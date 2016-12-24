Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


All Cyanogen Services Are Shutting Down

Long-time Slashdot reader Nemosoft Unv. writes: A very brief post on Cyanogen's blog says it all really: "As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally." Of course, with no focused team behind the CyanogenMod project it's effectively dead. Building an Android OS from scratch is no mean feat and most users won't be able to pull this off, let alone make fixes and updates. So what will happen next? Cyanogen had already laid off 20% of its workforce in July, and in November announced they had "separated ties" with Cyanogen founder and primary contributor Steve Kondik. One Android site quoted Kondik as saying "what I was trying to do, is over" in a private Google+ community, and the same day Kondik posted on Twitter, "Time for the next adventure." He hasn't posted since, so it's not clear what he's up to now. But the more important question is whether anyone will continue developing CyanogenMod.

  • Well.... damn! (Score:3)

    by ichthus ( 72442 ) on Saturday December 24, 2016 @01:39PM (#53548755) Homepage
    One of my criteria for buying a phone was that it had CM available -- my latest being the OnePlus X. Every Android phone I've owned has run CM. This is very disappointing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mmell ( 832646 )
      You might recall that M$ and Cyanogen "partnered up" sometime around April 2015 . . . so I guess this is step three of

      "Embrace. Extend. Extinguish."

  • Damn, I've been using CM nightlies on my phone for the last year. Now what am I supposed to do? I was actually going to spend my day redoing my phone with 14 so I could get Android 7.

    What's a good alternative OS, given that I can not go back to stock? (No, really, there's a lock so I can't reflash the stock OS)

  • Remember LibreOffice? Someone will pick this up and keep developing it.

  • We will take pride in our Lineage [github.com] as we move forward and continue to build on its legacy.

    So not 100% dead, just not using the CyanogenMod brand any more because it's become tainted.

  • Cyanogen Inc. the company is dead and bankrupt. Good riddance. This has of course repercussions for the community project cyanogenmod as well. Especially for the name "cyanogen" itself, which belongs to the company but also infrastructure like servers which were used by the community project.
    But the people behind cyanogenmod, the ones doing the actual work for many phones, not the guys who wanted to simply sell that work, will continue:

    A quote from a blog entry at https://www.cyanogenmod.org/bl... [cyanogenmod.org]
    "Embracing

