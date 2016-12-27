Uber Launches 'Uber Freight' Website To Prepare the World For Autonomous Delivery Trucks (inverse.com) 21
Uber has launched a website for a service called Uber Freight. While there are little details about the company's expansion from ride-hailing, Uber Freight is meant to prepare the world for autonomous delivery trucks, according to Inverse. From the report: Uber acquired a startup called Otto, which planned to bring the first self-driving trucks to market, in August. Since then the company has used its trucks to deliver 50,000 cans of beer and hundreds of Christmas trees in San Francisco. This new service won't use those trucks, at least not at the beginning. Instead it will function much like Uber's existing platform: Some people will sign up to drive items across the country, and others will join so they can send packages without having to sign a contract with established shipping companies. The service will likely bring "surge pricing" to trucking, too. Uber Freight could also help Otto's trucks by using data gathered from drivers on the platform. This would allow the self-driving vehicles to learn from experienced people while regulators figure out how to govern autonomous trucks and the technology catches up to all of the promises made by its creators. Uber Freight's launch coincides with growing interest in trucking from many tech companies. Nikola Motor Company wants to use tech to make trucking more environmentally friendly and appealing to millennials; Tesla's working on self-driving trucks; the list could go on. Uber told Inverse it's going to wait until the new year to elaborate on how the system works. "We don't have any new information to share at the moment," a spokesperson said, "but hope to in the new year so please do stay in touch." It looks like the future of trucking -- or at least one potential future -- is going to take a little while longer to make its debut.
is uber smart or stupid? (Score:3)
the way they have been behaving seems like they either
A) have a boatload of cash and dont know how to spend it
~or~
B) see the writing on the way and throwing shit at it, hoping it sticks to cover said writing up
Uber is projected to lose 2.6 billion next year. So, both.
I'm no expert in these things, but the best explanation I've seen for Uber's recent activities is that the company is over-valued for a taxi service (sorry, "ride-sharing service"), they KNOW they are over-valued, and are trying to justify that value by entering into other business areas. They are trying to position themselves not just as a transport company but instead as a tech start-up because once saner heads start looking at what their core business is, their price will drop like a stone. A taxi compan
Uber's recent activities is that the company is over-valued for a taxi service
Indeed. You nailed it. The problem for Uber is that they, and many investors, assumed that ride-sharing would be like auctions or social media where the network effect [wikipedia.org] would create a "winner-take-all" market like it did for eBay and Facebook. That didn't happen. Lyft is hanging in there, Didi clobbered Uber in China, there are several upstarts in India. There is little customer loyalty: I will gladly switch between Uber and Lyft to save a buck. There is not even any driver lock-in: many Uber drivers,
My question is: are they turning a profit yet?
No? Rather, 600M$ in the red over 2016? Well, I'm not waiting for their IPO.
just wondering (Score:3)
How exactly does it deliver the package
Does it have an onboard robot to carry it to your front door?
Air cannon
:)
How exactly does it deliver the package
Does it have an onboard robot to carry it to your front door?
TFA is not very informative, but judging by the accompanying photos, it looks like they will initially be doing long and short haul commercial trucking, and not to-the-home deliveries.
Oh, great - just great (Score:2)
I'm not sure what scares me more - the thought of Uber self-driving trucks cruising through red lights in major cities, or the thought of Uber long-haul freight trucks cruising down the highway with completely untrained drivers behind the wheel.
the thought of Uber self-driving trucks cruising through red lights in major cities
To be fair, the Uber SDC recorded running a red light was under fully human control at the time. According the Uber, the driver has been fired.
Old Men Yell at Cloud (Score:3)
"No one is going to replace my Horse. These cars are nothing but death traps".
is filled with all kinds of rules.
A robot can be programmed to follow rules a lot more strictly than a human.
Some rules shouldn't apply to SDTs, such as the 11 hours per day driving limit. Robots don't need sleep.
Hmmm (Score:4, Interesting)
With Uber's complete disrespect for the law and their unwillingness to abide by licensing and regulation in mind, I wonder how long they will last under the iron fist of the US DOT. The rules for freight make the rules around taxis rather simplistic. Freight isn't simple. It's not like letters where the most you can worry about is the occasional envelope filled with poison or box bomb and for the most part paper is getting moved from one spot to the next. Freight has restrictions. Some things are temperature controlled. Some are not. Some things are incompatible with other things. Some things are poisonous or corrosive, or both. It's a lot more complicated than simply showing up at Joe's Warehouse with a couple of buddies and a U-haul. There is a lot more to freight and logistics than having a truck and driver in the right spot at the right time. And when things are done wrong, the results can wind up on the news - in a bad way. I'm not sure that a robot can provide the proper information to first responders when the truck has an accident. And the driver has to be commercially licensed - not just some dude who shows up with his pickup truck. I really think that Uber trying to disrupt the freight industry in the same way they disrupted the taxi industry is a disaster for Uber, and for the unfortunate fatalities to come.
Of course, this could be Uber management scamming investors with vaporware.
insurance and liability isses who is going pay? (Score:2)
insurance and liability issues who is going pay? when state property is damaged? And it's not like the courts will holdup an uber EULA.
Good (Score:2)
A delivery truck arrives with no driver. Self service, help yourself to what you want. What could go wrong?
Sure saves me the trouble of having to capture those pesky delivery drones.
When Sheriff Buford T. Justice hauling CEO to jail (Score:2)
When will Sheriff Buford T. Justice be hauling the uber CEO to jail