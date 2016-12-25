FreeDOS 1.2 Is Finally Released (freedos.org) 57
Very long-time Slashdot reader Jim Hall -- part of GNOME's board of directors -- has a Christmas gift. Since 1994 he's been overseeing an open source project that maintains a replacement for the MS-DOS operating system, and has just announced the release of the "updated, more modern" FreeDOS 1.2! [Y]ou'll find a few nice surprises. FreeDOS 1.2 now makes it easier to connect to a network. And you can find more tools and games, and a few graphical desktop options including OpenGEM. But the first thing you'll probably notice is the all-new new installer that makes it much easier to install FreeDOS. And after you install FreeDOS, try the FDIMPLES program to install new programs or to remove any you don't want. Official announcement also available at the FreeDOS Project blog.
FreeDOS also lets you play classic DOS games like Doom, Wolfenstein 3D, Duke Nukem, and Jill of the Jungle -- and today marks a very special occasion, since it's been almost five years since the release of FreeDos 1.1. "If you've followed FreeDOS, you know that we don't have a very fast release cycle," Jim writes on his blog. "We just don't need to; DOS isn't exactly a moving target anymore..."
Serious question: besides playing DOS games, is FreeDOS used for anything like industrial controls or embedded OS' or other stuff?
Luckily other old software at various clients could be run in Dosbox.
I've seen it used as a platform for firmware updates.
Yeah, that's the one thing it's kinda useful for in my world. Often you have a choice of DOS or UEFI environment to install firmware updates on things like expensive NICs and storage controllers. And to be frank, UEFI implementations suck, ranging from incomplete to unusably buggy, so you're often better off just using FreeDOS.
industrial controls
Yes.
There are still a lot of CNC machines from the 80s out there running every day. I worked at a shop in 2000 that had machines from the 80s. Short of them completely failing I can't see any reason they'd replace them with anything newer.
The XPCs made by Mathworks/SpeedGoat also have a bare bones DOS and a parallel port you can use to bit bang IO before launching the Simulink-RTOS
And ancient Motorola Radio Service Software.
I'll have to give FreeDOS a try for the network stuff. I've got an old laptop with MSDOS 6.0 on one partition and and old FreeBSD on the other just to archive codeplugs to the fileserver where I then use a VM to run RSS for editing. If I didn't have to reboot each time it sure would be nice.
It would cost more than the machine is worth. Then you will have a new control on a worn out 30+ year old CNC machine. What happens is the machine is parted out to keep others working. Or a small shop or big home shop guy will retrofit a basically free worthless old machine with new servos and Mach or LinuxCNC. Where the payback verse investment (Free Labor) would not make business sense in a large production shop. Where time is money.
If this was a CNC machine I bought at auction and tossed in my garage, no problem.
But you don't just wander down to the production line and go "Oh, lets replace this with some upgrade that may or may not work". These machines were bought, paid for and have been working for decades. All of the training material is how to use them. All of the production line workers know how they work and more importantly how to fix them when they're broke. It also goes beyond "CNC" milling machines. We actually ran die stamp
Until 3 years ago we ran an industrial solar lamp field that had the controller running on DOS.total PITA because the network stack is not very good
yes I use it on industrial equipment that still runs in a dos environment, it does take a bit more cpu and ram overhead but there's a lot of nice features packed in it, that you could do with regular dos but you would have to hunt it all down and blah blah blah
its not prefect but it does the job just fine
Serious question: besides playing DOS games, is FreeDOS used for anything like industrial controls or embedded OS' or other stuff?
Aside from that, I have another question. Given that DOS was a 16 bit OS and that today's CPUs are mainly 64-bit and 32-bit as well, can FreeDOS be rigged to be a 64-bit OS? And while we're at it, can PowerShell capabilities be added to it?
Another question - can FreeDOS be ported to other CPUs, or is it still a pure x86 OS? I mean - things like R-Pi, Arduino, Beaglebones, et al could definitely use something like FreeDOS
Serious question: besides playing DOS games, is FreeDOS used for anything like industrial controls or embedded OS' or other stuff?
We ran a survey a few years ago, and most people use FreeDOS for three things:
1. Playing DOS games
2. Running legacy software
3. Developing embedded systems
That survey is about five years old now. These days, I'd guess 90% of people using FreeDOS are using it for playing DOS games. And of course, those of us who just like to tinker on DOS as a hobby.
I guess we could add a fourth one to that list too. As others have said, a lot of people use FreeDOS to install firmware updates on computers. That's a good use f
Yep. The primary modus operandi of *DOS was in fact denial of service.
The summary should explain what this means..?
DOS was the base operating system for the computers your dad used before he met your mom.
DOS was the base operating system for the computers your dad used before he met your mom.
The computer my dad used before he met my mom was called a slide rule.
The operating system was himself.
Where IE 6 was what your Mom used when she met your dad
For those who don't know, DOS stands for Disk Operating System. DOS was the first PC operating system that really became popular. (CP/M didn't really take off.) Microsoft's MS-DOS was the popular operating system in the 1980s and the early 1990s, until Windows95 in 1995.
I used DOS all the time when I was growing up, and into my college years. In 1994, Microsoft talked about how they were working on the next version of Windows, and that version of Windows would do away with MS-DOS. But if you remember Window
What about us educated atheists? I'll just assume you were going to say "Happy Holidays.". You're awesome man!
:)
Oh, sweet! (Score:2)
DOS version of Quake didn't use OpenGL, so it wasn't accelerated.
That's where MiniGL came into play back in the day. When I got a 3Dfx Voodoo Rush video card and played Quake in OpenGL, my roommates ran out and got 3DFX Voodoo 2 video cards.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MiniGL [wikipedia.org]
My best setup back then was an AMD K3-400 processor, a Nvidia TNT 2 video card (desktop/OpenGL) and a pair of Voodoo 2 boards in SLI mode (OpenGL).
Compatibility (Score:3)
Does it work with older machines? I'm not yet ready to update my 286. Maybe next year.
I know you're joking here, but yes you can run FreeDOS on an older PC. FreeDOS should run on an 8088, but I don't know anyone who actually has a working one these days. A few folks have emailed me as recently as this year to say that they run FreeDOS on a '286. So in fact, the '286 example you gave is possible!
But how you'd install FreeDOS 1.2 on an old computer like this will be interesting. The FreeDOS 1.2 release has a CDROM installer, or a boot floppy + CDROM installer, or a USB fob drive installer. You
I disagree it needs a lot of work and was outdated the last time I tried it in a VM last year. DosBox keeps moving ahead. What it needs are:
- modern drivers
- modern VM support and drivers for things like Hyper-v/KMS, VMware, and Bhyve as most of us would run it in a VM in 2016
- A better more modern file manager/shell
- Multimedia support or at least pseudo drivers for those who like to run it in a VM
I will download a copy this weekend to take a look to see if anything got better. So far it is DosBox
