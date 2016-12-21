Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Canada's CRTC Declares Broadband Internet Access a Basic Service (www.cbc.ca) 32

New submitter jbwiebe quotes a report from CBC.ca: The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has declared broadband internet a basic telecommunications service. In a ruling handed down today, the national regulator ordered the country's internet providers to begin working toward boosting internet service and speeds in rural and isolated areas. With today's ruling, CRTC has set new targets for internet service providers to offer customers in all parts of the country download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of at least 10 Mbps, and to also offer the option of unlimited data. The CRTC estimates two million Canadian households, or roughly 18 per cent, don't have access to those speeds or data. The CRTC's goal is to reduce that to 10 per cent by 2021. To achieve that, the CRTC will require providers pay into a fund that's set to grow to $750 million over five years. The companies will be able to dip into that fund to help pay for the infrastructure needed to extend high-speed service to areas where it is not currently available. The fund is similar to one that subsidized the expansion of local landline telephone service in years past. Providers used to pay 0.53 per cent of their revenues, excluding broadband, into that fund. Now they'll pay the same rate on all revenues, including broadband.

  • So our sat plan has an option of unlimited data*.

    *data slowed to 56K speeds when you hit your fap cap or for an added $150-$200/mo you can get 50 down / 10 up all the time.

  • Just sayin' (Score:3)

    by buss_error ( 142273 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @07:54PM (#53534541) Homepage Journal

    The CRTC is an even more toothless cur than the FCC is in the US. Nothing will change except the artful choreography with which the telecoms will dance out of the way of doing anything substantive. This is what they pay the politicians (in Canada and the US) to do for them, and they are getting their money's worth from the spend.

    • Re:Just sayin' (Score:5, Informative)

      by Guspaz ( 556486 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @08:02PM (#53534591)

      What has the FCC ever done? The CRTC maintains an effective wholesale access regime (enabling providers like TekSavvy to exist), and has managed to piss off incumbent providers to no end with their wireless code (mandating, among other things, the end to 3+ year contracts) and television code (mandating skinny basic and pick-and-pay). The incumbents fought tooth and nail against those. The incumbents also screamed bloody murder when the CRTC mandated that all the next-gen networks (FTTH and fiber-fed DOCSIS) need to be available to wholesale providers, and they also raised a big ruckus when the CRTC recently dropped the wholesale rates by up to 90% recently...

      • Re:Just sayin' (Score:4, Informative)

        by Samantha Wright ( 1324923 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @10:29PM (#53535103) Homepage Journal
        If you RTFA, you'll discover the little nugget of joy that the CRTC declined to regulate prices—again. So all those rural areas are going from terrible service to unaffordable service. I don't think the big telcos are that upset about this particular demand; they get money to overhaul their infrastructure (where needed) and can double-dip by charging their customers as much as they want afterward. It seems that this [theglobeandmail.com] probably won't be changing any time soon.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Guspaz ( 556486 )

          The CRTC doesn't regulate retail rates, but enforce a wholesale regime that results in independent ISPs covering all incumbent territory with prices that are generally somewhere around two thirds that of incumbents. So their strategy seems to be working pretty decently on that front.

    • Re:Just sayin' (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @09:04PM (#53534843)

      I dunno. Teksavvy just sent me an email saying they reduced my rate by $5 per month because the CRTC forced the big guys to lower the wholesale rates they were charging Teksavvy.

      That doesn't seem toothless to me.

  • Common carrier status? (Score:3)

    by HalAtWork ( 926717 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @08:05PM (#53534605)

    So if internet access is a basic service, logically by extension their ISPs should be considered common carriers?

  • Providers used to pay 0.53 per cent of their revenues

    One dollar earned, that is, 100 cents, means 53 dollar to pay. There must be something wrong in this sentence.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by hvrbyte ( 537069 )
      0.53% of 100 cents is 0.53 cents. So even if you round it up to the nearest cent it would be $0.01 for every dollar earned.

      • WHOOSH!

        The OP was interpreting "Providers used to pay 0.53 per cent of their revenues" as meaning.
        Providers need to pay $0.53 for every cent that they earn. That's technically correct given the above sentence... Methinks there's an extra space that should not be in the original sentence.....

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

          We often write "percent", but the word actually means "per cent," i.e. "for each hundred." 0.53 per cent literally means 0.53 for every hundred.

          You maybe were thinking $0.53 per cent, which could be interpreted as meaning 53 cents for every cent earned. Yeah, one character makes a lot of difference, but it isn't the space.

  • About 15-20 years back?
    Didn't the Internet companies at the time take payments, pay out a bunch of HUGE bonuses that year, and then did fuck-all to improve infrastructure?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That was the reverse of this.

      This requires the telcos to put money into a fund for development.
      The US gave telcos billion dollar tax breaks in exchange for empty promises of development.

    • Did this with phone service long ago. Yes, now rural areas have phone service. But, now all the lines are a monopoly owned by them. That's why they don't have Internet access or any kind of competition. Sometimes winning one battle causes more problems than it solves in the future.

  • Data Speed and Cost (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In Canada the major telecom companies (telephone, cable, satellite, wireless) collude like a mafia don's wet-dream. We pay outrageous rates for data regardless of its delivery method (cable, fibre, wireless, satellite) for slow download and even slower upload transfer rates. I recently augmented my cable ISP service with wireless ISP as a connectivity backup. In general, the wireless Internet service is no worse than the cable Internet service although the same price gets me 5 GB wireless and unlimited cabl

  • Looks like someone's cheque bounced, and the CRTC ain't happy about it.

