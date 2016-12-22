Bitcoin Circulation Hits Record High Of $14 Billion (theguardian.com) 66
Bitcoin, the digital currency that most people have never actually used, has hit a record value of $14 billion after jumping 5 percent on Thursday. From a report on The Guardian: The price of one bitcoin reached $875 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, its strongest level since January 2014, putting the cryptocurrency on track for its best daily performance in six months. That compared with levels around $435 at the start of the year, with many experts linking bitcoin's rise with the steady depreciation of the Chinese yuan, which has slid almost 7% in 2016. Data shows the majority of bitcoin trading is done in China, so any increase in demand from there tends to have a significant impact on the price.
"Zero cost" - meaning you will wait for hours or days for your transactions to get confirmed. You have no idea what you are talking about.
Gold is also going up, and trust in currency is going way down.
I keep hearing about how trust in currency is going "way down." I'd really, honestly like to see a study showing how many people pay their mortgages, gas, and grocery bills entirely with Bitcoin (or gold bars). If those people (if they exist) truly don't trust the currency, then their day-to-day lives must be terrifying.
You are an idiot
There is little point in using bitcoins for normal everyday business-to-consumer transactions. So most people do not, and maybe never will, use them. But there are still uses for bitcoins. My company employs a graphic artist living in Karachi. The transaction costs of transferring and converting dollars to pak-rupees are exorbitant. So we pay her in bitcoins. It works well, and, since it is below the radar, we don't have to worry about the 35% tax that our soon-to-be-president will impose on offshorin
Beanie-babies would work just as well for currency. (maybe better).
For people who hold BC for more than a short time, it's gambling.
For people who need to buy from someone and they don't have a currency the seller will accept, they must buy a currency the seller will accept. If the seller accepts US Dollars and BitCoin, and all I have are Euros, am I going to buy USD or am I going to buy BitCoin? Well, if they take my credit card (with its low exchange fees) I may "buy" USD. If they don't, I'll buy BC, buy elsewhere, or do without. For this buyer, it's being used as a
Is it also an alternative currency? yes. for some.
Is it also an alternative to fiat? yes. for some.
But one of it's main purposes is to send money quickly, easily and with low overhead from one person to another. Something that credit cards do not do. It's expensive to receive a credit card transaction. It's a bare minimum of $20.00
There are several credit-card-processing options that don't include a monthly fee, at least in the USA. Square and PayPal just to name two.
Granted, there is still the per-transaction fee and the percentage-cost, which are much higher than BC. But if it is domestic there is no currency-exchange cost or currency-fluctuation risk. Unless you are converting your BC to local currency almost immediately, there is inherent currency-fluctuation risk (and profit potential) on the part of the merchant. Depending
The downside of using BTC is that, like cash, you can lose your money. .
The value of BTC is
- the ease of sending money (as with email over snail mail).
- reasonable anonymity.
However anybody that thinks they can evade the IRS or NSA using Bitcoin is either a fool or has a VERY sophisticated team of people r
I don't see how this [acceping BC from customers] is much different than using fiat [currency to accept payment from customers].
It's one more thing to add on top of your existing tax computations. Most small businesses aren't specifically set up to account for profits and losses specifically tied to currency fluctuations or to short-term commodities trading.
It's true that if you have good software that has this built in, then the cost may be nearly zero. But if you are running a small business on the side, say, selling handmade quilts at trade shows, then you may need to invest some time to learn how to account for the BC-to-local
For people who hold BC for more than a short time, it's gambling.
As someone who bought $300 in bitcoin back when it was $0.50 a coin and is still holding on to half of it. I disagree with your statement.
It's still gambling, much in the same way investing in a single, highly-volatile stock is gambling.
You may win in the long haul or you may lose your shirt.
You happened to win. You may have even approached it as an investment. That doesn't mean it wasn't a gamble.
purse.io
expedia.com
overstock.com
Many others....wake me up when your IQ goes up
I've bought stuff with BitCoin. On one of those 'markets'. Multiple times.
What do you want to know?
done IN China? (Score:2)
If Bitcoin becomes too much of a nuisance, the Chinese government will either regulate it to death or, if regulation is deemed not effective enough, outright ban it.
Like they did with prostitution and drugs!
Seriously? (Score:2)
I've never used or considered using Bitcoin and I don't know a single person who has.
Same here...the risks of owning bitcoins seem to greatly outweigh the benefits, at least to me.
On any topic, that phrase automatically marks you as an idiot.
He also does not know anyone that has had sex with a real girl, so it probably never actually happens...
:)
I don't know anyone who invested in gold, therefore gold is a useless metal. WTF kind of logic do these people use?
I've paid for my entire vacation this summer with my Coinbase SHIFT card and bought several trips and hotel rooms through Expedia. I win and come on top every time. All these idiots talking about how useless Bitcoin is makes my head hurt....
Con artists and marks (of various varieties).
The exchanges fake transactions, fake liquidity, then claim to have been hacked while they take off with your real money. (SFYL)
The middlemen pretend to use Bitcoin but are actually more like unregulated online payment processors (these exist mostly because Bitcoin itself doesn't work well and most users are clueless enough that pretending to use Bitcoin is good enough for them)
The 'whales' who actually have enough Bitcoin they can move the market around. They d
Any evidence for any of this?
I've seen spikes in bitcoin prices, mainly, when a large country starts playing around with it's currency. There was a pop earlier this year when Venezuela started cracking down on currency leaving the country, then again when India started dropping certain denominations of currency. Other than that, no rapid moves upwards or downwards other than the odd spike every few months or so.
Many coins have enough transactions that the time involved in buying and selling is minimal. Now, if you mine, or purchase experimental coins then you're gambling. With BTC. Hell no. Put a buy or sell order at market and it's fulfilled immediately.
Just because it does not pass the Lucas123 comprehension test does not equal the epitome of market speculation. Sheesh.
I've never used or considered using Gold and I don't know a single person who has. How is it that its value continues to soar? This has got to be the epitome of market speculation.
quit saying it is a currency, it is not
game points that currently can be converted to currency, value of which might drop to zero by various state actions suddenly, yes
game points that currently can be converted to currency, value of which might drop to zero by various state actions suddenly, yes
Kinda like anything other currency. Like the Deutchmark in the 30s, or currently the Venezuelan Bolivar?
All currency (including gold) is an agreement between people that something has value. Bitcoin is no different. You're under the illusion that money is real, which it isn't. It's all a collective, convenient illusion.
It's said that coins and currency have intrinsic value, trade value, and collectable value.
Book-entry money, including bank accounts and e-coins, typically has only trade value.
A typical, non-collectable $1 bill will have an intrinsic value of a few cents or less - it can be used as wallpaper if nothing else. It has a trade value of exactly $1. Unless and until it becomes collectable, it's collectable value is less than its face value and can be ignored.
A de-monetized bank note from the Confederate States
noun, plural currencies. 1. something that is used as a medium of exchange; money.
I'm still waiting for blockchain-bucks and -gold (Score:1)
I'm still waiting for a government or national-bank to issue blockchain-based currency that is backed by a familiar, tangible asset such as gold, silver, or the local fiat currency.
Unlike bitcoin, this would be a "captive" coin and it would not have many of the benefits of bitcoin and the like.
But here is what it would have:
* Stable value: Like currency or metal, a "bit-buck" is worth $1 and it always will be and a "bit-troy-ounce of gold" is worth 1 troy ounce of gold and it always will be.
* Built-in: In
Ultimately Currency Issuers Will Step In (Score:2)
Once governments feel the pinch and start to regulate it, it's game over! I'd expect the EU and the US are already planning just that!
And yet Trump just included a big BTC proponent into his cabinet:Mick Mulvaney, a Republican congressman and a long-time bitcoin supporter was picked to run the Office of Management and Budget.
This seems to run against your position. Although you're correct. Governments can certainly kill bitcoin by making ownership and transmission of BTC a crime under penalty of death
I'm still waiting for a government or national-bank to issue blockchain-based currency that is backed by a familiar, tangible asset such as gold, silver, or the local fiat currency....
I was following you right up to the last item.
If it's government backed, why do you need the blockchain?
If you are suggesting the use of government-backed fiat currency - as in paper/cloth/plastic bills not entries in a bank ledger - then the advantage is theft resistance. Not only will someone have to steal your ewallet but they will either have to steal it when you have it opened, or steal its password too.
If you are suggesting a bank account, well, I've already outlined the advantages that a blockchain has over a bank account. The most obvious one is that a wallet can be passed around anonymously, withou
Like fiat currencies and for that matter the value of metals beyond their utilitarian value (industry, jewelry, etc.), BC is still a "faith currency."
Its value rises and falls not just with supply and demand but with people's faith their ability to spend it in the future for the same goods as they can today. Or, to put it another way, people's faith influences demand. If I can buy one widget for one BC today, but I believe that next year I will be able to buy 2 widgets (that is, if I have faith that the v
Its useless to calculate a dollar price. Tell us the number of bitcoin. Because if you try to sell these amount of bitcoin, the price will drop so you will NOT get $14 billion. So it's just bullshit to quantify it in dollar.
Its useless to calculate a dollar price. Tell us the number of bitcoin. Because if you try to sell these amount of bitcoin, the price will drop so you will NOT get $14 billion. So it's just bullshit to quantify it in dollar.
That is not how market cap works. If you try to sell all of the Apple Stock at once it will go down as well.
That's what i am saying.
