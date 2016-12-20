Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Advertising The Almighty Buck Botnet Communications Network Networking Security The Internet Technology

Russian Hackers Stole $5 Million Per Day From Advertisers With Bots and Fake Websites (cnn.com) 92

Posted by BeauHD from the it's-all-an-illusion dept.
Russian hackers have used fake websites and bots to steal millions of dollars from advertisers. According to researchers, the fraud has siphoned more than $180 million from the online ad industry. CNNMoney reports: Dubbed "Methbot," it is a new twist in an increasingly complex world of online crime, according to White Ops, the cybersecurity firm that discovered the operation. Methbot, so nicknamed because the fake browser refers to itself as the "methbrowser," operates as a sham intermediary advertising ring: Companies would pay millions to run expensive video ads. Then they would deliver those ads to what appeared to be major websites. In reality, criminals had created more than 250,000 counterfeit web pages no real person was visiting. White Ops first spotted the criminal operation in October, and it is making up to $5 million per day -- by generating up to 300 million fake "video impressions" daily. According to White Ops, criminals acquired massive blocks of IP addresses -- 500,000 of them -- from two of the world's five major internet registries. Then they configured them so that they appeared to be located all over the United States. They built custom software so that computers (at those legitimate data centers) acted like real people viewing those ads. These "people" even appeared to have Facebook accounts (they didn't), so that premium ads were served. Hackers fooled ad fraud blockers because they figured out how to build software that mimicked a real person who only surfed during the daytime -- using the Google Chrome web browser on a Macbook laptop.

Russian Hackers Stole $5 Million Per Day From Advertisers With Bots and Fake Websites More | Reply

Russian Hackers Stole $5 Million Per Day From Advertisers With Bots and Fake Websites

Comments Filter:

  • A single tear runs down my cheek. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @04:24PM (#53525883)

    Turn off your ad blocker and reload this page.

    Now, look at the shit down there.

    Wait, now click on some of them - go ahead. Try the one with the really hot chick or movie star - there's always one of those.

    You'll be stuck in horseshit hell. Some have mousetraps and other sleazy techniques to generate more page hits than you intended.

    Fuck'em.

    I mean really. It's one assholes "stealing" from another.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Yeah, but we are talking about taking money! Mucking around with an election is one thing, but when you start stealing money then you have crossed the line.

    • Re: A single tear runs down my cheek. (Score:5, Funny)

      by Moheeheeko ( 1682914 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @04:33PM (#53525985)
      the ones that generate an additional page that makes your phone vibrate like mad and tell you "O NO UR PHONE HAS TEH AIDZ!!!" are my favorite.

      • Remember the ones that would fullscreen and were designed to look like a windows xp or windows 7 desktop with the default wallpaper?

        Click anywhere and welcome to hell. Also had a windows error box with the standard "YOU'VE BEEN INFECTED!" shit.

        Always laughed extra hard when I got one of those on Arch or Ubuntu.

  • I am okay with this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @04:29PM (#53525957)
    The online ad industry is so fucked, let it happen. Defraud the fraudsters. Exhaust their funding

    Every PC I service gets adblocking with customer permission and education on it. It is in my opinion unethical not to. There are so many fraudulent (even browser hijacking and malware delivering ads), that there is no other choice.

    Not to mention that it often speeds up browsing by a third or more, pertinent info is easier to find, etc.

    Fix the industry or get thee gone.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by unixisc ( 2429386 )

      Sounds like an Alien vs Predator deal. So which side should we support here? The bot owners or the evil Russians that pulled off a Russian revolution in America and gave us President Donald Fredovich Trumpov?

      • Re: I am okay with this (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        CNN, NBC, CBS spend so much time on russians and on Putin next time around I will definitely be voting for Comarade Trumpov.
        Make russia great again.

        • They and their staff should all be extradited to Moscow, where they can join Comrade Snowden. Putin can give them the Litvenenko treatment if needed
    • One problem with this is the 5 million per day is probably funding much worse activity than click fraud. I doubt highly organized online crime profit is being used to fund hookers and blow.

  • Sounds like a public service to me... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @04:37PM (#53526029)

    If they are identified, I think they should be fined $1 and then be given a medal.

  • It doesn't seem like there was much unauthorized access to a computer system, sounds like they breached the ToS for Facebook, but other than that I don't see an actual crime here.

  • If your stealing from the worst kind of bottom feeders, is it really stealing?

  • Fake FB accounts (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @05:08PM (#53526231) Homepage Journal

    I run a couple FB community groups that are quite specific. They aren't of interest to anyone outside the community. Fairly regularly I will get requests to join the group from obviously fake accounts. Many have the wrong gender for their name or profile picture. They will have a small random assortment of friends from vastly different nationalities. They will belong to multiple groups in multiple languages. Most of them I report to FB are immediately classified by them as fake accounts and are deleted.

    Anyway, I wondered what the point was of these fake accounts. I thought maybe they harvested information (by joining groups they could see who is in the groups and thus attempt to build a graph connecting users). However, now I believe these accounts are created to consume advertising in scams such as this one, and at least some attempt is made to make the accounts appear genuine by having an array of friends and belonging to groups, etc.

  • Ah, the Russian hackers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    the most talented in the world, but clumsy to the likening of bumbling clowns who drop Russian flags, business cards, e-mail addresses, and personal details, everywhere in their path. The picture of the smart-but-dumb Russian hacker doesn't quite add up.

  • Facebook could have caught this (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @05:47PM (#53526455)
    If only their engineers knew basic math, the kind that would allow them to not miscalculate basic real metrics let alone the fraudulent ones.

  • Hackers fooled ad fraud blockers because they figured out how to build software that mimicked a real person who only surfed during the daytime -- using the Google Chrome web browser on a Macbook laptop.

    Ugh. Who the hell would want to advertise to those assholes? I mean, Mac users are bad enough, but Mac users running Chrome... *shudder*

    ... who only surfed during the daytime...

    Let me guess: IPs spoofed to look like they came from a Panera?

  • World's smallest violin (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am playing one right now.

  • Is there a newsletter? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @10:48PM (#53527787) Journal

    ...because I'd rather get the DNC/Obama Admin "message of the day" directly first thing in the morning, instead of having to wait for it to filter through their shills and then social media.

    Thanks!

Slashdot Top Deals

It's not so hard to lift yourself by your bootstraps once you're off the ground. -- Daniel B. Luten

Close