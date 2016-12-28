Toshiba Shares Plummet After Warning of 'Billions' in Losses (cnn.com) 8
Toshiba's troubles keep piling up. From a report on CNN Money: The Japanese firm's shares plunged 20% on Wednesday, after the company warned it is expecting billions of dollars in losses from its takeover of a U.S. nuclear construction business last year. "We're still figuring out the exact numbers, but it could reach up to several hundred billion yen," CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa told reporters Tuesday. Toshiba's U.S. nuclear-power subsidiary Westinghouse acquired CB&I Stone & Webster late last year, when Toshiba was still struggling to recover from a $1.2 billion accounting scandal. Toshiba's shares dived in the months following that scandal, which led to a major management reshuffle after the Japanese conglomerate admitted it had doctored financial results for years. The company reported a loss of 460 billion yen ($3.9 billion) for 2015.
Toshiba Invented Flash Memory, So.... (Score:2)
It seems to me they'll always have that to fall back on. I assume they have all sorts of patent money coming in from that. But yeah, nuclear construction sounds expensive.
Link about Toshiba:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Not smart business (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I think the issue is the building as it is being designed and the poor engineering controls at Westinghouse. Add in the issues related to improper N&Ds by Westinghouse's quality engineering, it just means ballooned cost.The work is solid, but the rework due to poor engineering controls and wastage is MASSIVELY expensive from the people I know on the sites.