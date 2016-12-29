Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Amazon's Digital Day is Like Cyber Monday But For Downloads (cnet.com)

Posted by msmash from the digital-downloads dept.
Amazon is hoping to replicate the success of its online-only sales. It has announced a "Digital Day" sale on December 30, where it will offer discounts of up to 50 percent on apps, ebooks, games, movies, and music. From a report on CNET: Now, the Seattle-based online retailer giant is hoping to do the same with Digital Day. Movies like "Bolt," "The Lego Movie" and "Storks" are up to 50 percent off. So are games like Titanfall 2 and Rocket League. There will also be deals on Amazon's music streaming service and kids book app Amazon Rapids.

Amazon's Digital Day is Like Cyber Monday But For Downloads

