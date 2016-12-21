Canada's CRTC Declares Broadband Internet Access a Basic Service (www.cbc.ca) 32
New submitter jbwiebe quotes a report from CBC.ca: The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has declared broadband internet a basic telecommunications service. In a ruling handed down today, the national regulator ordered the country's internet providers to begin working toward boosting internet service and speeds in rural and isolated areas. With today's ruling, CRTC has set new targets for internet service providers to offer customers in all parts of the country download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of at least 10 Mbps, and to also offer the option of unlimited data. The CRTC estimates two million Canadian households, or roughly 18 per cent, don't have access to those speeds or data. The CRTC's goal is to reduce that to 10 per cent by 2021. To achieve that, the CRTC will require providers pay into a fund that's set to grow to $750 million over five years. The companies will be able to dip into that fund to help pay for the infrastructure needed to extend high-speed service to areas where it is not currently available. The fund is similar to one that subsidized the expansion of local landline telephone service in years past. Providers used to pay 0.53 per cent of their revenues, excluding broadband, into that fund. Now they'll pay the same rate on all revenues, including broadband.
option of unlimited data. so (Score:2)
So our sat plan has an option of unlimited data*.
*data slowed to 56K speeds when you hit your fap cap or for an added $150-$200/mo you can get 50 down / 10 up all the time.
Just sayin' (Score:3)
The CRTC is an even more toothless cur than the FCC is in the US. Nothing will change except the artful choreography with which the telecoms will dance out of the way of doing anything substantive. This is what they pay the politicians (in Canada and the US) to do for them, and they are getting their money's worth from the spend.
Re:Just sayin' (Score:5, Informative)
What has the FCC ever done? The CRTC maintains an effective wholesale access regime (enabling providers like TekSavvy to exist), and has managed to piss off incumbent providers to no end with their wireless code (mandating, among other things, the end to 3+ year contracts) and television code (mandating skinny basic and pick-and-pay). The incumbents fought tooth and nail against those. The incumbents also screamed bloody murder when the CRTC mandated that all the next-gen networks (FTTH and fiber-fed DOCSIS) need to be available to wholesale providers, and they also raised a big ruckus when the CRTC recently dropped the wholesale rates by up to 90% recently...
Re:Just sayin' (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The CRTC doesn't regulate retail rates, but enforce a wholesale regime that results in independent ISPs covering all incumbent territory with prices that are generally somewhere around two thirds that of incumbents. So their strategy seems to be working pretty decently on that front.
Re:Just sayin' (Score:5, Interesting)
I dunno. Teksavvy just sent me an email saying they reduced my rate by $5 per month because the CRTC forced the big guys to lower the wholesale rates they were charging Teksavvy.
That doesn't seem toothless to me.
Re:Just sayin' (Score:5, Interesting)
Agreed - mine dropped almost 20$/mo. That's not nothing.
Thanks CRTC!
Min
Re: (Score:1)
nah, teksavvy is one of the decent providers. I was with them while in their service area and NEVER had issues with them. Wish I could say the same about big red....
Re: (Score:2)
They'll get it back out of you somehow. Either by raising some other fee, or by reducing the quality of service.
If by reducing quality of service you mean increasing the quality of service, you're right. My notice from Teksavvy reduced my bill $9/month while simultaneously increasing my link speed 10%.
Common carrier status? (Score:3)
So if internet access is a basic service, logically by extension their ISPs should be considered common carriers?
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly!
That $750M fund that's supposed to grow in five years will all be paid by the current and future subscribers, as ISPs will pass on the buck to us.
They did in the past with other fees that were community infrastructure building. And I guess they figure community should pay for the community building. ISPs are only part of the community when it comes to profiting from it, or getting some other or benefit without giving back.
0.53 per cent? (Score:1)
Providers used to pay 0.53 per cent of their revenues
One dollar earned, that is, 100 cents, means 53 dollar to pay. There must be something wrong in this sentence.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
WHOOSH!
The OP was interpreting "Providers used to pay 0.53 per cent of their revenues" as meaning.
Providers need to pay $0.53 for every cent that they earn. That's technically correct given the above sentence... Methinks there's an extra space that should not be in the original sentence.....
Re: (Score:2)
We often write "percent", but the word actually means "per cent," i.e. "for each hundred." 0.53 per cent literally means 0.53 for every hundred.
You maybe were thinking $0.53 per cent, which could be interpreted as meaning 53 cents for every cent earned. Yeah, one character makes a lot of difference, but it isn't the space.
Didn't we try something like this in the US? (Score:2)
About 15-20 years back?
Didn't the Internet companies at the time take payments, pay out a bunch of HUGE bonuses that year, and then did fuck-all to improve infrastructure?
Re: (Score:1)
That was the reverse of this.
This requires the telcos to put money into a fund for development.
The US gave telcos billion dollar tax breaks in exchange for empty promises of development.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Didn't we try something like this in the US? (Score:5, Interesting)
Doubt it. In Canada we did this kind of thing with phone service. Everyone has phone service now, and the CRTC mandates that the owners of the lines must make the available at regulated wholesale prices to other companies that want to sell phone, long distance or Internet service. It seems to have worked out pretty well.
Data Speed and Cost (Score:2)
In Canada the major telecom companies (telephone, cable, satellite, wireless) collude like a mafia don's wet-dream. We pay outrageous rates for data regardless of its delivery method (cable, fibre, wireless, satellite) for slow download and even slower upload transfer rates. I recently augmented my cable ISP service with wireless ISP as a connectivity backup. In general, the wireless Internet service is no worse than the cable Internet service although the same price gets me 5 GB wireless and unlimited cabl
Looks like (Score:2)
Looks like someone's cheque bounced, and the CRTC ain't happy about it.