Google Now Lets Developers Write Apps For the Assistant On Google Home (techcrunch.com) 39
Google today announced it will open up Home to third-party developers, allowing all developers to start bringing their applications and services to the Google Assistant. Developers can start building "conversation actions" for the Google Assistant, which "allows developers to create back-and-forth conversations with users through the Assistant," writes Frederic Lardinois via TechCrunch. "Users can simply start these conversations by using a phrase like 'OK Google, talk to Eliza.'" TechCrunch reports: While the Assistant also runs on the Pixel phones and inside the Allo chat app, Google says it plans to bring actions to these other "Assistant surfaces" in the future, but it's unclear when exactly this will happen. To help developers who want to build these new Conversation Actions get started, Google has teamed up with a number of partners, including API.AI, GupShup, DashBot and VoiceLabs, Assist, Notify.IO, Witlingo and Spoken Layer. Google has also allowed a small number of partners to enable their apps on Google Home already. These integrations will roll out as early as next week. Given that users will be able to invoke these new actions with a simple command (and without having to first enable a skill, like on Alexa), Google's platform looks to be a rather accessible and low-friction way for developers to get their voice-enabled services to users. Google will have the final say over which actions will be enabled on Google Home.
Little late now (Score:4, Interesting)
Google just screwed up on Google Home. Amazon echo had SDK access from the get go, not months after launch.
Here are some more items:
1) Walled garden approach, no one except a few companies had ability to integrate before launch.
2)Stupid Android/iOS App only for configuration and setup. Echo has both App and web interface.
3) Me too , late to the game, the Echo was release in Nov 2014.
4)No bluetooth or stereo jack.
5) Home automation support is current limited to 3 official products, good thing there is Hue Bridge, otherwise my 60 or so smart home devices wouldn't work.
5) Google Home sucks for name, a few weeks ago searching for anything Google Home brought you articles about the Google Homepage.
The only good thing it has going for it is the speech is better than Amazon by slight margin and it is bit quicker than the Echo.
Hoping Google turns it around a bit.
Re: (Score:2)
One more, get a simpler or custom wake words, "Ok Google" gets annoying and robotic , saying "Alexa" is much nicer.
Re: (Score:2)
We're years before any of this is normal.
Re: (Score:1)
We're decades before any of this is even vaguely useful, let alone normal.
Google Home, Amazon Echo and the rest are pointless "solutions" desperately in search of a purpose.
Re: (Score:2)
Google Home, Amazon Echo and the rest are pointless "solutions" desperately in search of a purpose.
We use our Echo all the time and it has plenty of purpose.
Then again I grew up being inspired by Star Trek not scared of it.
Re: (Score:1)
Star Trek wasn't selling everything you say and do to the highest bidder for targeted advertising.
Re: (Score:1)
1) Android is same way. A few companies get early access to code.
2) If you have 6 Homes, do you want to go through 6 websites or a single server app?
3) So was android.
4) Stereo jacks and Toslink are provided by chromecast audio. Not sure what you are using a bluetooth mic for.
5) And most of the others suck. It will take products like Echo and Home to get rid of the dead weight.
5+) Agreed on name. Google has a lot more going on in the AI front. I don't remember Amazon participating in any of the
can I change my TV channel? (Score:2)
Maybe I'm looking in the wrong place but is there a simple interface that I can just name the TV channel and have my TV show it? I don't want 10,000 different choices on hulu or crackle. I just want to be able say, show PBS and it gets the over the air channel or the cable channel by that name.
Re: So Sick Of Smartphone BS (Score:2, Insightful)
regular uni bomber have you created your at tech manifesto yet.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm going to design a pocket sized RF pulse generator that will fry the first stage of the RF receivers in nearby phones
You should probably do a some research on the power requirements to destroy a cell phone at any significant distance and the energy density of available power sources before you make statements like that.
The only viable EMP devices that could destroy nearby cell phones and still fit in your pocket are explosively pumped flux compression generators [wikipedia.org]. As the name suggests, they explode, which isn't usually something you want happening in your pocket.
tl;dr - These already exist, but they'll blow your junk off.
Re: (Score:2)
I built devices to blow out CB radio receiver front-ends back in the 1970s for truckers and 'outlaw CBers'.
You're so full of shit that your eyes are brown. The inverse-square law would like to chime in to tell you to shut the fuck up. The amount of RF power required to fuck up a CB or ham set at just 1000 feet would require your own dedicated electrical substation. You're a fucking poser and a liar, and not a very good one.
-
I'm an RF engineer with 45+ years experience. With the advances in battery tech since the '70s it should be quite do-able.
What you are is a fat-assed liar who couldn't pour piss out of a boot with the instructions written on the heel.
If you're too lazy to operate a light switch... (Score:2)
... using your finger, then you're probably too goddamn lazy to read the instruction manual to all this solution-looking-for-a-problem home automation basement dwelling nerds wet dream bandwagon that every company is jumping on because they can't actually think of anything original and useful.
Re: (Score:2)
Do not confuse lazy with convenience.
"If you're too lazy to operate a hoe you shouldn't eat food"...
Re: (Score:1)
The two do tend to dovetail quite frequently however. Drive-thrus for example.
Hello Computer (Score:1)
But which of the major players lets you address their digital assistant as "computer?"
This is important.
Re: (Score:2)
My Moto X lets me customize the "OK Google" invocation phrase. I chose "Computer, Comply!"
Google Home to be bricked? (Score:2)