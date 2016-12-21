Firefox Takes the Next Step Towards Rolling Out Multi-Process To Everyone (arstechnica.com) 83
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: With Firefox 50, Mozilla has rolled out the first major piece of its new multi-process architecture. Edge, Internet Explorer, Chrome, and Safari all have a multiple process design that separates their rendering engine -- the part of the browser that reads and interprets HTML, CSS, and JavaScript -- from the browser frame. They do this for stability reasons (if the rendering process crashes, it doesn't kill the entire browser) and security reasons (the rendering process can be run in a low-privilege sandbox, so exploitable flaws in the rendering engine are harder to take advantage of). Moreover, these browsers can all create multiple rendering engine processes and use different processes for different tabs. This means that the scope of a crash is narrowed even further, typically to a single tab. Internet Explorer and Chrome both implemented this long ago, in 2009. Firefox, however, has not offered a similar design. Although work on a multi-process browser was started in 2009, under the codename Electrolysis, that work was suspended between 2011 and 2013 as priorities within the organization shifted. In response, Mozilla started switching to a new extension system in 2015 that opened the door to a multi-process design. The first stage of Firefox's move to multi-process involves separating the browser shell from a single rendering process that's used by every tab. In Firefox 48, that feature was enabled for a small number of users who used no extensions. Firefox 49 was rolled out to include users running a limited selection of extensions. Now, in Firefox 50, a separate renderer process is used for most users and most extensions. Developers are now able to mark their extensions as explicitly multi-process compatible. Firefox 51 will extend this even further to cover all extensions, except those that are explicitly marked as incompatible. Mozilla says that, even with the limited changes made in Firefox 50, responsiveness of the browser has improved by 400 percent due to the separation between the renderer and the browser shell. During page loads, responsiveness will increase to 700 percent.
Firefox...hmmm (Score:5, Funny)
Isn't that the browser a lot of people used to use before the developers decided to wreck just about everything they liked in order to turn it into some kind of inferior imitation of Chrome?
I wouldn't say splitting stuff into different processes is wrecking Firefox. In fact, the Edge browser will end up being split off into a completely separate Hyper-V VM (Windows Defender Application Guard.) The advantage of separating at this level is that malware has a layer between it and hardware, where it can't just flash bogus firmware to a keyboard because the keyboard input is virtualized, for example.
The more separation between the browser and the rest of the OS, the better. The ideal would be so
I wouldn't say splitting stuff into different processes is wrecking Firefox.
Every single grizzled, grey-haired veteran of the Browser Wars is putting on his best Comic Book Guy expression right now, and saying, "Multi-process vs multi-threaded, is it? You are discussing the virtues of a multi-process software application from a security perspective? How... interesting."[*]
--------------
[*] The decade-long turf-war between supporters of multi-process architectures and adherents of the multi-threaded heresy is legendary, for those who survived it. It consisted largely of a bunch of jaded old fucks warning each succeeding generation of new kids that multi-threaded sounds like a better optimisation, but if you just live with the extra few cycles required to spawn each new process, you get software that's way easier to manage. And successive generations of way-too-fucking-clever comp-sci grads yelling, 'Fine, gramps, but it won't matter how secure your apps are, 'cause no one's gonna buy them!!' and then rage-fragging a few more newbs before going back to coding their magnum opus. Then the SystemD singularity did for the Linux community what Trump did to the electorate, and all the old fucks quietly barred the door to their cabin in the woods, and cleaned their shotgun.[**]
[**] And then Netscap^H^H^H^H^H^HFirefox announces that multi-process is cool and more secure.
Netscap^H^H^H^H^H^HFirefox announces that [...]
What is this NFirefox? I hadn't heard about it yet. New firefox? Next firefox?
That said, am I the only one who does NOT want multi-process simply because it's annoying as fuck already that firefox hogs ONE core? I don't want it to hog EVERY core, for resource waste, noise and temperature reasons.
$ taskset
/usr/pkgsrc/*/*taskset* /usr/pkgsrc/*/*taskset*: No such file or directory /mnt/huge/cmport/repo/cm/external/busybox/miscutils/taskset.c /mnt/huge/cmport/repo/cm/external/busybox/testsuite/taskset.tests
:(
-sh: taskset: command not found
$ ls -ld
ls:
$ locate taskset
$
Heh. I'll always remember Jerry Pournelle writing in Byte: "I'm not sure I want to share cycles even with myself" back when preemptive multi tasking was a strange new fangled thing in PCs.
And each update starts the infuriating process of finding a set of addons that give me my old browser back.
That's what actually drove me away. I simply couldn't be bothered. Apparently a lot of people agreed, because the number of people using Firefox has crashed since they decided productivity-oriented people needed to spend time reconfiguring a basic internet tool every few weeks instead of just...using it.
Re:Firefox...hmmm (Score:4, Interesting)
It's coming back, albeit gradually. They're getting rid of bloatware like Hello, Pocket is easy to disable, and Classic Theme Restorer still works fine even though it shouldn't have to exist. Going from 47 to 50, memory usage has dropped for me. I still see some hiccups. Ghostery doesn't work properly for me in 50.x (its dialog is blank). According to the Add-on Compatibility Reporter, about half my addons are "Not compatible with multiprocess," so I won't turn that on. And something changed between 50.0.2 and 50.1 that causes brief freezes when I'm scrolling.
I at least feel like they're finally moving the project in a good direction, being a good browser instead of trying to be an entire OS.
I did the sucky thing by just sidestepping the whole problem...I switched to Pale Moon. They just quit supporting XP, though, so my oldest computer will have to move over to Opera.
Isn't that the browser a lot of people used to use before the developers decided to wreck just about everything they liked in order to turn it into some kind of inferior imitation of Chrome?
Nicely put. Yes, that would be the one.
No, it's the browser people use because they want to sync their bookmarks *and* have extensions on a mobile device.
What is wrong with "cp bookmarks.html"?
The main question is how many DNS queries can it launch at once to pull in all the crazy bits that advertisers use. This goes back to the "how fast can it render" question. Well first it needs to pull in all the stuff and badly written web code, especially advertisements, pull in stuff from all over the place that often require multiple fetches from a myriad of different sites to get all the elements needed to render a page,
((browsers should give each page a score for how easy it was to assemble))
responsiveness of the browser has improved by 400 percent due to the separation between the renderer and the browser shell.
Unfortunately, the amount of crap on web pages has increased by 500 percent.
Unbound or PiHole and send those to a nginx server that returns a 204.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd love to see the browser do an end-run around all that - I wouldn't think it would be too hard for at least 80% of cases: just load everything hosted on the same server / subnet as the page itself first. That should quickly give you enough information to render the page reasonably well unless the page designer specifically attempted to avoid it, and the rest can be loaded in at a more leisurely pace. That just leaves the challenge of avoiding constantly reflowing the page as new components load in. Wo
Re:How many DNS queries can it launch (Score:5, Funny)
Stopping processes of background tabs? (Score:2)
One of the issues today is sleeping or stopping of the processes of tabs that haven't been used in a while. I don't believe Chrome does this and would suspect it is one of the causes of making it heavy in terms of resources?
It's actually something they're investigating for Firefox right now, and one of their focuses for the whole Project Quantum thing seems to be to try to reduce the amount of CPU usage that background tabs get (unless it's somehow clear that they're supposed to be working in the background without being slowed down too much). Hard to say what the results will be at this early stage, but there's a lot of interesting stuff that seems possible now that they've rewritten most of the browser to support e10s.
Surprisingly my plugin still works (Score:3)
Fix the popup blocker (Score:1)
I'd say the most important thing they need to fix is the popup blocker. Whether one tab crashes or they all crash in one go, isn't really a problem I'm bothered with. What I am bothered with is the way I still get popups.
Firefox's pop-up blocker requires pop-ups to be initiated by a user event, in particular a click. If you don't want pop-ups, then don't click on the page.
Not all rosy (Score:2, Interesting)
Unfortunately there are some users who are going to be greatly adversely affected by Firefox moving to full multi-process. I am one of those. At work we make use of Firefox under Linux thin client environments, running on a centralized server. This type of change opens the door for Firefox to completely overrun all our CPU resources, no matter what we throw on it. Why? Because I am certain the Firefox developers won't give us an "off" switch for this new functionality (or if they do, it will be taken a
Re: (Score:3)
>"All the discussions I've read so far imply that they want to only use as many as makes sense for the number of cores on your system (they also plan to continue using threads as much as possible). This implies that you'll be able to control how many processes Firefox tries to use, even if it's more than it was before e10s."
What scares me is that it is what THEY think it appropriate for the system, depending on what THEY think is the use case. They simply can't know that and will make assumptions that c
Re: (Score:2)
It most certainly is appropriate. Can your mom run IE 8 from 2009? If so then it can handle Firefox. No you did not misread that?! Firefox is so far behind and all everyone does is whine about change when they try to do catch-up.
Now Firefox can run in lowrights mode in %apodata% in your mom's profile and have this new cutting edge technology called a sandbox like what every other browser had since last decade.
Re: (Score:2)
They can't win. If they don't do it, Firefox's performance and security will continue to fall behind and the vast majority of users will complain. If they do it, a small number of users with unusual use-cases will complain that it breaks their system. If they try to accommodate both it will create much more work and delay the feature.
Oblig. XKCD. [xkcd.com]
Re:Not all rosy (Score:5, Informative)
I've been using Firefox 51 from the firefox-next PPA in Xubuntu on a 1-core, 2-thread Atom N450 laptop for a couple weeks now. Even if all tabs run in one process, scrolling still runs smoothly because it's in a separate process, though occasionally I outrun the rendered portion and there's a delay before the blank part fills in.
>"Furthermore firefox SHOULD still have options in about:config to limit the number of open tabs alowed which will help you keep both memory and cpu utilization under control."
I expect it does and will for a while, but it is my experience they like to deprecate such settings after a while, and often with no notice or documentation.
>"Stop being lazy with your administrative duties and it should be plenty possible to make even the latest version of firefox deal with the contraints you need it set agains
I suggest you look at cgroups. Instead of relying on the processes to play nice with resources, you can specify the resources you want allocated to each user. For instance, if each user has cpu.shares=1024, then it'll fully balance - if user A starts an old firefox and it's running singlethreaded, and user B starts a new firefox and it spawns 50 processes, you'll see user A's process consuming 50% of CPU, and user B's flock consuming 1% CPU each.
In this way you specify what you want to achieve (user B doe
I used affinity to try and tame/control Java, since it has the same problem. It worked, but using affinity, you can only lock a process to a particular cpu core... you can't limit it to just 1 of any core. And this leads to the system being unbalanced. The best I could do was a script that chose a core at random.
I'm curious, in what way does turning threads into processes overrun CPU resources? Threads can peg the CPU meter on multiple cores just as easily as processes can. Is it a page table thing or an OS scheduler thing or what?
It seems to me that you have an operating-system level problem. If nice and ulimit and the OS scheduler aren't cutting it, then they need to be improved or replaced.
Oh please can the hardware run IE 8 and Chrome 1.0 circa 2009?
If yes then you're fine. Firefox is now catching up to IE 8 security and performance which is why I left it
>"Oh please can the hardware run IE 8 and Chrome 1.0 circa 2009? If yes then you're fine. Firefox is now catching up to IE 8 security and performance which is why I left it"
That is ridiculous.
1) Running IE under Linux is not realistic.
2) Saying Firefox security and performance is at 2009 levels is just completely false.
3) Implying that I could use Chrome to do what Firefox does is equally false... especially Chrome 1.
You are seriously suggesting the Chinese State browser, are you?
That's nice (Score:3, Insightful)
"With Firefox 50, Mozilla has rolled out the first major piece of its new multi-process architecture."
That's nice, but I'd rather you jackasses just fix yer fuckin' memory leaks.
Pro Tip: Stop "improving" shit until it turns into a steaming pile of donkey shit. Oh, wait, we passed that point back around Firefox 30 or so.
Firefox doesn't leak memory these days. Some add-ons do, but that's the add-on developer's fault. Part of the trade-off for having powerful add-ons with deep ties into the browser is the risk of memory leaks and security issues. Chrome is much more restrictive and aggressively manages add-ons, but even there you can get memory leaks with Javascript heavy sites like GMail.
Donations (Score:2)
Hey, maybe we should give Mozilla more money, so that they can spend it on community education projects and saving hungry children instead of fixing their browser.
Nightly user here. (Score:2)
It's still atrociously slow, atrociously. Infact there's a either a bug with one of my plugins or something but I've deliberately endured it for nearly 8 weeks, hoping my feedback data is going in the bloody logs somewhere to help.
I run about 6 or 7 plugins which are all fairly common and I have run the same ones for 3 to 5 years. They worked fine on my last profile rebuild but this most recent one was broken
/out of the gate/
It's so bad i'm using chrome primarily. Firefox performance frustrates me absol
they seriously need a scrum or party or a bonus or something and the whole fucking team *STOPS* for 3 weeks solid and focuses on NOTHING but performance, performance, performance.
Take a look at Servo [youtube.com], Stylo, and Quantum. Here's a longer talk that goes over some of the you can expect. [youtube.com]
I run about 6 or 7 plugins which are all fairly common and I have run the same ones for 3 to 5 years.
Plugins or addons?
See if you have perf issues running firefox in "safe mode"...
https://support.mozilla.org/en... [mozilla.org]
Otherwise, try a full browser refresh, which will reset it to "factory defaults".
I'm on a really old Athlon X2 cpu with less than 4gig of ram (WinXP), and firefox runs beautifully...
But what I tend to do is unusual, I run a bunch of different sites under different Firefox profiles.
So mail would be under a separate profile (and process), and Google sites (like the memory hogging Google Maps) would
Noticed this - 250% CPU! (Score:2)
Noticed this - in the past, the browser would idle at 80-115% CPU usage, now it see it rest at 180-250% CPU usage.
Giving it the Restart command also seems faster - shutting down and coming back up is now less than a minute most times!
(hey, it frees up 4-7 gigabytes of physical ram, and several gigabytes of diskspace, and makes pretty much everything run faster for a while)
Multi-Window, Multi-Tab (Score:2)