Google Now Lets Developers Write Apps For the Assistant On Google Home

Google today announced it will open up Home to third-party developers , allowing all developers to start bringing their applications and services to the Google Assistant. Developers can start building " conversation actions " for the Google Assistant, which "allows developers to create back-and-forth conversations with users through the Assistant," writes Frederic Lardinois via TechCrunch. "Users can simply start these conversations by using a phrase like 'OK Google, talk to Eliza.'" TechCrunch reports: