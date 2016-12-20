Barnes & Noble's Latest Tablet Is Running Spyware From Shanghai (linuxjournal.com) 63
Long-time Slashdot reader emil writes about how ADUPS, an Android "firmware provisioning" company specializing in both big data collection of Android usage and hostile app installation and/or firmware control, has been found pre-loaded on Barnes and Noble's new $50 tablet: ADUPS was recently responsible for data theft on BLU phones and an unsafe version of the ADUPS agent is pre-loaded on the Barnes and Noble BNTV450. ADUPS' press releases claim that Version 5.5 of their agent is safe, but the BNTV450 is running 5.2. The agent is capable of extracting contacts, listing installed apps, and installing new apps with elevated privilege. Azzedine Benameur, director of research at Kryptowire, claims that "owners can expect zero privacy or control while using it."
from Langley is Microsoft made... we need Android!
in other words... (Score:2, Interesting)
"owners can expect zero privacy or control while using it."
In other words, much like every "web app" ever. Gmail. Twitter. Instagram. Etc.
The people have spoken. They're cool with having zero privacy or control. That ship fucking SAILED.
It's not that people are 'cool with it'.
Much like climate change and illegal government spying, the reason that people don't seem to mind is that only about 0.00001% of users actually experience something they perceive as harmful as a result of pre-installed spyware. It's hard to get people exited about something that they don't perceive as affecting them.
This.
I'm a retired IT guy and, like many of you, I can perform miracles of a semi-religious nature with computing platforms.
I have to provide permission for my computer to flip a bit.
Even so, I know full well that every fucking thing I do is recorded and used without my permission.
When laypersons ask me, "What can be done?"
I say, "Nothing."
I'm not worried about it, though because it actually works both ways.
My motto is:
"For every motherfucker out there with a computer, there's another motherfucker out there
Sure, I guess, if you want to be a lilly-livered, yellow-bellied, pussy-ass, fuccboi little COWARD, and just lie there and take it up the ass, like apparently YOU are doing..
..or you can FIGHT BACK, not use these unnecessary devices in the first place (BUY PAPER BOOKS, DAMNIT!), not download a bunch of shitty 'apps' for your smartphone (which 95% of you could live without anyway -- get a basic non-smartphone, damnit!), and otherwise give a damn about your privacy!
Come on, humans: Stop being stupid about this!
That's not true, I just searched "cyanogenmod BNTV450" and this link [slashdot.org] is the first result.
has anyone tried CyanogenMod on it?
I haven't. One of the reasons I have stayed away from cyanogen and rooting until now is that when I have looked at what I can find about this subject, I can't shake off the feeling that this is mostly a bunch of script kiddies, who try to sound like they are cool and with it, but are actually rather dim - Beavis and Butthead trying to get you to blindly download and install something in the hope that it won't brick the device you have paid actual money for. My last, cheap phone still cost something like $60
I second this: a "cheap phone" don't surpasses the US$100 barrier...
Cheap comes in all sizes, I suppose. When you are old enough that your children have left to live their own lives, and you look back at nearly 30 years of experience with development, you begin to notice that you always seem to have money left over every month, and after a while you look differently at certain things like the price of a phone. For what I've got for my money, I think $600 was cheap - also considering that I don't buy a new one every few years. There are certainly phones out there that are fa
Yeah, nobody needs you to try CM, lol. Were you expecting someone to argue with you?
Yet, here you are, doing what exactly?
;-)
I will not
If you're concerned about your privacy, you shouldn't be using a smart phone. Period.
In think you have cognitive problems, AC: iOS is not even open-source (what makes cyanogenmod.org possible)...
Because you believe Apple doesn't ever look at all the data they collect about you? That they would never share it with anyone?
At least with Android it's your choice. You can root the phone and decide exactly how much you want going where. Now if you want to actually use any services you'll have to share something, but it's up to you what the trade-off is. On iPhone you have no choice, Apple gets all of it no matter what you do.
When products like these come out, the real story will be the ones that DON'T have crap like this installed.
Does that mean I can get a discount on one? I don't care if China reads my books.
You've already got a discount on one, that's why it costs $50.
Can I get a discount too? I don't care if China has access to my financial info and personal info. Also, I'm fine with them compromising family and friends and all the other people in my contact list. They can have my texts and emails too. Small price to pay!
If you do your taxes on a $50 tablet, you deserve that.
Barnes & Noble is still trying to sell tablets.
Barnes & Noble is still trying to sell tablets.
It sounds more like they are selling (out) their customers.
Stronger protections needed (Score:5, Interesting)
Spyware and adware were once universally considered to be malware but there appears to be some exceptions now... Many ad supported mobile apps are known to leak personal data to Ad networks with no protections on how that data or sold. This should be considered spyware but many people are willing to accept it. While the subject of this article is a more extreme example of the spectrum of spyware, it isn't clear where people draw the line. Without strong legal protections, consumers are at the mercy of device manufacturers that are driven by profit, with little interest in looking after their customers privacy. Manufacturers might be embarrassed when the a caught out with poor security practises or when they are spying on users but that is a pretty weak form of protection.
A scary escalation is the move of this sort of software from the mobile device to traditional computing platforms (laptop and desktop). Windows 10 telemetry could, and should, be considered to be spyware. After MS started displaying ads it became adware as well.
When it is law enforcement or security agencies spying on the public there is much more of a reaction than when a company does it.
When it is law enforcement or security agencies spying on the public there is much more of a reaction than when a company does it.
This is, increasingly, a distinction without a difference.
There is a difference. One has the authority to throw me in jail, or worse take me somewhere offshore and torture me. The other might show me more ads.
I don't want either one spying on me, but there's certainly an order of preference here!
Bill? Uh, Bill...? (Score:2)
And that's why I 've henceforth committed to only buying Nexus or Google-branded devices. My Lenovo tab also has a user experience and a lenovo id process I don't know what they do (I mean, besides reducing battery life on standby by 30%). Never again.
There's always cyanogenmod.org...
Apple tells developers what features and technologies they may support in their applications:
http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/jaxx-... [ibtimes.co.uk]
Do you always agree with the current Apple management?
