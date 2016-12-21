Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Yahoo Email Scan Shows US Spy Push To Recast Constitutional Privacy

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Yahoo Inc's secret scanning of customer emails at the behest of a U.S. spy agency is part of a growing push by officials to loosen constitutional protections Americans have against arbitrary governmental searches, according to legal documents and people briefed on closed court hearings. The order on Yahoo from the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) last year resulted from the government's drive to change decades of interpretation of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment right of people to be secure against "unreasonable searches and seizures," intelligence officials and others familiar with the strategy told Reuters. The unifying idea, they said, is to move the focus of U.S. courts away from what makes something a distinct search and toward what is "reasonable" overall. The basis of the argument for change is that people are making much more digital data available about themselves to businesses, and that data can contain clues that would lead to authorities disrupting attacks in the United States or on U.S. interests abroad. While it might technically count as a search if an automated program trawls through all the data, the thinking goes, there is no unreasonable harm unless a human being looks at the result of that search and orders more intrusive measures or an arrest, which even then could be reasonable. Civil liberties groups and some other legal experts said the attempt to expand the ability of law enforcement agencies and intelligence services to sift through vast amounts of online data, in some cases without a court order, was in conflict with the Fourth Amendment because many innocent messages are included in the initial sweep. But the general counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Robert Litt, said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday that the legal interpretation needed to be adjusted because of technological changes.

  • Internal emails show the same thing happened (and is happening) in both Canada (starting in the 1950s) and the UK (more recently).

    Rights must be refreshed with the blood of spies occasionally.

  • automated + humans == humans only (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "While it might technically count as a search if an automated program trawls through all the data, the thinking goes, there is no unreasonable harm unless a human being looks at the result of that search..."

    If you have an automated search through all data, and then humans are informed of every case where further investigation will occur it is exactly the same as having complete and full investigation of all data. Note also the criteria for search are set by the watchers, and can be changed at any time.

  • If you want a lessening of the restrictions placed on your godsforsaken cursed asses, get a fucking AMENDMENT.

    Best of luck, you're going to fucking need it.

    What you're doing is VERY MUCH ILLEGAL. In fact, those little orders where you had a SECRET court, which is IN VIOLATION of the Constitution, are also in violation of the Constitution. There is no "reasonable" qualification in the Fourth Amendment. And...as rightly observed by the Supreme Court in Marbury v. Madison...

    Thus, the particular phraseology

  • so the argument goes (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @07:40PM (#53534469) Homepage
    If a tree falls in the forest, and the only robot that heard it only logs the metadata, does it make the parallel construction to implicate it in the 2001 World Trade Center Bombings to aid in justifying a clear-cut logging operation?

  • Creeping up on us... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by WolfgangVL ( 3494585 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @07:42PM (#53534477)

    "Plebs are already sharing all of this personal information with various online services anyway, why cant we just have the data they are already giving away?"

    I personally enjoy my dangerous privacy/freedom over some illusion of safety at the expense of my keeping personal papers and effects to myself. To that effect, I don't use cloud services, I handle my own communications and pay a premium for privacy when its to much of a hassle to handle something on my own hardware/software.

    On the other hand, my countrymen choose to trade their personal details away, and willingly track their own every move, in exchange for free email and instant communications. That is not enough of a reason to take from my choice to not willingly hand over a log of my daily activities and shopping habits, nor is it justification for my government to collect all of this data "just in case"

    You want MY data? Pay for it. It is not on the barter table.

  • Well, it's a private business so there is no expectations of "rights" when using their service, right? A private company can work with the government for any manner of searchers that are not protected because a private company is free to do with their data as they please and as a user you have no rights beyond a EULA that can change without warning for any reason as per said EULA.

    That is what I hear whenever there is an issue involving the rights of citizens on websites. Website is private therefore you ha

  • How many decades?

    5? 6? 10? 15? 20?

    Inquiring minds need to know!!!!

  • One word, Illuminati.

  • Of course government agencies are going to go after this stuff. And it's not just governments diving in either. The whole ad structure business is flawed to the core.

    The problem is the existence of that data in the first place! I don't understand how businesses have been let away with such a free for all. It should have been knocked on the head a decade ago.

  • Update the laws (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DMJC ( 682799 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @09:28PM (#53534911)
    Yeah the Director is right. They should update the laws. TO STRENGTHEN CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTIONS. The judges should be coming down on this shit hard. Your e-mail is exactly the same as your private mail. They couldn't open it then and they shouldn't open it now. It's not rocket science. Your communications are yours and not the governments. Is the post office allowed to read your mail? Fuck no.

