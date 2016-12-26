The Project To Revive Abandoned Wikipedia Pages Has Been Abandoned (theoutline.com) 27
For years, an "entrepreneurial spirit" kept several of abandoned articles on Wikipedia afloat. The WikiProject called Abandoned Articles, which sought to bring abandoned articles back to life, or "if appropriate, merging information or recommending deletion" is no more...for a long time. From an article on the Outline: A few editors are still listed as active, but most don't actively edit articles anymore. The few I tried to contact didn't get back to me. One email address I found bounced back. Many seem to have moved on with their lives. The concept of "abandoned" Wikipedia articles, one finds, when one peruses the Abandoned project for a few minutes, is sort of outmoded. Back in 2007, when the project was really last active, Wikipedia was a much different place. One user who occasionally edited "stub" articles -- those with little to no content, often the first on the chopping block for deletion because of their lack of "relevance" -- told me that "back then Wikipedia was a lot emptier. It was occasionally possible to find, like, sort of significant people or whatever -- a photographer -- whose entire Wikipedia entry amounted to the work of two people." Now that Wikipedia averages, according to its own statistics, 10 edits per second and 800 new articles a day, a group dedicated to articles that are dormant -- not deleted, simply left to grow over with weeds -- seems almost quaint. In fact, of the many articles still listed as needing to be adopted, almost none are currently abandoned: Straight Face was deleted in December 2007; Pavane got further disambiguated; "From a View to a Kill" was inhaled into the greater entry for For Your Eyes Only, a short story collection by Ian Fleming; likewise, Forward Link was added to the larger entry for "Telecommunications link."
And now you get to explain Linux. And why SCO failed.
So much so, so amazingly and overwhelmingly so, that it somehow dragged the collective's experience down to an average value that still fits the qualifier "failed".
kept several of abandoned articles on Wikipedia afloat.
If only someone at Slashdot was paid to do some editing...
The article's interviewees seemingly try to imply that the group is going away because it is no longer necessary - but, to even an occasional user of Wikipedia, it is obvious there's plenty of that sort of work to do, were anyone willing to do so. That's the problem... it's hard to keep unpaid volunteers interested in doing the drudge work for any length of time.
it's hard to keep unpaid volunteers interested in doing the drudge work for any length of time.
Baloney. It's hard to keep unpaid volunteers interested in putting up with the incredibly stupid politics that permeate Wikipedia...
Also, just the attitude of some users there. I was fixing up some pages dealing with colours because I have a plug-in for Xcode that helps developers with colours. I got in touch with a user to ask about the reasoning of a change so I could understand it. I explained why I was interested in knowing and didn't just ask "Why did you do this?" The response back was filled with I know better, I'm an expert, don't question me, etc.
One thing I really hate when people move a section is that they don't update a
This has some real potential! Find "abandoned" articles and just, you know, "move in" and own 'em like a god! Beat back any mamby pamby so-called potentially pesky fellow editors, establish a line and stand on it!
So, real question, just because no one is actively editing or owning an article, does that really mean they are "abandoned" ?
It looks like it was successful, everythings been adopted?
Last time I went to edit some Wikipedia articles, putting in actual content, the pages got reverted with little to no explanation why. A few months later, mysteriously, the identical content, word for word, I added (which was yanked) was present, put there by another editor.
Last time I went to edit some Wikipedia articles, putting in actual content, the pages got reverted with little to no explanation why. A few months later, mysteriously, the identical content, word for word, I added (which was yanked) was present, put there by another editor.
Exactly what I was thinking. Wikipedia sells itself as an open encyclopedia anyone can edit but in my experience it is one of the most user hostile environments ever once one tries to contribute. You can even be a PhD on a subject and make an edit complete with references and it will still get reverted because it's some self-proclaimed editor's pet project and you can't be apart of it.
This doesn't seem to be a problem specific to Wikipedia either but to the whole Wiki platform as a whole because I've experi
Back in 2007, when the project was really last active, Wikipedia was a much different place. One user who occasionally edited "stub" articles -- those with little to no content, often the first on the chopping block for deletion because of their lack of "relevance"
There are still users (like Cahk [wikipedia.org]) that suggest articles for deletion (within one hour) if they don't have enough content, even if there are many other articles already pointing to the article.
This kind of bullshit will never end.
