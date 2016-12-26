HandBrake 1.0.0 Released After 13 Years Of Development (fossbytes.com) 77
HandBrake, popular open source video transcoder, has finally hit version 1.0.0 affter spending roughly more than 13 years in development. HandBrake 1.0.0 brings tons of new presets and support for more devices and file types. From a report: HandBrake 1.0.0 comes with new web and MKV presets. The official presets from HandBrake 0.10.x can be found under 'Legacy.' New Jason-based preset system, including command line support, has been added. The additional features of HandBrake are title/chapter selection, queuing up multiple encodes, chapter markers, subtitles, different video filters, and video preview. Just in case you have a compatible Skylake or later CPU, Intel QuickSync Video H.265/HEVC encoder support brings performance improvements. HandBrake 1.0.0 also brings along new online documentation beta. It's written in a simple and easy-to-understand language.You can download it here.
Is there some obscure point of pride for remaining in "beta" versioning for that long? What's the point of that? It's been quite functional and stable for many years now. Understating your version number is no better than Chrome and Firefox's ridiculous version number race, IMO. Not a huge deal, of course. I just wonder why this is a thing.
Love Handbrake, but don't use it as often these days as I'm no longer buying and ripping my own DVDs or BluRays to my media server. Streaming is just too convenient.
There's something ironic about the fact that it got out of beta long after the media it originally supported went extinct - it's a little late. For the rest of us we weren't really looking at the fact that it's V0.9 as being remotely significant and we've been using it anyway. Alpha, Beta, Early Access, these terms are all pretty useless now. V1.0 used to mean it's out of beta, QAed and ready for release as a working product. We see game titles that need patches on day 0. These labels don't work anymore.
There's something ironic about the fact that it got out of beta long after the media it originally supported went extinct
I'm still buying (and renting) DVDs. There's still no good replacement that works well across different platforms and isn't laden with DRM (DVDs technically have DRM, but it's so thoroughly broken that it may as well not exist).
Not everyone has the need or desire to be a thief. I will happily pay for my copy of a DVD of a movie released to theatres in 2016.
Well, they may or may not work well on a Mac. if the files in question aren't being tailored for the specific limitations of Apple's tools, a rube Mac user may have some difficulty. The same goes for Apple appliances (for the same reason).
The need to fall back on VLC was one of the thing that seemed funny to me when I dabbled in Macs.
but don't use it as often these days as I'm no longer buying and ripping my own DVDs or BluRays to my media server.
I use it more now than an ever. The switch to H.265 can save a lot of disk space so I use it to transcode some old under compressed stuff.
Then there's Skype for business. In MS's infinite wisdom the current version of Skype saves HUGE files even at the lowest quality when recording meetings, and yet the defaults for Sharepoint limit files to 50MB (the company I work for is too big to get something like this changed). None the less you can easily get a 1 hour meeting with powerpoint down to below 50MB in H.2
When I used it before, it didn't seem to do well with the prospect of converting 22 files at the same time. ffmpeg and some minor script fu is great for that.
Once you have your preferred options figured out, the GUI just mostly gets in the way.
Update. News at 11.1.
I find it astounding that an i7 2600 laptop running at 2.2 ghz can outperform an AMD 8350 at 4.4 ghz at Handbreak. Meanwhile in other tasks there are no such strange anomalies. My guess is they are using an Intel compiler and getting paid by Intel to make sure performance is crippled on AMD as handbreak is used a lot for benchmarks
Its called IPC, AMD sucks when it comes to real performance per clock as much as Pentium 4 did 10 years ago.
Re: (Score:3)
Ryzen is also not the first AMD CPU that has claimed it's going to compete clock for clock with Intel too. As much as I'd like to see AMD actually do it I'm reserving my opinion until it's actually produced and in consumer's hands for testing. That said, I'm holding off a little bit on my planned SkyLake build to see if they've managed to pull it off. If they have it'll be good for everyone!
Ryzen is also not the first AMD CPU that has claimed it's going to compete clock for clock with Intel too.
Remember when AMD's K7 came out and punched Intel in the nuts clock-for-clock? Pepperidge Farm remembers. It happened before. That doesn't necessarily mean it could happen again, though.
Re:Still optimized for Intel (Score:4, Informative)
I know Intel overall is superior per clock tick.
Hairyfeet had a youtube video which showed someone upgrading from an AMD 8350 to an i7 4790K and you know what? Only a 2% difference! Reason being is the AMD had 8 cores and most video work can take advantage of multiple cores. Adobe Premiere showed slight favoring to the AMD cpu on some of the workloads and close to even on the rest.
Handbrake got caught taking money from Intel to use non IEEE compliant x87 FPU code and Intel optimizations so parts of the CPU are disabled when run on AMD systems to make Intels look faster.
For gaming yes Intel is better. For running multiple cores AMD has an 8 core
... ok actually Intel now has one too with Broadwell-E for a very expensive $1700 per CPU price which should beat the shit of an AMD but still.
Re: (Score:3)
Intel's had an 8core Desktop for a while now.... and there's the shiny new 10core that you're thinking of at that $1700+ price point. And those are actual cores before "HyperThreading" or whatever they're wanting to call it now gets taken into count... so 16 and 20 thread execution respectively. And yes, Desktop product, not Xeon product in desktop boards with wonky support.
The price delta for those CPUs is still massive, and their 4-core still wins for gaming because games don't have many threads.
Handbrake got caught taking money from Intel to use non IEEE compliant x87 FPU code
Source please. Every search for this turned up only a self referencing post to your comment.
What Intel did do is contribute QuickSync Video codecs to Handbrake which encode video using the hardware H.264 encoder in the Intel GPU. That is much faster than the AMD one which naturally is missing all of this.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
There is no source. HandBrake has never accepted money from Intel. Period. We don't get paid for the work we do.
All our source code is public on GitHub. If there was anything malicious like this in there, it would be spotted pretty easily. It's not a huge code base.
AMD VCE is hopefully going to be added some day. We did have initial patches from AMD, but they've changed directions with their libraries and the GPUOpen project so someone needs to find the time to re-do all that work.
NVENC is also an option if
Re: (Score:3)
OpenSource program gets paid by Intel to cripple AMD performance? This is your guess based upon poor performance of your CPU? Good grief....
Re: (Score:3)
OpenSource program gets paid by Intel to cripple AMD performance? This is your guess based upon poor performance of your CPU? Good grief....
Oh really [intel.com]?
Yes it is not a vast conspiracy that intel cheats [extremetech.com] with some popular benchmarks.
Re:Still optimized for Intel (Score:4, Informative)
Oh really [intel.com]?
Maybe you should read that article. And then maybe you should look into what Intel contributed.
It's kind of hard to "cripple" AMD hardware that AMD doesn't have. Intel contributed a QSV capable codec to Handbrake. AMD are more than welcome to do so too, the source is open and I'm willing to bet Handbrake people wouldn't complain if AMD finally gave people a hardware encoder + code that worked for it.
I find it astounding that my 4170 gets beat by a core2 quad
... and I actually paid for it
AMD has just been sucking ass in the cpu game, has been for a long time now, maybe zen, kind of doubt it though
I find it astounding that an i7 2600 laptop running at 2.2 ghz can outperform an AMD 8350 at 4.4 ghz at Handbreak.
This likely has more to do with the compiler optimizations (and other optimizations) of libav 12.
I 'think' this is loaded as an external library, you you may wish to attempt to DL the source and compile with AMD centric optimizations and see what happens.
Or it has to do with the hardware encoder for which Intel provided the handbrake team some code.
Were they running QSV? Intel's internal GPUs support hardware H.264 encoding with Handbrake without any conspiracy theory needed.
HandBrake 1.0.0 released! Woohoo! (Score:2)
I've had no joy getting it to work on Centos. Plus it has a dependency on the gstreamer-plugins-bad package. Does that ring a bell?
For the corner case that mencoder & ffmpeg couldn't handle it's not worth it.
I've had no joy getting it to work on Centos. Plus it has a dependency on the gstreamer-plugins-bad package. Does that ring a bell?
For the corner case that mencoder & ffmpeg couldn't handle it's not worth it.
CentOS is kind of old. Which is not a problem as that is more meant for servers. Have you tried getting it to work on a more desktop friendly up to date distro such as Linux Mint?
0.10.5 on MacOS does not believe any new updates are available.
Updates will be enabled after the initial rush on downloads is over, so as to not overload our servers.
Excellent, thank you.
Given that there is this limitation imposed on the software authors:
It can process the most common media files and DVD/Blu-ray sources that don’t have any type of copy protection.
What is handbrake good for?
Something you've already decrypted with another tool.
It can encode files to different sizes, aspect ratios and formats. It is frequently used as a companion to something like MakeMKV [makemkv.com], which will do the actual ripping from media to file.
I'm still using ye olde dvdbackup to rip DVDs from the commandline under Linux. When I want to watch a series but don't want to deal with flipping discs I just hook up my three external drives to my Linux box (which has one internal drive as well) and run four screens of it.
What's the blu-ray equivalent? I'm thinking about buying a blu-ray drive. Or finally replacing my antique BDP-S300 with something less crap, and stealing its drive. It just has a SATA drive in it, and apparently it works OK under Windows
MakeMKV rips BluRay fine. I've ripped scores of them, then encoded to h.264 m4v files using Handbrake -- from Avatar to Downton Abbey. Just about any SATA BR player should work fine under Linux.
Lots of software like Kodi or OpenELEC will index and play series files just fine, looking up against thetvdb.com as long as you name them properly. I use "Name Season x Episode", like "Downton Abbey 1x02.m4v".
The next challenge is UltraHD -- 4K BluRay discs, which might take some time to get cracked.
Handbrake would be great otherwise, but the lack of support for NVENC really upsets me. I've been biding my time and hoping they'd change their minds about it, but that doesn't seem to be happening
I have a Xeon CPU, so no Intel QuickSync, and it's Haswell, so it wouldn't have HEVC-support for QSV anyways. I haven't found a single good video-transcoding and/or editing app that is both free or cheap and that does NVENC. MediaCoder is the closest to what I've found, but at $189 it just is a no-go for me.