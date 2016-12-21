Yahoo Email Scan Shows US Spy Push To Recast Constitutional Privacy (reuters.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Yahoo Inc's secret scanning of customer emails at the behest of a U.S. spy agency is part of a growing push by officials to loosen constitutional protections Americans have against arbitrary governmental searches, according to legal documents and people briefed on closed court hearings. The order on Yahoo from the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) last year resulted from the government's drive to change decades of interpretation of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment right of people to be secure against "unreasonable searches and seizures," intelligence officials and others familiar with the strategy told Reuters. The unifying idea, they said, is to move the focus of U.S. courts away from what makes something a distinct search and toward what is "reasonable" overall. The basis of the argument for change is that people are making much more digital data available about themselves to businesses, and that data can contain clues that would lead to authorities disrupting attacks in the United States or on U.S. interests abroad. While it might technically count as a search if an automated program trawls through all the data, the thinking goes, there is no unreasonable harm unless a human being looks at the result of that search and orders more intrusive measures or an arrest, which even then could be reasonable. Civil liberties groups and some other legal experts said the attempt to expand the ability of law enforcement agencies and intelligence services to sift through vast amounts of online data, in some cases without a court order, was in conflict with the Fourth Amendment because many innocent messages are included in the initial sweep. But the general counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Robert Litt, said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday that the legal interpretation needed to be adjusted because of technological changes.
Oh, you mean like Lavabit?
Yes, actually, like Lavabit. He fought the good fight, and held out as long as he could reasonably be expected to.
A flower in a hailstorm. We'd need a lot more separate entities fighting the good fight in this fashion.
With NSLs it doesn't matter whether they're public, private, free, or paid. The problem is the politicians who are passing abusive laws.
Okay, then an offshore paid service might be the answer.
This is stupid, and I'll bother to spell it out for the peanut gallery. My college philosophy teachers liked the simple extreme examples- If you want to reduce crime, why not kill everyone? Or, to phrase it in line with the summary - "people leave clu
Re:Strict scrutiny (Score:5, Interesting)
I get where you are going but the US has been into mass surveillance for so damn long with the approval of the American public it has only been a matter of time before those techniques are focused back on their own populous (I say that knowing full well that they probably already have).
I don't think there is any turning back now, it is like only finding out about the slippery slope when you are already at the bottom unfortunately. I don't think the "it is alright to spy on everyone else, just not us" permission that was given to the US government by the US people was intended to turn out like this but there you have it.
Too late to vote, but SCOTUS could fix things (Score:2)
> the US has been into mass surveillance for so damn long with the approval of the American public
... I don't think there is any turning back now
I don't see public opinion forcing major changes, except possibly as part of a larger party platform, if for example the Libertarian party came to power of the next 20 years.
However, the Constitution already bars unreasonable searches, and the Supreme Court can strike down the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, without any massive political movement or coo
You answered yourself - feint court is no court (Score:2)
> the Supreme Court is going to strike it down based on..well, what exactly?
Here's one possibility:
> The FISA court is in itself a response by Congress to the Supreme Court's determination in 1972 that national security investigations are subject to 4th Amendment provisions and require judicial warrants.
Given the court has already (repeatedly) that mere pro forma due process is not due process at all, they could certainly decide that the existing FISA court procedure does not in fact provide protectio
PS they would restrict, not eliminate (Score:2)
PS, while SCOTUS *could* rule that the FISA court is essentially a sham court, they won't go that far because that would set up a direct confrontation with the executive. They would instead do something less drastic, perhaps rule that in order to comply with the fourth amendment, the FISA court must do a, b, and c.
Again, they already ruled recently that the mass collection of call records from phone companies is unconstitutional - it is entirely possible for the court to take action in this area. In fact,
Re:Strict scrutiny (Score:4, Insightful)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was the fix to allow the NSA to spy globally and to totally stop any new domestic spying issues.
Now US agencies are again looking into all email use to see if they can find some trace of a code or part of a code with no domestic oversight or protections.
The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution should protect the USA domestically from any such color of law, acts, findings, security letters or any other not "legal" attempts at domestic spying.
Same happened in Canada and UK (Score:1)
Internal emails show the same thing happened (and is happening) in both Canada (starting in the 1950s) and the UK (more recently).
Rights must be refreshed with the blood of spies occasionally.
automated + humans == humans only (Score:1)
"While it might technically count as a search if an automated program trawls through all the data, the thinking goes, there is no unreasonable harm unless a human being looks at the result of that search..."
If you have an automated search through all data, and then humans are informed of every case where further investigation will occur it is exactly the same as having complete and full investigation of all data. Note also the criteria for search are set by the watchers, and can be changed at any time.
CIA/NSA...you can just go FUCK yourselves... (Score:1)
If you want a lessening of the restrictions placed on your godsforsaken cursed asses, get a fucking AMENDMENT.
Best of luck, you're going to fucking need it.
What you're doing is VERY MUCH ILLEGAL. In fact, those little orders where you had a SECRET court, which is IN VIOLATION of the Constitution, are also in violation of the Constitution. There is no "reasonable" qualification in the Fourth Amendment. And...as rightly observed by the Supreme Court in Marbury v. Madison...
so the argument goes (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Now this is some quality funposting. 10/10
Creeping up on us... (Score:4, Insightful)
"Plebs are already sharing all of this personal information with various online services anyway, why cant we just have the data they are already giving away?"
I personally enjoy my dangerous privacy/freedom over some illusion of safety at the expense of my keeping personal papers and effects to myself. To that effect, I don't use cloud services, I handle my own communications and pay a premium for privacy when its to much of a hassle to handle something on my own hardware/software.
On the other hand, my countrymen choose to trade their personal details away, and willingly track their own every move, in exchange for free email and instant communications. That is not enough of a reason to take from my choice to not willingly hand over a log of my daily activities and shopping habits, nor is it justification for my government to collect all of this data "just in case"
You want MY data? Pay for it. It is not on the barter table.
It's private. Right? (Score:2)
Well, it's a private business so there is no expectations of "rights" when using their service, right? A private company can work with the government for any manner of searchers that are not protected because a private company is free to do with their data as they please and as a user you have no rights beyond a EULA that can change without warning for any reason as per said EULA.
That is what I hear whenever there is an issue involving the rights of citizens on websites. Website is private therefore you ha
"decades of interpretation" (Score:2)
How many decades?
5? 6? 10? 15? 20?
Inquiring minds need to know!!!!
New World Order (Score:1)
"data available about themselves to businesses" (Score:2)
Of course government agencies are going to go after this stuff. And it's not just governments diving in either. The whole ad structure business is flawed to the core.
The problem is the existence of that data in the first place! I don't understand how businesses have been let away with such a free for all. It should have been knocked on the head a decade ago.
Update the laws (Score:5, Insightful)