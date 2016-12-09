Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Communications Google Networking Open Source Programming Software The Internet News Hardware Technology

Google Now Lets Developers Write Apps For the Assistant On Google Home (techcrunch.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the OK-Google dept.
Google today announced it will open up Home to third-party developers, allowing all developers to start bringing their applications and services to the Google Assistant. Developers can start building "conversation actions" for the Google Assistant, which "allows developers to create back-and-forth conversations with users through the Assistant," writes Frederic Lardinois via TechCrunch. "Users can simply start these conversations by using a phrase like 'OK Google, talk to Eliza.'" TechCrunch reports: While the Assistant also runs on the Pixel phones and inside the Allo chat app, Google says it plans to bring actions to these other "Assistant surfaces" in the future, but it's unclear when exactly this will happen. To help developers who want to build these new Conversation Actions get started, Google has teamed up with a number of partners, including API.AI, GupShup, DashBot and VoiceLabs, Assist, Notify.IO, Witlingo and Spoken Layer. Google has also allowed a small number of partners to enable their apps on Google Home already. These integrations will roll out as early as next week. Given that users will be able to invoke these new actions with a simple command (and without having to first enable a skill, like on Alexa), Google's platform looks to be a rather accessible and low-friction way for developers to get their voice-enabled services to users. Google will have the final say over which actions will be enabled on Google Home.

Google Now Lets Developers Write Apps For the Assistant On Google Home More | Reply

Google Now Lets Developers Write Apps For the Assistant On Google Home

Comments Filter:

  • Little late now (Score:4, Interesting)

    by bongey ( 974911 ) on Friday December 09, 2016 @02:15AM (#53450889)

    Google just screwed up on Google Home. Amazon echo had SDK access from the get go, not months after launch.
    Here are some more items:
    1) Walled garden approach, no one except a few companies had ability to integrate before launch.
    2)Stupid Android/iOS App only for configuration and setup. Echo has both App and web interface.
    3) Me too , late to the game, the Echo was release in Nov 2014.
    4)No bluetooth or stereo jack.
    5) Home automation support is current limited to 3 official products, good thing there is Hue Bridge, otherwise my 60 or so smart home devices wouldn't work.
    5) Google Home sucks for name, a few weeks ago searching for anything Google Home brought you articles about the Google Homepage.

    The only good thing it has going for it is the speech is better than Amazon by slight margin and it is bit quicker than the Echo.
    Hoping Google turns it around a bit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bongey ( 974911 )

      One more, get a simpler or custom wake words, "Ok Google" gets annoying and robotic , saying "Alexa" is much nicer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      We're years before any of this is normal.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        We're decades before any of this is even vaguely useful, let alone normal.

        Google Home, Amazon Echo and the rest are pointless "solutions" desperately in search of a purpose.

        • Google Home, Amazon Echo and the rest are pointless "solutions" desperately in search of a purpose.

          We use our Echo all the time and it has plenty of purpose.

          Then again I grew up being inspired by Star Trek not scared of it.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Star Trek wasn't selling everything you say and do to the highest bidder for targeted advertising.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by jfrorie ( 975669 )

      Google just screwed up on Google Home. Amazon echo had SDK access from the get go, not months after launch. Here are some more items: 1) Walled garden approach, no one except a few companies had ability to integrate before launch. 2)Stupid Android/iOS App only for configuration and setup. Echo has both App and web interface. 3) Me too , late to the game, the Echo was release in Nov 2014. 4)No bluetooth or stereo jack. 5) Home automation support is current limited to 3 official products, good thing there is Hue Bridge, otherwise my 60 or so smart home devices wouldn't work. 5) Google Home sucks for name, a few weeks ago searching for anything Google Home brought you articles about the Google Homepage.

      The only good thing it has going for it is the speech is better than Amazon by slight margin and it is bit quicker than the Echo. Hoping Google turns it around a bit.

      1) Android is same way. A few companies get early access to code.
      2) If you have 6 Homes, do you want to go through 6 websites or a single server app?
      3) So was android.
      4) Stereo jacks and Toslink are provided by chromecast audio. Not sure what you are using a bluetooth mic for.
      5) And most of the others suck. It will take products like Echo and Home to get rid of the dead weight.
      5+) Agreed on name. Google has a lot more going on in the AI front. I don't remember Amazon participating in any of the

    • Maybe I'm looking in the wrong place but is there a simple interface that I can just name the TV channel and have my TV show it? I don't want 10,000 different choices on hulu or crackle. I just want to be able say, show PBS and it gets the over the air channel or the cable channel by that name.

  • ... using your finger, then you're probably too goddamn lazy to read the instruction manual to all this solution-looking-for-a-problem home automation basement dwelling nerds wet dream bandwagon that every company is jumping on because they can't actually think of anything original and useful.

  • Hello Computer (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But which of the major players lets you address their digital assistant as "computer?"

    This is important.

  • Google Home only comes with a 1 year warranty. This is exactly the same length of time that Revolv Hub [slashdot.org] users had. Once the warranty ended, Google indicated it had the right to intentionally brick the device. I don't want to spend $129 on a device which is set to die by policy in just 12 months. And I really do not want to take the time to write to an API to encourage others to buy into the scam. Given how Google has clarified their policies to be so anti-consumer, I don't see how anyone could see this

Slashdot Top Deals

It's not so hard to lift yourself by your bootstraps once you're off the ground. -- Daniel B. Luten

Close