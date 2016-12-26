Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Open Source Software

HandBrake 1.0.0 Released After 13 Years Of Development (fossbytes.com) 77

Posted by msmash from the about-time dept.
HandBrake, popular open source video transcoder, has finally hit version 1.0.0 affter spending roughly more than 13 years in development. HandBrake 1.0.0 brings tons of new presets and support for more devices and file types. From a report: HandBrake 1.0.0 comes with new web and MKV presets. The official presets from HandBrake 0.10.x can be found under 'Legacy.' New Jason-based preset system, including command line support, has been added. The additional features of HandBrake are title/chapter selection, queuing up multiple encodes, chapter markers, subtitles, different video filters, and video preview. Just in case you have a compatible Skylake or later CPU, Intel QuickSync Video H.265/HEVC encoder support brings performance improvements. HandBrake 1.0.0 also brings along new online documentation beta. It's written in a simple and easy-to-understand language.You can download it here.

  • Beta versioning (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @01:14PM (#53556281)

    Is there some obscure point of pride for remaining in "beta" versioning for that long? What's the point of that? It's been quite functional and stable for many years now. Understating your version number is no better than Chrome and Firefox's ridiculous version number race, IMO. Not a huge deal, of course. I just wonder why this is a thing.

    Love Handbrake, but don't use it as often these days as I'm no longer buying and ripping my own DVDs or BluRays to my media server. Streaming is just too convenient.

    • Well no there is no point in staying with a beta that long, unless of course it takes thet long to reach the oals you set for beeing feature complete, which iirc is the point of releasing v 1.0

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There's something ironic about the fact that it got out of beta long after the media it originally supported went extinct - it's a little late. For the rest of us we weren't really looking at the fact that it's V0.9 as being remotely significant and we've been using it anyway. Alpha, Beta, Early Access, these terms are all pretty useless now. V1.0 used to mean it's out of beta, QAed and ready for release as a working product. We see game titles that need patches on day 0. These labels don't work anymore.

        A v

        • There's something ironic about the fact that it got out of beta long after the media it originally supported went extinct

          I'm still buying (and renting) DVDs. There's still no good replacement that works well across different platforms and isn't laden with DRM (DVDs technically have DRM, but it's so thoroughly broken that it may as well not exist).

    • but don't use it as often these days as I'm no longer buying and ripping my own DVDs or BluRays to my media server.

      I use it more now than an ever. The switch to H.265 can save a lot of disk space so I use it to transcode some old under compressed stuff.

      Then there's Skype for business. In MS's infinite wisdom the current version of Skype saves HUGE files even at the lowest quality when recording meetings, and yet the defaults for Sharepoint limit files to 50MB (the company I work for is too big to get something like this changed). None the less you can easily get a 1 hour meeting with powerpoint down to below 50MB in H.2

  • Thanks Jason!

    You're the best!

  • I find it astounding that an i7 2600 laptop running at 2.2 ghz can outperform an AMD 8350 at 4.4 ghz at Handbreak. Meanwhile in other tasks there are no such strange anomalies. My guess is they are using an Intel compiler and getting paid by Intel to make sure performance is crippled on AMD as handbreak is used a lot for benchmarks

    • Its called IPC, AMD sucks when it comes to real performance per clock as much as Pentium 4 did 10 years ago.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by BLKMGK ( 34057 )

      OpenSource program gets paid by Intel to cripple AMD performance? This is your guess based upon poor performance of your CPU? Good grief....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

      I find it astounding that my 4170 gets beat by a core2 quad ... and I actually paid for it

      AMD has just been sucking ass in the cpu game, has been for a long time now, maybe zen, kind of doubt it though

    • I find it astounding that an i7 2600 laptop running at 2.2 ghz can outperform an AMD 8350 at 4.4 ghz at Handbreak.

      This likely has more to do with the compiler optimizations (and other optimizations) of libav 12.

      I 'think' this is loaded as an external library, you you may wish to attempt to DL the source and compile with AMD centric optimizations and see what happens.

    • Were they running QSV? Intel's internal GPUs support hardware H.264 encoding with Handbrake without any conspiracy theory needed.

  • Now I can finally get my 2003 Acura out of the driveway.

  • I've had no joy getting it to work on Centos. Plus it has a dependency on the gstreamer-plugins-bad package. Does that ring a bell?

    For the corner case that mencoder & ffmpeg couldn't handle it's not worth it.

    • I've had no joy getting it to work on Centos. Plus it has a dependency on the gstreamer-plugins-bad package. Does that ring a bell?

      For the corner case that mencoder & ffmpeg couldn't handle it's not worth it.

      CentOS is kind of old. Which is not a problem as that is more meant for servers. Have you tried getting it to work on a more desktop friendly up to date distro such as Linux Mint?

  • 0.10.5 on MacOS does not believe any new updates are available.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Updates will be enabled after the initial rush on downloads is over, so as to not overload our servers.

  • After several days of trying different settings while attempting to digitize my old VHS tapes and DVDs, I gave up on HandBrake. The decomb/deinterlace filter they use to convert interlaced video to progressive is atrocious. Diagonal lines end up looking like jaggies in 1990s video games before anti-aliasing became a thing. It seems to be fine for progressive -> progressive conversions, but it was a huge waste of time for interlaced -> progressive conversions.

  • THANK YOU - - - Eric Petit (aka "titer" from his SVN repository username), Laurent Aimar (fenrir), Van Jacobson (van), John Allen (johnallen), Joe Crain (dynaflash), Damiano Galassi (ritsuka), Edward Groenendaal (eddyg), David Foster (davidfstr), Rodney Hester (rhester), Andrew Kimpton (awk), Chris Lee (clee), Chris Long (chrislong), Brian Mario (brianmario)Maurj (maurj), Mirkwood (mirkwood), Nyx (Nyx), Philippe Rigaux (prigaux), Jonathon Rubin (jbrjake), Scott (s55), John Stebbins (j45), Chris Thoman (hue

  • Given that there is this limitation imposed on the software authors:

    It can process the most common media files and DVD/Blu-ray sources that don’t have any type of copy protection.

    What is handbrake good for?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jedidiah ( 1196 )

      Something you've already decrypted with another tool.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by chill ( 34294 )

      It can encode files to different sizes, aspect ratios and formats. It is frequently used as a companion to something like MakeMKV [makemkv.com], which will do the actual ripping from media to file.

      • I'm still using ye olde dvdbackup to rip DVDs from the commandline under Linux. When I want to watch a series but don't want to deal with flipping discs I just hook up my three external drives to my Linux box (which has one internal drive as well) and run four screens of it.

        What's the blu-ray equivalent? I'm thinking about buying a blu-ray drive. Or finally replacing my antique BDP-S300 with something less crap, and stealing its drive. It just has a SATA drive in it, and apparently it works OK under Windows

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by chill ( 34294 )

          MakeMKV rips BluRay fine. I've ripped scores of them, then encoded to h.264 m4v files using Handbrake -- from Avatar to Downton Abbey. Just about any SATA BR player should work fine under Linux.

          Lots of software like Kodi or OpenELEC will index and play series files just fine, looking up against thetvdb.com as long as you name them properly. I use "Name Season x Episode", like "Downton Abbey 1x02.m4v".

          The next challenge is UltraHD -- 4K BluRay discs, which might take some time to get cracked.

  • Handbrake would be great otherwise, but the lack of support for NVENC really upsets me. I've been biding my time and hoping they'd change their minds about it, but that doesn't seem to be happening :(

    I have a Xeon CPU, so no Intel QuickSync, and it's Haswell, so it wouldn't have HEVC-support for QSV anyways. I haven't found a single good video-transcoding and/or editing app that is both free or cheap and that does NVENC. MediaCoder is the closest to what I've found, but at $189 it just is a no-go for me.

