HandBrake 1.0.0 Released After 13 Years Of Development (fossbytes.com) 11
HandBrake, popular open source video transcoder, has finally hit version 1.0.0 affter spending roughly more than 13 years in development. HandBrake 1.0.0 brings tons of new presets and support for more devices and file types. From a report: HandBrake 1.0.0 comes with new web and MKV presets. The official presets from HandBrake 0.10.x can be found under 'Legacy.' New Jason-based preset system, including command line support, has been added. The additional features of HandBrake are title/chapter selection, queuing up multiple encodes, chapter markers, subtitles, different video filters, and video preview. Just in case you have a compatible Skylake or later CPU, Intel QuickSync Video H.265/HEVC encoder support brings performance improvements. HandBrake 1.0.0 also brings along new online documentation beta. It's written in a simple and easy-to-understand language.You can download it here.
Beta versioning (Score:2)
Is there some obscure point of pride for remaining in "beta" versioning for that long? What's the point of that? It's been quite functional and stable for many years now. Understating your version number is no better than Chrome and Firefox's ridiculous version number race, IMO. Not a huge deal, of course. I just wonder why this is a thing.
Love Handbrake, but don't use it as often these days as I'm no longer buying and ripping my own DVDs or BluRays to my media server. Streaming is just too convenient
Re: Beta versioning (Score:1)
Jason strikes again! (Score:2)
Thanks Jason!
You're the best!
Still optimized for Intel (Score:2)
I find it astounding that an i7 2600 laptop running at 2.2 ghz can outperform an AMD 8350 at 4.4 ghz at Handbreak. Meanwhile in other tasks there are no such strange anomalies. My guess is they are using an Intel compiler and getting paid by Intel to make sure performance is crippled on AMD as handbreak is used a lot for benchmarks