T-Mobile Is Killing the Remaining Galaxy Note7 Units Today (gsmarena.com) 36
Samsung may only be in the planning stages for its Note7-disabling update in South Korea, but over in the U.S. things are in full swing. The company announced earlier this month that such an update would be sent out to all remaining Note7 units in the US starting on December 19. And now it's time for the first of the big four carriers to push the software to devices it's sold. From a report: That carrier is T-Mobile, which is starting the rollout today. The update will prevent the handset for charging, and will display a notification with information about Samsung's Galaxy Note7 recall and the steps needed to return the device. The build number for the update is N930TUVU2APL2.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you smell something burning?
Obligatory The Critic quote (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
"... and nothing of Note was lost."
There.
:-)
Re:Amazing (Score:4, Funny)
I'm surprised that it's even legal (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
you're more likely to be burned or die by a burning building caused by cooking or smoking than any cell phone brand.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
My phone is working fine, thank you.
Liar, liar. Pants on Fire.
No, really! Stop, drop, and roll!
t looks like you shouldn't have blocked that update.
How would one block this? (Score:2)
I'm curious about how you would block something like this, in the general case.
I'm not suggesting anyone use a phone that might explode instead of handing it in for a refund. But in the broad case, what are the defenses that you have in a case similar to this, where you might have great reasons to prevent such an update?
This sounds like it is being pushed out as a carrier update. On an iPhone, I can defer those as I can all updates. I suspect the same is true on an Android. Eventually, of course (or imm
In a galaxy far, far away... (Score:2)
Bricking is stupid, here's a better idea (Score:1)
DO set the firmware to disallow charging beyond a known-safe level and/or slow down the charging rate to a slow, known-safe speed.
DO throw up the "this device has been recalled" alert every time the user wakes the machine up.
If you must, disable non-emergency calling and throttle the bluetooth and WiFi to painfully slow speeds to encourage people to stop using the device.
But don't set it to brick when the power runs out.
Why not?
If Aunt Jane or Uncle Bill lost his phone the day before the recall was announce
Good ending (Score:2)
It's going out in a blaze of glory.
It does not matter (Score:2)