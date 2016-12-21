Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


LibreOffice Will Have New 'MUFFIN' UI (documentfoundation.org) 164

Posted by msmash from the new-updates dept.
New submitter iampiti writes: The Document Foundation has announced a new user interface concept for LibreOffice. Users will be able to choose from several toolbar configurations including the "Notebook bar" which is similar to Microsoft Office's ribbon. According to TDF, "The MUFFIN (My User Friendly -- Flexible Interface) represents a new approach to UI design, based on the respect of user needs rather than on the imposition of a single UI to all users"

  • Keep your MUFFIN out of my face (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:23PM (#53532273)
    I haven't seen this new UI, but it is safe to assume "usability experts" were hard at work at making trendy and user un-friendly changes to it.

    • Change is bad (Score:3, Insightful)

      by mi ( 197448 )

      but it is safe to assume "usability experts" were hard at work at making trendy and user un-friendly changes to it.

      I share your fears. When it comes to user-interface, change is almost always bad. The new interface may be easier to use for newcomers, but the folks, who've used the program before, will need to climb the learning-curve again.

      Hopefully, developers will have enough collective sense to leave some kind of "Switch to Legacy Interface" (SWILIN?) option available and sufficiently prominent for the

      • ...change is almost always bad.

        I have to ask the question - is it easier for this round of newcomers to learn the new interface than it was for the LAST round of newcomers to learn the OLD interface? If not, then yes, the change is bad (or at least, no better than current state); if not, then it was an improvement. Change isn't bad just because things are now different.

        • Change isn't bad just because things are now different.

          Equally, it isn't *good* just because things are now different.

          Before changing anything you should ask what problem you're trying to solve. If you can't answer that question, maybe you should just leave it the fuck alone already.

          • Before changing anything you should ask what problem you're trying to solve. If you can't answer that question, maybe you should just leave it the fuck alone already.

            The problem Microsoft was trying to solve was how can theye get people to continually buy new versions of the Office suite.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mi ( 197448 )

          if not, then it was an improvement

          Nope, not good enough. The new interface has to be not just better, but a lot better to justify changing it.

          This is generally true about other things too — a replacement of anything (well, of most things) needs to be not merely better, but substantially better than whatever is being replaced to justify the costs of replacement.

        • ...change is almost always bad.

          I have to ask the question - is it easier for this round of newcomers to learn the new interface than it was for the LAST round of newcomers to learn the OLD interface? If not, then yes, the change is bad (or at least, no better than current state); if not, then it was an improvement. Change isn't bad just because things are now different.

          A lot of change kicks ass and is great. A faster computer, better and cheaper memory, higher definition and faster printers. Higher definition screens with more colors. Programs with more capability, most things in fact.

          What isn't so great, is a change that doesn't do any of that stuff. A change that is just there to make me and many others waste time learning a new way to do the exact same thing. And if Microsoft believes that their vaunted ribbon is so superior to the stuff that the ancients used, let

      • a)RTFA you still can use the old UI style
        b) if it is more clear and usable for newcomers this often implies that it IS actually more user friendly. Old users just have to relearn some parts. Yes learning is cumbersome, but if you embrace change you are better of afterwards. If you hate change you will become once a grumpy old person who hates the present.

        • Yeap, I've been hearing "ooohh noooo!!!" On many other boards, pretty much because everyone keeps missing that the original UI will still be there and is the default. You literally have to opt-in for one of the new UIs. Distros will be setting which one of the UIs is the default option out the gate, lacking that, the current UI will be the default for the foreseeable future, unless there's some massive push to change it otherwise. However, I think it is disappointing that people are missing what I felt

      • I share your fears. When it comes to user-interface, change is almost always bad. The new interface may be easier to use for newcomers, but the folks, who've used the program before, will need to climb the learning-curve again.

        I've gone to the site to check it out, and it looks like they have learned something that Microsoft didn't. There are a number of choices, including what is there now. There's a more ribbons sot of layout if you want it, an choices of no sidebar or sidebar, and single row or double row toolbar.

        I approve, for what that is worth. It gives people a choice, even if that choice is leep the way it was. We're all skittishe about Microsoft's sand in the vaseline approach - me too. But this appears to have been d

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by iONiUM ( 530420 )

      The link to see it is the very first like in the summary, the 'announced' link: https://blog.documentfoundatio... [documentfoundation.org]

      There are 4 screenshots of what MUFFIN is, and it appears to basically be 4 types of toolbars, one of which is essentially a ribbon. This isn't really anything revolutionary, they just made up a stupid word to describe maintaining 4 types of UIs for people.

      Honest, this is why Linux can't have nice things. Yea I know many people hate the MS ribbon-style stuff, or the OSX menus, but at least it's

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        It doesn't look that bad. The underlying code that does the work will be the same, and I can see that different screen layouts might find different versions of the menu layout preferable. And the menu layout itself should be pretty simple as code.

        It's a whole lot better than those that try to optimize everything to fit on a small phone screen. Those are basically unusable.

      • Honest, this is why Linux can't have nice things. Yea I know many people hate the MS ribbon-style stuff, or the OSX menus, but at least it's consistent (for the apps made by the same developers following the rules) and easy to maintain. I can guarantee that this MUFFIN approach will just result in 4 quasi-usable scenarios, each with bugs, rather than 1 well tested scenario that 80% of people like.

        Office was not remotely consistent. When I was working with the suits, and someone brought over a presentation, everything would be all over the place, depending on how they had things set up on the computer they designed for.

        And why on earth are you bitching about AO putting in a ribbonish interface being an example of how Linus stinks but it emulates the great Microsoft Ribbon so that's an example of it. That makes no sense. Strange nho many people hate choice.

        Considering that the Ribbon was one of m

    • I haven't seen this new UI, but it is safe to assume "usability experts" were hard at work at making trendy and user un-friendly changes to it.

      No... I'm sure it's "really important stuff", like rounded tabs (that display slightly less information, but look trendy) rather than square tabs -- I'm looking at you Firefox (thank God for Classic Theme Restorer)

      • Amen. Been using Classic Theme Restorer for so long I no longer recognize screenshots of Firefox when they come up in the inevitable twice-yearly "Firefox to get UI overhaul!" Slashdot article.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      safe to assume "usability experts" were hard at work at making trendy and user un-friendly changes to it.

      As long as it defaults to the old style, I don't really care if they add some newfangled optional experiment that keeps the designers motivated in terms of playing with eye-candy and giving them bragging rights.

      OSS coders are usually not paid well or at all, so they deserve fringe benefits, such as a UI playpen.

      It's kind of like Twitter keeping certain politicians occupied so they don't break something i

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hawk ( 1151 )

      But without MUFFIN, how are we supposed to load 13 sector disks on our Apple ][?

      Uhm, I think I just dated myself.

      Badly.

      Err, get off my lawn!

      hawk

    • That was my immediate response as well. It seems like it's a pre-announcement that they've now also succumbed to the monumental brain-rot that is flat UIs, with the ugly, unusable new look to land presently. The problem here is that most "UI" isn't done by UX people, it's done by failed hipster artist wannabes who couldn't get work anywhere else but have somehow wormed their way into a position where they have control over how people see an app. Asa Dotzler is a prime example.

      • That was my immediate response as well. It seems like it's a pre-announcement that they've now also succumbed to the monumental brain-rot that is flat UIs, with the ugly, unusable new look to land presently.

        Your immediate response was wrong. You don't actually have to change anything But you have the option. I use the spreadsheet program a lot, so maybe the standard UI with a sidebar option will be worth checking out.

        Other options are the traditional two row toolbar, or a one row toolbar, or a ribbonish gastraphagus. All is well, even if I know which interface I'll never use - someone might like it.

  • Why would anyone want to have Betty White's muffin in their spreadsheet?

  • Might be good? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Lord Apathy ( 584315 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:27PM (#53532309)

    I hope they are not filing the serial numbers off the M$ office interface and bolting it to Libreoffice. The current interact that libreoffice has is one of the reasons I like it.

  • Oh God... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:28PM (#53532321)
    >>> a new approach to UI design, based on the respect of user needs rather than on the imposition of a single UI to all users

    This never ends well. In my former life I spent many happy months ripping out (more) senior developers' pet-project UI templating features (e.g., "pick your GUI colorz"), key remapping (e.g., "now you can pick if the arrow keys are reversed") and other UI customization features. The result? Every time? My customers loved the "cleaner UI" and especially loved the fact that once you documented how to do something with my product, it didn't change in the next release, or on the next-guy-over's screen. (Remember corporate, er, office users, just want to do their job and GO HOME.)

    What they really need to do is learn why Microsoft Office still has the best UI (it optimizes what people do most frequently, and puts most functions where people expect them) and build something about as good (without infringing on Microsoft's ribbon patent of course). But they won't, because it's the same lesson OpenOffice never learned. (e.g., Ever pick a color in OpenOffice? Have you ever seen THAT interface anywhere else, ever?)

    • What they really need to do is learn why Microsoft Office still has the best UI (it optimizes what people do most frequently, and puts most functions where people expect them)

      I recently was asked to set up an "out-of-office autoreply" on a friend's Outlook 2007 installation. Couldn't even find WHERE to do that on the Ribbon (although I did use it way back when it was new, too). Had to google for instructions...

      OK, so this is just one example among many.

      • I recently was asked to set up an "out-of-office autoreply" on a friend's Outlook 2007 installation. Couldn't even find WHERE to do that on the Ribbon (although I did use it way back when it was new, too). Had to google for instructions...

        Well, Outlook 2007 didn't have the ribbon interface in the main UI, so no wonder you couldn't find it there. ;)

        • Well, Outlook 2007 didn't have the ribbon interface in the main UI, so no wonder you couldn't find it there. ;)

          Let's just say I also couldn't find the About box containing the version number :-) (2007 was my guess.)

  • Dear Developers... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Lumpy ( 12016 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:34PM (#53532367) Homepage

    QUIT FUCKING AROUND WITH THE UI!

    There are thousands of other things that need to be worked on but no, instead we fuck around with the UI and make it worse than before. very VERY rarely has a major UI change made something better.

    • Re:Dear Developers... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by hackel ( 10452 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:45PM (#53532473) Journal

      Dear Developers: Do whatever the fuck you want with your own time. Don't worry about bugs and features unless they are important to YOU. Do what you love—that's what developing open source software is all about. Until the whiners get off their ass and pay you to work on their token issue, ignore them. Most importantly: THANK YOU!

      • Except when the devs want to screw with UIs, and then I'm not so sure. And on the demands from users... I tend to be wary when users clamor for a thousand new conflicting features, but I'd listen carefully when they ask not to lose an existing feature.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pz ( 113803 )

      Agreed. The only instance I can think of where a major UI change was definitively for the better was when GIMP tossed that horrible multi-window idiocy for the unified window presentation. That was a clear win (and one that users were clamouring for extensively). Other than that, though, it's all been for-the-worse. The basic menu is a great structure, but what makes it super-duper is having a help system that allows you to search for functionality without having to resort to Google.

    • The UI is one of the few pieces of low hanging fruit on these large projects. Sure, on these big projects there are big glaring bugs that are a decade old, true barriers to usability, missing functionality, etc. But, all those things are genuinely hard. The UI? Easy-peasy. The bug is, "Doesn't look modern to me", and you know it's fixed when, "Now it looks modern to me". All that shit was already wired up for the UI that everyone was already familiar with so, it's just a matter of massaging and stroki

  • I just don't know what could go wrong... 6_9

  • Yay sidebar! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kaka.mala.vachva ( 1164605 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:46PM (#53532481)
    I wish more applications would use a sidebar - with monitors spreading horizontally for video display reasons, there is an awful lot of whitespace that isn't used by most word documents, webpages etc. Vertical space is getting to be a premium now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      It sounds like a great idea, but when there are a lot of windows-with-sidebars on screen, there's a lot of horizontal waste (and I like narrowish windows for the same reason that newspaper columns are narrow: it's easier for the eyes to focus and read that way).

    • >"I wish more applications would use a sidebar - with monitors spreading horizontally for video display reasons, there is an awful lot of whitespace that isn't used by most word documents, webpages etc. Vertical space is getting to be a premium now."

      Or, maybe you are a user like me that doesn't want every freaking window to be maximized. I really wish more applications (and web sites) would stop trying to FORCE me to use up more horizontal space when what I ACTUALLY want to do is have more than one thin

    • One of the (many reasons) I've always hated the "ribbon" style interface is exactly this: its simply uses up way too much screen real estate (and the premium vertical kind). The paradigm of having a slim, text free button bar for truly common items (that is customizable for _your_ common items) combined with collapsible menus are much more efficient in space and time (aka searching for option / # of clicks).

  • Love it! (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:51PM (#53532535)
    I really like Libre office. It is a total and complete replacement for Microsoft. My brother runs his business on it and thunderbird. He is now completely free of Microsoft. I'm completely free of Microsoft. Good times.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by codeButcher ( 223668 )

      It is a total and complete replacement for Microsoft.

      Ha haha. Sadly not. (And I have been an Open|LibreOffice advocate for years...) Sadly, Writer does not do nearly the same amount of "DTP-lite" that Word (even 2007) is capable of. On my last 3-page document (which included diagrams) after trying to cope with intermittent shift-arounds of content and crashes for a morning, I capitulated and fired Word up (nicer-looking result too). Writer is only a replacement if you used Word like some slightly glorified typewriter. (Calc seems to be much more capable thoug

  • I like what they're proposing (Score:5, Informative)

    by iampiti ( 1059688 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:53PM (#53532549)
    Submitter here. What they're doing is just giving the users some predefined options for configurations of the toolbar or something with equivalent functionality.
    The proposed options are:
    • Classic toolbar
    • Simplified toolbar (just the most common options
    • Sidebar
    • Notebook bar /aka the Ribbon clone

    I find great that, differently to current trends in UI design, they're giving the users options. Everyone can choose whatever they like best.
    Yeah, it may be confusing to some users that there're several options (although I guess that that kind of users will probably never even stumble upon the option to change the default), it does add a bit of extra code (but not much, since it's just a bit of UI code that ends up calling the same logic code) but I think it's positive overall.
    This also touches me personally since I don't like some current trends in UI design (e.g. Win 10's mobile UI elements for every form factor, very limited theming, latest Gnome ...) and usually they give you no choice.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      The problem with what they are doing is that it makes documentation and support a huge mess.

      The more customizable and adaptable the UI becomes the less you are able to walk someone through any series of steps; or describe how to get something done. OR even show them via youtube... because what they see on their screen doesn't line up with the instructions / demo you are giving them.

      I don't object to it in principle, I like giving the user control over their UI... but it comes with a real cost. Especially f

      • >"The problem with what they are doing is that it makes documentation and support a huge mess."

        +1

        And I say that as one who administers HUNDREDS of LibreOffice users. Trying to document something or train people for something that have a constantly CHANGING UI is a disaster on a plate.

        I understand the need for customizing, but the ribbon concept was, IMHO, a failure. Emulating it might make it easier for some people to point to LO as looking "modern" but I really believe it would just lower everyone's

  • Instead of adding new features (probably nobody wanted anyway), fix the bugs / features that you have. For years now, when typing a text document, the blinking icon where you are vanishes for no reason, it makes selecting text more difficult when you need to go back and add / delete / edit a word, or select chunks of text. If you're scrolling, then good luck finding where you are on the page without the missing blinker.

    Secondly, Why does the page layout in writer STILL not show a dotted border for the bound

  • Apple has already proven that "look and feel" is something you can litigate over.

  • MUFFIN (My User Friendly -- Flexible Interface)

    Hah. My ex called hers that as well.

  • Although I run Linux on the server, I use a Mac for the desktop. And LibreOffice really looks it of sorts there. I hope they took the opportunity to make it look nice as well as functional.

  • Fuck no (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dargaud ( 518470 ) <slashdot2@noSPaM.gdargaud.net> on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @03:57PM (#53533001) Homepage
    The ribbon was the ONE reason I gave up on Office for good and took on OpenOffice and then LibreOffice. A set of menus and buttons without order that changes depending on what you are currently doing, so it's impossible to have a memory of it, yeah, what a great user interface advancement, right ! And it takes up a lot of real estate too, instead of being nicely tucked away in hierarchical menus with quick alt-keys...

  • The MUFFIN (My User Friendly -- Flexible Interface) represents a new approach to UI design, based on the respect of user needs rather than on the imposition of a single UI to all users

    Where have I heard this before? Oh that's right, that was the same justification that brought us the ribbon design. Hide the elements not used by a user from the user until they need it and then have it pop up context sensitive.

    Oh and this new design is DA BOMB so we should impose this new UI that respects the user on all users.

  • Several +5 insightful comments are screaming bloody murder already, but there might be reason to applaud this.

    Users will be able to choose from several toolbar configurations including the "Notebook bar" which is similar to Microsoft Office's ribbon. According to TDF, "The MUFFIN (My User Friendly -- Flexible Interface) represents a new approach to UI design, based on the respect of user needs rather than on the imposition of a single UI to all users"

    This is how it should be. The only correct UI choice is the choice that is most flexible[1] and user-configurable (ideally through a scripting language of some sort, though I've no idea if this is how they're doing it.) This has a nice side effect of (at least theoretically) forcing them to keep their own code as modular and clean as possible in order to easily support multiple layouts.

    Stop s

  • tl;dr "Gosh. The marketing guys segment their demographics by generation, and they told us each generation needs their own UI. Here's a graph to back that up. No, we don't know what each generation's needs are, but by golly, look at these graphs! Four generations! Also, we've noticed that you wacky users actually have all sorts of different screen sizes. Who knew? So to accommodate everyone we give you two traditional toolbar layouts, one vertical layout, and our very own innovative new 'Notebook Bar'. (Any

  • What they're doing is the opposite of what I'd like to see. I'd simplify and unify, give it a single clean look, something with a "90s feel", a la ClarisWorks.

