Some mental adjustment will be necessary at first.

    That's the understatement of the year. I've rarely read a more nerd-centric, normal-human-ignorant proposal. I suppose some things have to be written to scare the spiders away from keyboards. But giving them attention and consideration is a step beyond reasonable.

    If you haven't managed to convince people in the USA to switch to metric, which is in use in the rest of the world, easier and more convenient, good luck making them wake up at two p.m. Oops, sorry, there won't be any a.m. or p.m, of course.

    • Re:Some mental adjustment (Score:4, Informative)

      by timholman ( 71886 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:56AM (#53236741)

      If you haven't managed to convince people in the USA to switch to metric, which is in use in the rest of the world, easier and more convenient, good luck making them wake up at two p.m.

      The USA is metric in almost everything that matters: engineering, science, and medicine. The only place you see non-metric units extensively used is in weights and distances expressed in terms for ordinary citizens. But specialized fields made the transition long ago.

      Of course, that doesn't change the fact that forcing everyone to switch to UTC would be the most hare-brained idea in history of timekeeping.

    • I don’t have any trouble with going to bed around 04:00 – 05:00 and waking up around 12:00 – 13:00 hours (depending on the season.) Sometimes it’s a chore to convert between UTC and the local time everyone else still uses, but I work with computers most of the time, and it’s been very convenient not to have to do any mental conversions for system clocks.

    • Some mental adjustment will be necessary at first.

      That's the understatement of the year. I've rarely read a more nerd-centric, normal-human-ignorant proposal.

      As a presumed nerd, I have no problem mentally using any or all of the mishmash of times, local civilian, local military, or Universal time. At the same time. DST or no DST as well.

      But you are correct in that this "issue" is one that some rigid people that want to apply some rationale (don't call it logic folks) to time.

      Of course if they were to have their way of UTC only, the next argument on their plate is the metric clock, maybe a ten hour day built of 100 minutes for each hour.

      But giving them at

  • The day starts at sunrise (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:16AM (#53236491)
    Let's go back to local time. Have the day start at sunrise. Noon is when the Sun crosses the meridian. The day ends at sunset. What happens at night, stays at night.

  • When? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Gonoff ( 88518 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:17AM (#53236497)

    Last Sunday, those of us in North America, Europe and some areas of the Middle East rolled back the clock

    No they didn't. The USA now changes its clocks at a different time from most of us. The end of "Summer Time", to give it the English Language title, is in the morning of the last Sunday in October. This year, that is the 30th. The USA changed a week later because GW Bush thought it would be funny to make the USA non-standard in yet another way.

  • So, you want to change the world, eh?

    As a test, how about you first convince a single country to get in line with that whole Metric and Celsius thing to get an idea of just how fucking stubborn humans can be.

    Then you can try and teach the rest of the planet where Greenwich is, and why their time is the "right" one.

    Good luck.

  • Much like the US finally switching over to metric - it makes too much sense and thus will never happen. Only in this case the insanity is global.

  • Earth-centric nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by BenJeremy ( 181303 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:27AM (#53236551)

    We should be using Stardates. The concept of a 24 hour "day" is quaint and antiquated.

  • UTC exists because of GMT. And GMT exists for one reason: the British were the first to have a very good method of longitude determination by celestial navigation, and you had to have a standard time reference.

    It's turned out to be pretty useful for globally coordinating activities carried out by lumps of silicon. It's almost completely useless for the meatbags that use them.

    • And GMT exists for one reason: the British were the first to have a very good method of longitude determination by celestial navigation, and you had to have a standard time reference.

      At the time the only other world power was France, and Nelson kicked their asses, twice.

      Otherwise, it'd be a line through some landmark in Paris.

  • Use statistical methods: Time Zones win (Score:5, Insightful)

    by west ( 39918 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:36AM (#53236595)

    UTC has one big win: co-ordination of an event between different time-zones.

    *Every* other use of time is either neutral or heavily in favour of Time Zones. Since for the vast majority of humans, co-ordination of non-local events is a trivial amount of their references to time, Time-zones win hugely.

    This aside from the obvious problems during travel. Set your watch once (if your phone doesn't do it for you) when you arrive at a new time zone? Or learn the scores of "usual times" for meals, business hours, etc. for the new location.

  • Whatever was wrong with local solar time? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Ashtead ( 654610 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:39AM (#53236621) Journal

    Changing everyone to use UTC all the time in order to obviate the problems with Daylight Saving Time is offering a cure rather worse than the disease. Nothing is all that wrong with the system of timezones, defined so 12 Noon is more or less in the middle of the day for everyone. By itself and for certain technical purposes UTC is a good choice, in the same way that base-16 number encoding is, but for everyday civil use it doesn't do the job well. Local time and base-10 works much better there.

    If the Daylight Saving is the problem then the solution is to get rid of that then? Stay on local solar time as the existing timezone stipulates, and do not turn the clocks one hour back and forth every few months. The easiest solution is the negative one, in that it means not doing the stupid thing anymore.

  • The only reason I see for this would be from a procedural point of view (read: programming). No schedule-accustomed mind would ever feel right rationalizing the same hours for every different places, where they now do the same things at somewhat specific hours. A guy would think bedtime hours in Paris are like 10pm, then travel to the US and have to calculate a new bedtime hour - and every single other schedule that matters. This is exponentially irregular, and our brain is not fond of a high number of irre

  • For crying out loud. You talk about UTC but you ignore the elephant in the room! What we need is good, hard metrication not this pantywaist dabbling! Do it once and do it properly, goddammit!

  • Please kill daylight working hours instead (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:46AM (#53236665) Homepage

    Sunrise: 08:23
    Sunset: 15:43

    I arrive at dawn and leave at dusk, work all day inside in an office. Fortunately it has a window, but when I get off work it's dark. I'd rather work 00-08, leisure time 08-16, sleep 16-24 but it's hard when everybody else is on a different schedule. Any "savings" is bullshit because I spend just as many hours in the dark in the evening, it's just a question of where I spend them. I suppose it's different in construction or agriculture but they're the exception not the norm anymore.

  • I think we should do this (Score:5, Funny)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @08:56AM (#53236739)
    I think we should do this right after everyone in the world learns Esperanto and we adopt base 12 counting.
  • I don't have an issue with time zones, what I do have an issue with is different date formats. If everyone just used ISO 8601 to write down dates my life would be a LOT easier. Also while I find the America date format annoying I would be happy switching to that as long EVERYONE did it.
  • ...lives inside their own time zone and simply does not interact with anyone outside of it. Why should they change everything for the sake of a tiny minority?
    I personally interact with 4 timezones around the world daily.
    it's easier for me to think "it's 8am in Sydney, I can now call him", than "it's some time in the morning in Sydney. now, when do they have midnight? now plus 8.."

  • Another DST time change (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @09:06AM (#53236837)
    Yet another slashdot thread about time changes. Instead of creating threads here, those interested in changing the status quo should instead do something real to achieve your goals.
  • Getting those people in the Southern Hemisphere to change thier winter to November through February. Its far easier for me to just keep calling July summer than them to change the meaning of summer winter autum and spring.

  • No. Timezones make perfect sense. (Score:3)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @09:17AM (#53236955)

    No. Time is for humans. And timezones make perfect sense.
    One look at my smartphone and I know wether my sweetheart in Moscow is having lunch or gearing up to leave work for home.
    Or perhaps ready for some longer chat or Skype session.

    Timezones are for humans. Everybody who needs something different should use UTC or Beats or whatever. And it's very easy for them to do so.

    Summertime, OTOH, that's a thing we should get rid of IMHO.
    The value is negligible vis-a-vis the hassle it causes.

  • That's all

  • From Bananas [youtube.com]: " From this day on, the official language of San Marcos will be Swedish."
    Not that different from imposing Coordinated Universal Time to the whole world.
  • Had to check my calendar - this has April 01 written all over it. The proposal offers dubious benefits, which are overwhelmed by serious practical obstacles.

  • solution for a problem that doesn't exist (Score:3)

    by j2.718ff ( 2441884 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @09:52AM (#53237301)

    Yes, society is becoming more global, and we are having more meetings with people in different time zones. But we also have computers that can very easily figure out the local times. I know that it would be reasonable to schedule a meeting between 9am and 5pm local time. If we all use a universal time, it'll be much harder to figure out who's in the office and who isn't. Likewise, every time I travel, I'll have to figure out what the appropriate time is to wake up, start work, eat lunch, etc.

    The number of conveniences created by a universal time would be offset by the much larger number of inconveniences created.

  • Larger time zone and no DST (Score:3)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @10:01AM (#53237401)

    We should have larger (maybe 2 hours wide) timezone, so there would be only 12 of them instead of 24. Also, let's first kill the half and ¾ time zones.
    Let's get rid of DST. We could just keep summer time all year.

  • The answer to the question (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @10:27AM (#53237659)

    No. Eliminating time zones would be even more disruptive, for even less reason, than the accursed Daylight Saving Time. What we should do is eliminate DST world-wide. DST time changes cause automotive accidents, decreased productivity, and biological clock disruptions. Time zone differences are a minor inconvenience - and with modern timekeeping devices such as phones and computers, knowing the correct current time in some other part of the world is trivial. So again, do away with DST and keep time zones.

  • Kill DST for good! (Score:3)

    by fraxinus-tree ( 717851 ) on Tuesday November 08, 2016 @11:04AM (#53237987)
    DST is a very good example of how the politicians can fuck pretty much everyone with a stupid populist idea advertized well enough.

    Timezones are pretty much inevitable. The planet rotates.

