Microsoft has secured a massive $927m contract to provide technical support and consultation to the United States Department of Defense. This is the latest in a series of key deals that Microsoft has won with the US military. From a report: The contract comes after the software giant Microsoft secured a deal in February 2016 with the Department of Defense (DoD) to bring Windows 10 to all 4m of its employees within a 12-month timeframe. This was the largest enterprise deal for Microsoft in the company's history. In 2013, Microsoft signed a similar deal to bring Windows 8 to 75pc of all DoD employees.

Microsoft Wins $927 Million Pentagon Contract To Provide Technical Support

  Really? Cowboy Neal would have had shit fits about the Daily Mail, much less this ....

    Can't we go back to hosing some poor fool's blog?

  • Conflict of interest? (Score:3)

    by Calydor ( 739835 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @11:03AM (#53530061)

    Doesn't this make it in Microsoft's interest to introduce obscure, random (but ultimately harmless) annoyances into the DoD version of Win10 so they will maintain their tech support contract?

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      And now you know why Microsoft's military contracts are what's keeping them in business.

      A broken version of Windows is worth more to them than a working one, same reason they fired a lot of their QA staff. Who needs them when they can charge the customer for the privilege of having their mission-critical systems actually work? I'm guessing they wouldn't be running Windows if they were critical, but again, the DoD is paying Microsoft nearly a billion...for Windows 10 support. It's probably on more than a few

    • Doesn't this make it in Microsoft's interest to introduce obscure, random (but ultimately harmless) annoyances into the DoD version of Win10 so they will maintain their tech support contract?

      Even if their software was theoretically perfect there is still a huge amount of "support" to be had for such a product.

      This is no more a conflict as any other product in the world that has a support package with is, which is basically most of them.

  • ...you know what's cool? A billion dollar Pentagon contract!

    • Seriously. Close to a billion dollars in tech support so they can run an enterprise with a proposed budget of 580 billion dollars. Anyone know how that scales in comparison to what private companies spend on IT support?

      • Close to a billion dollars in tech support so they can run an enterprise with a proposed budget of 580 billion dollars

        You are not comparing equal time spans. Microsoft is NOT getting a billion dollars per year. It's a billion dollar total across the duration of the contract. That could be a decade or more. The $580B number is per year for the Defense Department budget.

        Per TFA: "Microsoft has been awarded a non-competitive, firm-fixed price, single award, indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract for Microsoft Enterprise Technical Support Services,” the release stated on Tuesday. “The total cumulati

        Re:

          by Anonymous Coward
          It's still an unreasonable sum for any reasonable (ten years isn't) contract duration, even with "indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity" which for media has infinitesimal cost. For other "support services" it means what, they provide enough DoD dedicated staff to invade Canada?

    • Re:A million dollar Pentagon contract isn't cool, (Score:4, Informative)

      by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @11:13AM (#53530155)

      ...you know what's cool? A billion dollar Pentagon contract!

      Being that it is a Pentagon contract, it will end up costing 10 billion.

      "Do you want some fries and an F-35 with that . . . ?"

  • to handle support for that now? MS is NOT going to do this, but WILL outsource. Let us not try to kid anybody, not in the Trump universe, where shit rolls fast and truth goes into the crapper!

  • No real alternatives.. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @11:09AM (#53530129)

    Sadly there are no real alternatives to Windows. OSX (if you're willing to pay the Apple tax) is terrible in a managed environment, and so is Linux. AD with Office+Exchange is quite unbeatable in terms of convenience. You can cobble together something in OSX/Linux just like you can use an Arduino as a PLC to run a manufacturing plant, but its going to be brittle.

    Re:

      by mlts ( 1038732 )

      I would assert that this is the case as well. For massive numbers of Windows boxes, GPOs and policies are the best way out there to keep everything under control. Tools like SCCM and SCOM don't hurt either, especially when it comes to ensuring consistency of patches across large numbers of machines.

      This isn't to say that CM tools like Puppet, Chef, et. al., don't have their place, but for desktops, the management tools available for Windows arguably suck the least.

    • Personally, I know of no individual or organization who abandoned the MS world and ever went back. I can't find a single performance or financial metric in favor of MS over a Linux distro. I think it is 50 percent fear and 50 percent conformity that drives the MS market share, which likely explains why the DoD is so gung ho on MS junk.

      • I think it is all about scale and management at that level.

        I have no doubt moving a small to medium sized organization from MS to something else is possible.

        However when you are talking about 4M deployments across a diverse usergroup you would have to think really hard about that decision.

        • I don't know. Due to licensing issues alone, scaling MS products is either a bear or a liability.

      • Personally, I know of no individual or organization who abandoned the MS world and ever went back. I can't find a single performance or financial metric in favor of MS over a Linux distro. I think it is 50 percent fear and 50 percent conformity that drives the MS market share, which likely explains why the DoD is so gung ho on MS junk.

        Really? I know very VERY many individuals. The era of cheap Netbooks and their failures would be a great example of millions upon millions of people who bought Linux and then reverted to Windows.

        On the organisation side of things you're right, but that's because IT departments are by-n-large actually competent enough to do a feasibility study on such a migration... unlike you who writes it off as fear and conformity despite the very clear case that Linux has little to no possibility to manage a truly large

        • The Netbooks example can be attributed probably more to hardware than software. Certainly we can find plenty of people who ventured into cheap hardware, which ran MS products (e-Machines anyone?) only to find that not only did the hardware fail, but due to the MS licensing, if they had to replace a failed drive, they had to purchase a new MS license (again e-machines). As to feasibility, it depends on the industry. However, in my experience, with one exception (an organization that used a very specialized

    Re:

      by sad_ ( 7868 )

      Yes, Exchange is the poster child of convenience, i don't know that many users or admins that really like it.

  • ROI (Score:1)

    by dhuv ( 241988 )

    I hope someone is keeping track of my much money is spend on getting people running Windows 10 compared to other OSes.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nobody knows. I'm a fan of Linux and it has been my primary OS for decades but even I would say that supporting millions of Linux installations would be a nightmare. It used to be that if you knew what you were doing then Linux worked better than Windows on the desktop. Nowadays Linux is terrible for desktop because there is so much broken and poorly written software and drivers. Linux used to be way better 10 years ago.

      Re:

        by mlts ( 1038732 )

        There are CM tools. In theory, one could use Puppet or Ansible with groups of desktops. However, in general, both of these tools are "push" methods which don't work well with mobile devices or computers, while GPOs tend to be pull based, so a client behind a number of NATs would still be able to work.

    Re:

      by khr ( 708262 )

      I hope someone is keeping track of my much money is spend on getting people running Windows 10 compared to other OSes.

      I'll bet Microsoft is keeping careful track of that.

  • Government Outsourcing. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @11:17AM (#53530185)

    Given the amount of telemetry within Microsoft OS these days, I see this as more of an outsourcing move for that whole 'cause-terrorists-think-of-the-children requirement to help address negative publicity.

    See, when the NSA spys on its own citizens and employees, it's viewed as evil and unconstitutional.

    But when Microsoft does it, it's viewed as sales and marketing.

    Gotta love how that shit works.

    • I can buy a different computer. It's hard to buy a different NSA.

      See the difference?

    • I'm pretty sure the corporate version is likely very configurable particularly when its a 1 Billion dollar contract with the DoD to not include any telemetry they don't see fit.

      For the individual user sure, MS is going to do whatever MS is going to do.

      I've seen over the years more configurable options for folks to lock down the MS environments within the corporate setting. I've seen some aspects so locked down that they more less break certain features in the name of security or ease of support or whatever.

  • That's a lot of money to tell someone "Please turn if off and back on again and we'll see if that fixes the problem."

    • Or worse:
      CLIPPY: "I see you are trying to launch a missile. Would you like help with that?"

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is the Department of Defense. Do you work in industry? Check out DoD directives 8570 and 8140 for information. Support for the DoD need to be significantly more qualified than corporate drone tech support.

  • Build a bad, complex operating system... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gachunt ( 4485797 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @11:21AM (#53530221)
    ... and then have people pay you lots of money to troubleshoot their issues.

    • ... and then have people pay you lots of money to troubleshoot their issues.

      There is an old saying in consulting that if you can't be a part of the solution then there is a lot of money to be made in prolonging the problem.

  • Microsoft Combat Systems technical support (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @11:29AM (#53530321)

    Thank you for calling Microsoft Advanced Combat Systems technical support

    Please press 1 if you are in a combat situation other wise please hold for the next technician...
    beep
    Please in put your mission number...
    beep boop beep booop beeep boop beep boop beep beeep boop boop beep boop beep
    Mission verification complete we will now transfer you to a support technician... ...hold music...

    Thank you for calling Microsoft Advanced Combat Systems technical support, may name is nahmeed how may I be helping you?

    Look buddy my radar is froze up and I'm dodging a MIG 35 at the moment how about you fix this thing so I can take this sucker out.

    I'm sorry to hear about that sir what Microsoft Advanced Combat System system are you calling about?
    The radar!!
    I understand sir but we have a lot of radar systems do you know the model number?
    No! ... its the radar in the f-35.

    Ok very good sir I can look that up. please hold ... ...more hold music...
    Sir you still there ??
    Yes I am I don't know how much longer I'm going to be able to shake this MIG.
    Thats fine sir, can you tell me what firmware revision of the radar you are using?

    What?? I don't know all I know is that its stuck with the same blips thats been on the screen for the last 15 minutes and nothing has changed. Look just log in and fix it.

    I would be happy to be helping you sir. Let me know when you have landed the plane and come to a full stop and all weapon systems are in their safe position.

    Are you kidding me?? I can't land this plane right now this MIG will make mince meat of me once I stop evasive maneuvers!

    Ah I see sir unfortunately I can not help you until the planes is at a full stop and all weapons are safe.

    Is there any thing else I can be doing for you?

    Yeah how about you.... BOOM*&@!*shzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzsssssssssssss

    Sir hello are you there?
    Hello sir??
    Thank you for calling Microsoft Advanced Combat Systems technical support I hope you found this session helpful please reply to the survey at the end of this call. have a good day

  • Last I checked all of Microsoft's support was done in India...
  • Just waiting for Trump to tweet.... "Tech support costs are out of control. More that $2 billion. Cancel order!"

  • Oh dear. (Score:3)

    by wjcofkc ( 964165 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @12:10PM (#53530809)
    Would you like to play a game?

  • With virtually every single company out there going head over heels for anything cloud related, one of the things MS brings to the table is a decent ironclad cloud offering. Server backups? DPM to an array, then to Azure. Desktops? DPM as well. AV? Endpoint Manager handles that fairly well.

    Then, there is Windows 10 LTSB, and that can be something useful, as it will not be sprouting ads or new features come every 6-12 months.

    Now, is this good or bad? Who is to day. However, MS seems to be able to ste

    Re:

      by mlts ( 1038732 )

      Correction, "who is to say" is what was meant. Is MS perfect? No. However, they have gone from dinosaur to a company which moves and evolves fast. The fact that they are able to step in and handle the DoD's needs is a good example. I'm no MS fan, but I do give them credit for being able to do what needs done.

  • ...in Windows 10 that remain to this day...and in 8.1 and 7.
    They used to save money (e.g., by offloading product testing off (to the unfortunate group called "Insiders.") Now they're getting paid nearly One Billion Dollars because their product is so buggy and insecure.

    What a great scam the plutocrats at the top of Microsoft have created. Now, they've "MADOFF" with our tax money by providing services to their incomplete product to the U.S. Government.

    This is why we, mere citizens, stand to lose Medicare u

    Re:

      by CAOgdin ( 984672 )

      Oh, and Microsoft is, no doubt, waiting for the first "change order" (which they will have built into the contract), so they'll get More money in the future for things they left out of this initial proposal. That means ratcheting up the total $$$ volume of the contract for things that will magically become "essential" once the contract starts.

      I wonder how much Drumpf gets out of this deal...

  • A billion dollars for supporting a product that should work to begin with. Nothing wrong with fucking the taxpayers up the ass, right?

  • On one hand, we have the F-35, which would have to increase its reliability by about 300% just to be called a "trailer queen". Software problems they're admitting include, "shortfalls in electronic warfare, electronic attack, shortfalls in the performance of distributed aperture system and other issues that are classifiedâ. Who knows how bad the situation really is.

    And now we're going to have Microsoft provide tech support for that (occasionally) flying bucket of pure fail?

    The jokes just write themse

  • Now, call centers in India will be hearing from people with top secret information, and connecting to their computers, until the Chinese and Russians hack the accounts, then the Pentagon will be leaking data to them.
  • Let's get your login linked to your microsoft account.

  • But mostly, Win10 is uglification. Or putting it differently, if Windows were an Indiana Jones movie, then Windows 7 would star Harrison Ford; Windows 10 would star Legos.

