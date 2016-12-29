Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
United States Businesses Communications The Almighty Buck

8,000 New US Jobs? Trump Takes Credit For Sprint, Startup Decisions (usatoday.com) 83

Posted by msmash from the baby-steps dept.
President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Sprint is moving 5,000 offshore jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a satellite Internet startup, is adding 3,000 more jobs in the U.S. From a report on USA Today: The jobs were made possible, Trump said, through Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese billionaire and technology investor, who met with Trump in New York earlier this month. After that meeting, the two businessmen announced Softbank would invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs. Softbank owns 80% of Sprint and this month it invested $1 billion in OneWeb, a venture that intends to offer affordable Internet access. Son called the investment a "first step" in his commitment to Trump.

8,000 New US Jobs? Trump Takes Credit For Sprint, Startup Decisions More | Reply

8,000 New US Jobs? Trump Takes Credit For Sprint, Startup Decisions

Comments Filter:

  • That investment has been in the works for a while (Score:3, Insightful)

    by ventsyv ( 2740063 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @11:04AM (#53571751)
    Trump is taking credit, but he had nothing to do with it, the investment in question has been in the works for a long time.

    • Trump is taking credit, but he had nothing to do with it, the investment in question has been in the works for a long time.

      That's pretty much what the guardian [theguardian.com] is reporting.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      A politician saying something that's not the whole truth? Inconceivable!

      • It's better than that: the story as reported in the summary sounds a whole hell of a lot like political corruption. Trump gets into office, and a businessman is spending billions of dollars to aid his political status? What are these secret meetings about? What advantage is there now to this spending? Who gets the kickbacks?

    • That's not really the point though.... companies expanding in US will be good guys and companies doing the opposite bad. Just reinforcing the narrative.
    • I haven't read anything beyond the article but I don't see where Trump is taking credit. He just describes a sequence of events and talking up a company investing in US jobs.

  • Breaking news (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @11:08AM (#53571783)

    Politicians are self-promoters and they take credit for things other people did.

  • Want to keep those jobs? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It will be a race to the bottom for Americans to lower their standard of living faster than China, India, Pakistan, Indonedia and Vietnam.

    • No, just signalling them that if they make it in one of these other countries instead of the US, it will be more expensive to send it back into the US

  • ... the name of a telecom company, as opposed to a bank? Or why doesn't this company have more of a 'communications' name to it? Everytime I see this company and its name, my mind tells me Cap Markets, Mutual Funds, Banking, et al

  • This is kind of our own fault. We're the ones who vote for POTUS based on how we feel the economy is doing, when there's very little evidence the POTUS has any significant effect on that whatsoever. (In actuality, its probably much like being a coach. A good one can't really help all that much, but it is possible for a bad one to royally screw things up)

    If the economy is going to be our metric for how a President is doing, and there's no objective statistical backing for it, its only natural to expect tha

  • I think onshoring has been a trend for a while now.

    What I've been noticing about Chinese goods made by Chinese companies versus Western-branded goods made in China is that while you can still get absolute junk for dirt cheap from the Chinese companies, medium- to higher-end goods from Chinese and Western companies is becoming on par in terms of quality and price. In some cases Chinese companies offer a thing that no Western company offers. That's right, actual innovation. For example, my wooden alarm clock/

Slashdot Top Deals

Never invest your money in anything that eats or needs repainting. -- Billy Rose

Close