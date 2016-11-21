Instagram Launches Disappearing Live Video and Messages (techcrunch.com) 18
Instagram is continuing to add features to its service to woo Snapchat and Periscope users. Today, the company will be rolling out two big new features to Instagram Stories on iOS and Android: live video on Instagram Stories and disappearing photos and videos for groups and friends in Instagram Direct. TechCrunch reports: Instagram Live is the most ephemeral of the major Live streaming platforms now that Meerkat is defunct. While Periscope started with a 24 hour expiration date, it eventually allowed permanent replays like Facebook Live. Instagram Live videos disappear as soon as the stream stops, which could get people broadcasting more frequently rather than saving the capability just for big flashy events or citizen journalism. Meanwhile, viewers will feel greater urgency to watch immediately because they know it's their only chance. Instagram Direct already has 300 million monthly users, but all of the messages are permanent. The existing product lets you send text, photos, and videos, and posts from Instagram to friends and discuss them. But with Instagram Stories now letting you communicate visually with overlaid text and drawing, Instagram needed a way to share these 'Gramsterpieces' privately. Now Direct will have an ephemeral Stories messages bar at the top along with a list of permanent threads below. When you go to share a photo or video to Instagram Stories, you'll be able to also select friends or groups of friends to send it to. It's much like how you can send Snapchat Stories as private messages, but adds in a groups feature. Recipients can watch the messages once, and replay them once, but then they're gone.
"Disappearing"
Once it's on their servers, it's never really gone.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Or when someone snapshots it.
They've lost their original calling.
I wonder why. Is it because Facebook bought them? Or is it because they munted the simple timeline with some "algorithm" that is driving people away.
Re: (Score:2)
People want what people want:
- Anonymity
- Instant gratification
- Narcissism
- Violence
- Bullying
- Sex
- Revenge
- Deniability
- Privacy
- Vapourware
They won't get it because people with a computer are smarter than other people with a computer.
A step was omitted
Recipients can watch the messages once, and replay them once, but then they're gone
You left out and record them once. Just like Snapchats and Vine videos are plastered all over the internet, these will get screen shotted or video ripped and distributed far and wide. Nothing that you send to another user ever expires, and these companies are negligent in claiming that it does.
Congratulations
Congratulations, you just invented Snapchat.
Smell the innovation, baby!
Save-app
I threw-up in my mouth a little