Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Bitcoin The Almighty Buck

Bitcoin Circulation Hits Record High Of $14 Billion (theguardian.com) 66

Posted by msmash from the booming-currency dept.
Bitcoin, the digital currency that most people have never actually used, has hit a record value of $14 billion after jumping 5 percent on Thursday. From a report on The Guardian: The price of one bitcoin reached $875 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, its strongest level since January 2014, putting the cryptocurrency on track for its best daily performance in six months. That compared with levels around $435 at the start of the year, with many experts linking bitcoin's rise with the steady depreciation of the Chinese yuan, which has slid almost 7% in 2016. Data shows the majority of bitcoin trading is done in China, so any increase in demand from there tends to have a significant impact on the price.

Bitcoin Circulation Hits Record High Of $14 Billion More | Reply

Bitcoin Circulation Hits Record High Of $14 Billion

Comments Filter:
  • or just FROM a Chinese address?
  • I've never used or considered using Bitcoin and I don't know a single person who has. How is it that its value continues to soar? This has got to be the epitome of market speculation.

    • I've never used or considered using Bitcoin and I don't know a single person who has.

      Same here...the risks of owning bitcoins seem to greatly outweigh the benefits, at least to me.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PRMan ( 959735 )
        Yeah, I have the terrible risk of having bought coins for $50 and now having them worth $875. They've never been that low again. Such tremendous risk, making 16× my money in 5 years.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Baron_Yam ( 643147 )

      Con artists and marks (of various varieties).

      The exchanges fake transactions, fake liquidity, then claim to have been hacked while they take off with your real money. (SFYL)

      The middlemen pretend to use Bitcoin but are actually more like unregulated online payment processors (these exist mostly because Bitcoin itself doesn't work well and most users are clueless enough that pretending to use Bitcoin is good enough for them)

      The 'whales' who actually have enough Bitcoin they can move the market around. They d

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JBMcB ( 73720 )

        Any evidence for any of this?

        I've seen spikes in bitcoin prices, mainly, when a large country starts playing around with it's currency. There was a pop earlier this year when Venezuela started cracking down on currency leaving the country, then again when India started dropping certain denominations of currency. Other than that, no rapid moves upwards or downwards other than the odd spike every few months or so.

      • I buy and sell BTC, dogecoin, cure, tek and other coins. Transactions go through in seconds. It's not much different than selling an equity on Ameritrade.

        Many coins have enough transactions that the time involved in buying and selling is minimal. Now, if you mine, or purchase experimental coins then you're gambling. With BTC. Hell no. Put a buy or sell order at market and it's fulfilled immediately.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hodet ( 620484 )

      Just because it does not pass the Lucas123 comprehension test does not equal the epitome of market speculation. Sheesh.

    • I've never used or considered using Gold and I don't know a single person who has. How is it that its value continues to soar? This has got to be the epitome of market speculation.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PRMan ( 959735 )
      Not everyone is you.

  • quit saying it is a currency, it is not

    game points that currently can be converted to currency, value of which might drop to zero by various state actions suddenly, yes

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      game points that currently can be converted to currency, value of which might drop to zero by various state actions suddenly, yes
      Kinda like anything other currency. Like the Deutchmark in the 30s, or currently the Venezuelan Bolivar?

      All currency (including gold) is an agreement between people that something has value. Bitcoin is no different. You're under the illusion that money is real, which it isn't. It's all a collective, convenient illusion.
       

      • It's said that coins and currency have intrinsic value, trade value, and collectable value.

        Book-entry money, including bank accounts and e-coins, typically has only trade value.

        A typical, non-collectable $1 bill will have an intrinsic value of a few cents or less - it can be used as wallpaper if nothing else. It has a trade value of exactly $1. Unless and until it becomes collectable, it's collectable value is less than its face value and can be ignored.

        A de-monetized bank note from the Confederate States

    • Perhaps you need a dictionary...
      noun, plural currencies. 1. something that is used as a medium of exchange; money.

  • I'm still waiting for a government or national-bank to issue blockchain-based currency that is backed by a familiar, tangible asset such as gold, silver, or the local fiat currency.

    Unlike bitcoin, this would be a "captive" coin and it would not have many of the benefits of bitcoin and the like.

    But here is what it would have:

    * Stable value: Like currency or metal, a "bit-buck" is worth $1 and it always will be and a "bit-troy-ounce of gold" is worth 1 troy ounce of gold and it always will be.
    * Built-in: In

    • Once governments feel the pinch and start to regulate it, it's game over! I'd expect the EU and the US are already planning just that!

      • Hmm.

        And yet Trump just included a big BTC proponent into his cabinet:Mick Mulvaney, a Republican congressman and a long-time bitcoin supporter was picked to run the Office of Management and Budget.

        This seems to run against your position. Although you're correct. Governments can certainly kill bitcoin by making ownership and transmission of BTC a crime under penalty of death

    • I'm still waiting for a government or national-bank to issue blockchain-based currency that is backed by a familiar, tangible asset such as gold, silver, or the local fiat currency....

      I was following you right up to the last item.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by xvan ( 2935999 )
        If it's government backed, why do you need the blockchain? Wasn't the point of the blockchain the decentralization? of is it possible to implement p2p transactions with blockchains?

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by davidwr ( 791652 )

          If it's government backed, why do you need the blockchain?

          If you are suggesting the use of government-backed fiat currency - as in paper/cloth/plastic bills not entries in a bank ledger - then the advantage is theft resistance. Not only will someone have to steal your ewallet but they will either have to steal it when you have it opened, or steal its password too.

          If you are suggesting a bank account, well, I've already outlined the advantages that a blockchain has over a bank account. The most obvious one is that a wallet can be passed around anonymously, withou

  • Its useless to calculate a dollar price. Tell us the number of bitcoin. Because if you try to sell these amount of bitcoin, the price will drop so you will NOT get $14 billion. So it's just bullshit to quantify it in dollar.

    • Its useless to calculate a dollar price. Tell us the number of bitcoin. Because if you try to sell these amount of bitcoin, the price will drop so you will NOT get $14 billion. So it's just bullshit to quantify it in dollar.

      That is not how market cap works. If you try to sell all of the Apple Stock at once it will go down as well.

Slashdot Top Deals

GREAT MOMENTS IN HISTORY (#7): April 2, 1751 Issac Newton becomes discouraged when he falls up a flight of stairs.

Close