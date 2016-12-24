World's Largest Hedge Fund To Replace Managers With Artificial Intelligence (theguardian.com) 49
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The world's largest hedge fund is building a piece of software to automate the day-to-day management of the firm, including hiring, firing and other strategic decision-making. Bridgewater Associates has a team of software engineers working on the project at the request of billionaire founder Ray Dalio, who wants to ensure the company can run according to his vision even when he's not there, the Wall Street Journal reported. The firm, which manages $160 billion, created the team of programmers specializing in analytics and artificial intelligence, dubbed the Systematized Intelligence Lab, in early 2015. The unit is headed up by David Ferrucci, who previously led IBM's development of Watson, the supercomputer that beat humans at Jeopardy! in 2011. The company is already highly data-driven, with meetings recorded and staff asked to grade each other throughout the day using a ratings system called "dots." The Systematized Intelligence Lab has built a tool that incorporates these ratings into "Baseball Cards" that show employees' strengths and weaknesses. Another app, dubbed The Contract, gets staff to set goals they want to achieve and then tracks how effectively they follow through. These tools are early applications of PriOS, the over-arching management software that Dalio wants to make three-quarters of all management decisions within five years. The kinds of decisions PriOS could make include finding the right staff for particular job openings and ranking opposing perspectives from multiple team members when there's a disagreement about how to proceed. The machine will make the decisions, according to a set of principles laid out by Dalio about the company vision.
So the Singularity occured, AI rule established (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I thought SkyNet was supposed to originate from the defense industry. Shoulda known that that isn't where the true evil lies
Re: (Score:2)
What would an AI consider a dirty job?
Skynet! (Score:4)
Re: (Score:3)
There are two ways to take control of the planet. You can destroy all opposition (and their possessions, factories, etc.) or you can get most of the money. You don't even need that much of it, especially if the population is stupid, as we saw in the last election. Look how little it took to take over the US. How much more will be needed to take the rest of the world?
Re: (Score:1)
especially if the population is stupid, as we saw in the last election
"the population is stupid" : TRUE
More people voted for Hillary than Donald.
Re: (Score:2)
There are two ways to take control of the planet. You can destroy all opposition (and their possessions, factories, etc.) or you can get most of the money. You don't even need that much of it, especially if the population is stupid, as we saw in the last election. Look how little it took to take over the US. How much more will be needed to take the rest of the world?
Terminators wearing Armani suits, driving a Ferrari, carrying an iPad made of solid gold and slurping on a hundred dollar cup of cat shit latte??
News present and news to come (Score:2, Interesting)
2016: Ray Dalio commissions AI to make business decisions in his place.
2017: Business AI makes business decision, finds Dalio a jerk, fires him.
Manna? (Score:4, Interesting)
Funny, I thought Manna [marshallbrain.com] was supposed to start at the burger flippers. Oh well! They've already got these paranoid little hedge fund monkey's judging each other throughout the day, sounds like hell on earth. Couldn't happen to nicer slime bags.
Re:Manna? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
The nomenclature of "baseball cards" is offensive too, because baseball stats are based upon objectively measured data, yet the peer rating system used here is subjective.
Due to an unexpected software glitch... (Score:2)
Or three programmers get 300% raises (Score:4, Insightful)
The programmers are creating a system that makes business decisions. That means one of two things:
A) "The program" decides to give the programmers big raises
B) The programmers are incompetent
I know if *I* were programming such a system, the system would "know" that I'm extremely valuable.
Obvious (Score:3)
Robots and AI have always been taking the mentally easiest and least skill demanding jobs first. But where do they plan to find AI with the right connections?
Re: (Score:1)
Think of it as being interviewed by Eliza.
durable intent (Score:3)
The goal is technology that would automate most of the firmâ(TM)s management. It would represent a culmination of Mr. Dalioâ(TM)s life work to build Bridgewater into an altar to radical opennessâ"and a place that can endure without him.
At Bridgewater, most meetings are recorded, employees are expected to criticize one another continually, people are subject to frequent probes of their weaknesses, and personal performance is assessed on a host of data points, all under Mr. Dalioâ(TM)s gaze.
Bridgewaterâ(TM)s new technology would enshrine his unorthodox management approach in a software system. It could dole out GPS-style directions for how staff members should spend every aspect of their days, down to whether an employee should make a particular phone call.
I think the Wall Street story (here [google.com] gets you past the paywall once) is obsessing over the micromanagement side of the thing and missing the big picture.
This is among the first examples of someone using AI to try to maintain strategic and organizational integrity of an organization after their death. While there's a good chance this just fails utterly (particularly with the obsession on micromanagement and dysfunctional business dynamics), it does lead to a potential problem or opportunity down the road when many of these things have been set up with conflicting interests. There have been many examples through history of powerful people trying to create an enduring legacy through creation and propagation of something throughout time. These endeavors often fail merely because successors have different interests and high levels of incompetency, leading eventually to dissolution of the thing.
Here is a possibility to create something enduring, a machine capable of surviving long durations and implementing its creators' will long after their deaths. Here, the alleged goal is retention of a particular business culture, but who knows what else has been tossed in? There could be all sorts of covert purposes and priorities, some introduced by the patron and perhaps, some introduced by other parties?
Then there's the matter of what happens in the distant future, if this approach turns out to be successful without a corresponding improvement in human longevity? Either it's the only one of its kind, and we have a build up of economic power not subject to the usual restrictions of human lifespan or we have multiple powerful parties in permanent conflict with each other.
This need not be universally bad. For example, an AI could be set up to further environmentalism or poverty elimination goals just as easily as it could a particular business's interests.
Go up yours skills!! (Score:4, Insightful)
If they got passed highschool and got educated and decided to better themselves they wouldn't have been replaced by automation. They have no one to blame but themselves as a hedge fund manager is a job for highschool kids that anyone can do. It was never meant to support a family
Re: (Score:2)
If they got passed highschool and got educated and decided to better themselves they wouldn't have been replaced by automation. They have no one to blame but themselves as a hedge fund manager is a job for highschool kids that anyone can do. It was never meant to support a family
Funny? (Score:3)
this was posted on hacker news a couple days ago and I still have the tab open.
In the comments you will find a link to this, which are Ray Dalio's "Principals" [principles.com] which were lauded on HN for some reason.
I didn't make it that far reading them. There are 200 of them some with subsections. It seems like a lot of managerial jerking off from one.
AI programmed by psychopaths (Score:1)
The results should be interesting to say the least.
