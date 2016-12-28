Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Toshiba Shares Plummet After Warning of 'Billions' in Losses (cnn.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the sinking-division dept.
Toshiba's troubles keep piling up. From a report on CNN Money: The Japanese firm's shares plunged 20% on Wednesday, after the company warned it is expecting billions of dollars in losses from its takeover of a U.S. nuclear construction business last year. "We're still figuring out the exact numbers, but it could reach up to several hundred billion yen," CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa told reporters Tuesday. Toshiba's U.S. nuclear-power subsidiary Westinghouse acquired CB&I Stone & Webster late last year, when Toshiba was still struggling to recover from a $1.2 billion accounting scandal. Toshiba's shares dived in the months following that scandal, which led to a major management reshuffle after the Japanese conglomerate admitted it had doctored financial results for years. The company reported a loss of 460 billion yen ($3.9 billion) for 2015.

Toshiba Shares Plummet After Warning of 'Billions' in Losses More | Reply

Toshiba Shares Plummet After Warning of 'Billions' in Losses

Comments Filter:

  • It seems to me they'll always have that to fall back on. I assume they have all sorts of patent money coming in from that. But yeah, nuclear construction sounds expensive.

    Link about Toshiba:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • Not smart business (Score:3)

    by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @11:18AM (#53565733)
    I like nuke reactors. I think much can be done with them to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. However, due to the regulatory red tape and NIMBY/enviro freakout factions in the US, investing in reactor construction in the US seems like a very expensive and extremely risky proposition. I wouldn't put a large portion of my eggs in that basket.

    • I think the issue is the building as it is being designed and the poor engineering controls at Westinghouse. Add in the issues related to improper N&Ds by Westinghouse's quality engineering, it just means ballooned cost.The work is solid, but the rework due to poor engineering controls and wastage is MASSIVELY expensive from the people I know on the sites.

Slashdot Top Deals

There is never time to do it right, but always time to do it over.

Close