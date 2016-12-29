8,000 New US Jobs? Trump Takes Credit For Sprint, Startup Decisions (usatoday.com) 83
President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Sprint is moving 5,000 offshore jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a satellite Internet startup, is adding 3,000 more jobs in the U.S. From a report on USA Today: The jobs were made possible, Trump said, through Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese billionaire and technology investor, who met with Trump in New York earlier this month. After that meeting, the two businessmen announced Softbank would invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs. Softbank owns 80% of Sprint and this month it invested $1 billion in OneWeb, a venture that intends to offer affordable Internet access. Son called the investment a "first step" in his commitment to Trump.
Those 5K jobs were part of a previous announcement from before Trump was elected.
http://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/trump-sprint-jobs-233019
Replying to myself. From 2015:
"Sprint to hire 5,000 as it hand-delivers new phones nationwide"
http://www.kansascity.com/news/business/technology/article18230624.html
I don't think those 5,000 jobs hand-delivering cellphones announced in 2015 are the same jobs being announced at the end of 2016.
The 2015 announcement is a possible number of jobs as a pilot program grows out of Kansas City.
The 2016 announcement is a transfer of 5,000 existing jobs located outside the US into America.
One is about new jobs, the other is about existing (mostly call center?) jobs back into America.
The only two things these reports have in common is the employer (Sprint) and the number of jobs
Yeah just wait for the details to come in on this one. I'm sure it will be like the announcement that he saved Ford jobs, only to find out that the company had planned that over a year ago and it had nothing to do with Trump. Or like the Carrier announcement, where he claimed credit for jobs that were never being eliminated, and the rest of them have the big asterisk that Carrier is going to invest millions of dollars which we later discovered were going mostly to automation to eventually replace most of th
Lol....apparently I hadn't been keeping up on the latest news, because after reading other replies, apparently this is exactly what has already come out.
Gullible + Needy Trump (Score:1)
They've already asked, it was already announced, they've already admitted it was part of the already announced spending.
https://www.engadget.com/2016/12/28/trump-isnt-responsible-for-sprint-bringing-5-000-jobs-to-the-us/
"When I reached out to a Sprint spokeswoman asking if the announcement was a direct result of working with Trump or part of a pre-existing deal, she copy and pasted the press release I'd sent along with my first email. I responded saying I already had the press release and asked again if thi
For every mother fucker like Trump, there's another mother fucker like Trump.
... create a media misery for them if they don't deliver
"They" will deny, deny, deny, and fail to give a shit if they get caught in a bald-faced lie.
Works for Trump; works for them.
Did you notice this in the slashdot post above:
Trump announced the 50,000 new jobs that these 8,000 are part of - I don't understand why you felt the need to pester the Sprint press department over an obvious fact.
Or like the Carrier announcement, where he claimed credit for jobs that were never being eliminated
Where did you hear that? These jobs were going to be moved to Mexico:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
No, Obama, having created a problem for US-Israel relations, is now gonna impose sanctions on Russia to put Trump in a bind. If Trump keeps those sanctions, his wish of normalizing relations w/ Russia are successfully sabotaged. If he lifts them, Dems can - like their CorrectTheRecord trolls here - claim that Trump is a puppet.
Seriously, I know his term doesn't end until Jan 20th, but this is not the time to start anything new, unless your successor is on board w/ it, and for these 2 policies, he knows
No, Obama, having created a problem for US-Israel relations, is now gonna impose sanctions on Russia to put Trump in a bind. If Trump keeps those sanctions, his wish of normalizing relations w/ Russia are successfully sabotaged. If he lifts them, Dems can - like their CorrectTheRecord trolls here - claim that Trump is a puppet.
Normalizing? You mean like saying the Russians didn't try to influence the election?
Like telling everyone how great Putin is?
Like ignoring when Russia decides to take over the rest of Ukraine?
Normalizing? You mean like saying the Russians didn't try to influence the election?
We have yet to have a single piece of evidence that supports that claim. In fact, we don't even have a NAME of a source that makes the claim. We DO have Assange and others associated with Wikileaks explicitly stating it was NOT the Russians, but an inside job. So who do we believe: nameless, faceless sources in the CIA (who have shown no evidence at all) or Wikileaks who have leaked true and accurate e-mails (as not a single one was disavowed by the Democrats or the Hillary campaigns)? Who stands to ben
nameless faceless sources....like the director of the CIA, the head of the DIA, and the head of the NSA.
also, do you think the CIA just burns their sources in Russia so quickly?
or did you not realize that the evidence would itself reveal who those assets are?
read the news, the real news, for once in your life and you'd know why these agencies are being slow to write their report; it has to be done without also tipping their hand to Russia as to how they know.
and again: I am so glad we're more concerned with
You mean like telling the truth about a corrupt politician?
Didn't work.
He got elected anyway.
Normalizing, as in talking to Putin and determining where they have areas of common interest, and where they have differences. The Wikileaks stuff was something Assange got from a Democrat insider, like maybe Seth Rich, who was found dead in a DC park. They've specifically said that Russia is not who provided them the material
No, Obama, having created a problem for US-Israel relations, is now gonna impose sanctions on Russia to put Trump in a bind.
Good.
He is under no obligations to continue Obama's petulant policies
Yeah, because being the most petulant person ever to win the office, I'm sure he has his own policies to think about.
if you haven't noticed Trump doesn't care what trolls think, he just does what he wants, so neither should you worry about it. Let the whiners whine.
why stop at November 8th?
you idiots have already made it clear that you don't think the last year of the presidency counts, or hell, even all 8 years of it, questioning and denying the legitimacy of his powers since before he took office.
f all y'all morons.
That investment has been in the works for a while (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Trump is taking credit, but he had nothing to do with it, the investment in question has been in the works for a long time.
That's pretty much what the guardian [theguardian.com] is reporting.
A politician saying something that's not the whole truth? Inconceivable!
It's better than that: the story as reported in the summary sounds a whole hell of a lot like political corruption. Trump gets into office, and a businessman is spending billions of dollars to aid his political status? What are these secret meetings about? What advantage is there now to this spending? Who gets the kickbacks?
Mother Jones? Really?
Any credible sources?
Taking credit for a move that had already been planned for over a year makes you happy?
Re: *Very* happy (Score:2)
You've been impressed by him taking credit for a bunch of stuff that he mostly had absolutely nothing to do with? I guess you are easily impressed.
He's also telegraphed every company that the way to be on his good book is jobs... At least, from now on, whenever a company downsizes, it would be b'cos they're actually struggling, not b'cos they want to shave operational costs by moving offshore
Breaking news (Score:4, Insightful)
Politicians are self-promoters and they take credit for things other people did.
Such shenanigans will never cease no matter what. Maybe we shouldn't pretend it's somehow worse when the other team is doing it?
I agree with this, and say pretty much every single election that $NEW_GUY is going to take credit or get blamed for whatever happens in the next 4 years.
Yeah, we should really quit doing that. Trump has nothing to do with those 10,000 jobs, Incidentally, jobs fluctuate by over 100,000/month, so gaining 10,000 in the almost 2 months since he's been elected is literally in the statistical noise.
Who cares if he did something that he's claiming credit for? Uh, me. How about that. And I'm not the only one.
Also, I wonder if Trump realizes that claiming credit for all these things could bite him in the ass. I mean, what happens if the economy takes a down-turn after he takes office? He's claiming credit RIGHT NOW for the uptick in Christmas sales, jobs coming back, etc. That makes it really hard to not "be responsible for" the economy ticking down after he takes office.
Oh, who am I kidding, he'll do wh
Want to keep those jobs? (Score:1)
It will be a race to the bottom for Americans to lower their standard of living faster than China, India, Pakistan, Indonedia and Vietnam.
No, just signalling them that if they make it in one of these other countries instead of the US, it will be more expensive to send it back into the US
Why is Softbank... (Score:2)
Own petard (Score:2)
This is kind of our own fault. We're the ones who vote for POTUS based on how we feel the economy is doing, when there's very little evidence the POTUS has any significant effect on that whatsoever. (In actuality, its probably much like being a coach. A good one can't really help all that much, but it is possible for a bad one to royally screw things up)
If the economy is going to be our metric for how a President is doing, and there's no objective statistical backing for it, its only natural to expect tha
What?
Right now, the civilians with guns have someone on 'their side' in the whitehouse and their party owns the senate and house. Who do you think will go to war?
Hillary was the one that was going to lead to civil war. The 'Million Gun March on Washington' has already been planned in some detail. Will just happen if they try and neuter the 2nd. Now the SC is safe for at least 20 more years, likely longer. What is the over/under on Ginsburg's life expectancy/retirement date?
Hope they appoint a youngun
Onshoring (Score:2)
I think onshoring has been a trend for a while now.
