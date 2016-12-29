US Announces Response To Russian Election Hacking [Update] (reuters.com) 193
Dustin Volz and Joel Schectman, reporting for Reuters: The Obama administration plans to announce on Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for hacking into U.S. political institutions and individuals and leaking information in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Both officials declined to specify what actions President Barack Obama has approved, but said targeted economic sanctions, indictments, leaking information to embarrass Russian officials or oligarchs, and restrictions on Russian diplomats in the United States are among steps that have been discussed. One decision that has been made, they said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, is to avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control. One example of an excessive step might be interfering with Russian internet messaging. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency and Office of Director of National Intelligence agree that Russia was behind hacks into Democratic Party organizations and operatives ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election. There is also agreement, according to U.S. officials, that Russia sought to intervene in the election to help Trump, a Republican, defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.Update: Here's the statement by the President of the United States in response to Russian malicious cyber activity and harassment: All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions. In October, my Administration publicized our assessment that Russia took actions intended to interfere with the U.S. election process. These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government. Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year. Such activities have consequences. Today, I have ordered a number of actions in response. I have issued an executive order that provides additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity that seeks to interfere with or undermine our election processes and institutions, or those of our allies or partners. Using this new authority, I have sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU's cyber operations. In addition, the Secretary of the Treasury is designating two Russian individuals for using cyber-enabled means to cause misappropriation of funds and personal identifying information. The State Department is also shutting down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes, and is declaring "persona non grata" 35 Russian intelligence operatives. Finally, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are releasing declassified technical information on Russian civilian and military intelligence service cyber activity, to help network defenders in the United States and abroad identify, detect, and disrupt Russiaâ(TM)s global campaign of malicious cyber activities. Editor's note: the story has been updated to include the statement and has also been moved to the top of the front page.
Not news (Score:2)
It will be news when it actually happens. Can't we wait until then instead of pretending that it's news that something is supposedly going to happen in a few hours?
Scapegoat? (Score:1)
SLAM DUNK THE RUSSIANS DID IT! (Score:3, Insightful)
Total slam-dunk case those Russkies were guilty of it, just like Iraq!
One thing that I find amusing: Love or hate Snowden, he 100% leaked large numbers of highly classified government documents and ended up finding asylum in Russia.
Consequences to Russia for that action? None.
So-called "russian" hackers grab private emails from the DNC that were not official U.S. government documents and were never classified at all?
Obama makes Bush look like a hippy peace protester and all of the sudden the good little left wingers start making Patton look like a librarian.
Re: (Score:1)
All Obama is really doing is creating incidents that when trump reverses will give fodder for the SJW cannons.
He doesn't care about the russians, he's just trying to make talking points against trump.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm content with saying he's "acting stupidly".
http://www.nydailynews.com/new... [nydailynews.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you really trying to equate giving permission to stay to someone wanted in the US and influencing the election?
One is embarrassing but arguably did the American public a service. The other not only subverted democracy and could even be said to have effected regeme change, de-legitimising the government and weakening it.
Economic Sanctions (Score:1)
Does this mean that Russia will be spared the delights of having their citizens' health destroyed by US fast 'food' chains?
Re: Economic Sanctions (Score:1)
You're going to need to find a more extreme example than Polonium 210 if you're to make MickeyD's 'food' seem comparatively healthy.
Re: (Score:2)
But the McDonalds in Moscow, and all of the former Soviet Union, were owned by McDonalds Canada and had nothing to do with the US parent. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Be nice to see the proof of hacking first (Score:5, Informative)
Especially seeing as the way this has been covered 50% of Democrats now think the Russians hacked voting machines
https://today.yougov.com/news/... [yougov.com]
Gotta give the DNC credit on this one, they have managed to completely deflect from their security incompetence and breaking faith with their voters.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
That I leave the back door open isn't an unlimited license to steal
Re: (Score:1)
You are correct and your comment also demonstrate the acknowledgement of the stupidity by the ones who leave the back door open.
Re: (Score:2)
"That I leave the back door open isn't an unlimited license to steal"
A man 'breaks' in to a house by going through the back door.
He finds evidence of another crime -- a dead body!
He calls the local authorities anonymously and bails.
===================
Man == whoever hacked the emails.
Crime == (not really a 'crime' but evidence of primary manipulation against both their own candidates AND the RNC candidates, misogyny, racism and contempt for voters)
Body == emails
authorities == wikileaks
Re:Be nice to see the proof of hacking first (Score:4, Interesting)
Hey now, just because Clinton "should have known better" and was "extremely careless" doesn't mean... uh. It means she is qualified for a promotion. Yea, that's it. Promote the extremely careless that should have known better to a position to cause more harm! What could possibly go wrong?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We don't know how many times Clinton's server was hacked, it was configured not to log anything.
We know her admin thought they had been hacked at least once. But he was blitheringly incompetent. So we know she was hacked a non-negative number of times, could be 0, could be 1000. No way to tell, by design.
Re: (Score:2)
And so is retaliation
Re: (Score:1)
Only 25% of the "Hillary supporters" in the link you provided were of the opinion that millions of illegal votes were cast. This doesn't square with the answer that 50% agreed that "Russia tampered with vote tallies to help Donald Trump." We know that polling is an art form and asking essentially the same question in different wording yields different results. I could see John Q Smith as understanding the latter question to include indirect tampering (via agitprop say) or what have you. The data at lea
In other words... (Score:4, Insightful)
They found no evidence of actual election systems hacking, the only thing they can even vaguely blame on the Russians is leaking the damaging things that the Democrats actually said in their emails, and most of the good stuff probably came from plain old insider leaks to WikiLeaks.
I wonder what sort of actions they're going to take against Democrat campaign staffers for having such terrible email security practices?
Why is this news right now? (Score:2)
Seriously... why couldn't this wait for the actual, you know, measures to be announced before posting? At this point, it's akin to "in a few minutes, something will happen... we don't know what, but here's a news flash to tell you before anything actually occurs!"
The ad hominem that ended civilization (Score:5, Insightful)
Before we escalate to all-out cyber and/or nuclear war with Russia, will we be seeing any -actual evidence- of anything other than a very dumb phishing link clicking Podesta, or of "hacking" involving anything requiring more skill than a neighborhood high school computer club, much less a nation-state?
Although I'm sure the Democrats would much prefer the accused not be allowed to speak at all, Putin's question is still pertinent--is he responsible for Democrat losses at -every other governmental level-, as well? Were the Wikileaks e-mails manipulated or untrue, which has still not been asserted?
This red herring is becoming as dangerous as it is ludicrous.
Re: (Score:2)
That phishing link was created by the most well trained super sophisticated 1337 hackers the world has ever known. There is obviously no other explanation why the DNC got hacked. Hell even the GOP almost got hacked [businessinsider.com] but it was only because the Russians didn't care as much and really just had it out for Clinton.
Trump says "Let Bygones Be Bygones" (Score:2, Funny)
Retaliate for 20 days (Score:3)
After that, the Democrats will protest the peace initiative from Trump to defuse the new cold war with Russia and call for more war.
bullshit! (Score:2)
One decision that has been made, they said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, is to avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control.
What they really want to do is avoid further embarrassment and the exposure of their total incompetence when it comes to security. They know we are extremely vulnerable but refuse to do anything to rectify the situation. All their dirty secrets should be exposed and the security should be fixed. They will go to war when it's soldiers get blown apart but they won't even raise a hand when the truth could be exposed and it may damage their reputation.
Re: (Score:2)
What they really want to do is avoid further embarrassment and the exposure of their total incompetence when it comes to security.
Actually, this is a little weird. If they wanted to avoid further embarrassment they would forget this ever happened. Going after Russia (particularly while providing absolutely no evidence to the public) drags the entire issue back into the news cycle and IMO makes them look worse.
I think they're attempting to de-legitimize Trump. Which is incredibly shitty and dangerous to be conducting acts of (cyber) war in order to score domestic political points. Whatever happened to "politics stops at the water's edg
Re: (Score:2)
It's psych ops for their supporters. They need to keep them in their thought bubble. If they really process this experience it will cripple the Ds for a decade or more, until they breed another generation of liberal arts school muppets/SJWs. The biggest cynics always start as the biggest (sometimes dumbest) idealists. SJWs will be cynical as fuck once they get their moments of clarity.
Every democrat that sits down and disobeys CNN and actually reads the Podesta emails is a lost soul to the Ds. They need
Russia not trying to help Trump, just themselves (Score:2)
Russia was trying to help Russia by showing how weak the U.S. was, and how easily the Russians could break their security at will.
Inadvertently they may have helped Trump, but only to the degree that they simply showed us what Democrats were thinking and doing. Did it not occur to anyone that if the Democrats simply did nothing unethical or shameful that the election would not have been effected?
It was the fact that the DNC shoved Bernie Sanders out in favor of Queen Hillary that cost them so many Bernie v
Retaliation..again (Score:4, Insightful)
This is like groundhog day. Putin very likely struck out at Sec. Clinton because of the damage her claim that the 2011 elections in Russia were illegitimate. That claim from the United States, by the way, is effectively like what Russia is accused of doing in 2016 - interfering in national elections of a rival.
This is a fools game. Retaliating by interfering in Russian politics will simply invite more of the same. There is no sense of balance or proportionality here.
It would have been nice for the Obama administration to have done a policy change here at the end, that put some teeth into a rule that prohibits the United States from interferring in the elections or politics of any foreign nation. But of course that's not in the cards.
We should invite response (Score:3)
This is a fools game. Retaliating by interfering in Russian politics will simply invite more of the same.
Sounds great to me. With the ultimate Red Team aiding you in finding vulnerabilities, our systems should be more than secure against the average script kiddie. As it stands some guy in a yogurt stand in Bulgaria could probably take down half our government working part time.
"Hacking" (Score:1)
Yep. They got hacked.
The GOP wasn't "hacked" by this definition because they didn't click the email.
Re: (Score:2)
Hacking is when someone (maybe a foreign government) sends a phishing email and then Podesta clicks on it.
Social engineering is part of hacking.
The GOP wasn't "hacked" by this definition because they didn't click the email.
Were they targeted?
Russia exposes political corruption in the US... (Score:2)
...and they now must be punished.
Is someone going to prosecute and sanction the DNC for stealing the election from Bernie? Or the Clinton Foundation for running a massive pay to play scheme?
Next time Voice of America points out corruption in some foreign election, should we expect to be sanctioned by that foreign nation?
And this is even if you believe that we have 100% proof that Putin leaked Podesta's and the DNC's emails.
Honestly, if Putin *did* do the crime, we should be thanking him for doing a job tha
In an effort to help Trump? (Score:2)
The Obama administration plans to announce on Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for hacking into U.S. political institutions and individuals and leaking information in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
They could have written that a little differently.
On the first read through, I thought Obama was doing it "...in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump..."
Slippery Slope (Score:2)
The stage that is being set is very frightening. Any information that does not conform to what the powers that be want the people to hear is being labeled interference. The final touches on wide scale internet censorship are being put into place.
The capability of the internet to provide an alternative source of information and discourse is being eviscerated. It is happening faster than I thought it would. For the longest time, the government had more or less complete control of the media and the public
Retaliation (Score:2)
Knowing Obama, he is going to get Europe to destroy its economy even further by placing even more sanctions on Russia... Worked out marvelously last time as well.
"Proportional Response" is where wars come from. (Score:2)
One decision that has been made, they said, speaking on the conditiopn of anonymity, is to avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control.
Shades of Vietnam! This is how minor conflicts escalate into major wars.
The government may be able to handle bothersome individuals by spanking them once when "they're bad", like a parent disciplining a disobedient child, and expect it to stop there. But try that as foreign policy and it's
Hacking the election? LOL (Score:2)
The Russians, if they did anything, didn't hack the election, they increased the elections truthyness!
All the leaked stuff, no one denies it was true.
So the USA wants to punish Russia for making US voters aware of inconvenient truths huh? Nice 'freedom' you have there!
Expel diplomats LOL (Score:2)
That's the classic diplomatic cop-out. All the sound and fury; ginning up fake new stories around the world... finally — knowing he's empty handed and has no credible proof of any of this — our cowardly shitheel of a president expels a couple diplomats. Jesus fucking Christ.
More fake kool-aid for the libtards. Trump is going to welcome those same diplomats back into the US with a big shit eating grin; this pathetic exile will last about 22 days.
Wasn't aware Russia(TM) was trademarked (Score:2)
"...and disrupt Russiaâ(TM)s global campaign
..."
*sigh*
A pen and a phone trumps the Constitution? (Score:2)
I have issued an executive order that provides additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity that seeks to interfere with or undermine our election processes and institutions, or those of our allies or partners. Using this new authority,
...
Since when can a President grant himself new authority? The Constitution enumerates his powers, and the Tenth Amendment says:
Editor's editor's note (Score:2)
Re:Why bother (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Why bother (Score:4, Interesting)
Our Country was attacked. We cannot let that attack go without consequences.
Why not?
Obama's been calling Islamic terrorism "workplace violence" or otherwise handwaving it away, to the point of painting the Pulse nightclub massacre as "homophobia", or claiming the attack on the Benghazi consulate - on 9/11 of all dates - was because of some stupid video.
So we already know when it suits his purposes, Obama will twist facts to suit his political purposes.
And it likely suits his purposes to paint Hillary's loss on the Russians instead of his own faults. Or did you miss how the Democrats of suffered massive losses across the board in the last 8 years? Republicans now control the House, the Senate, the Presidency, and are in full control of something like 35 states. And that all happened under Obama.
Obama's been a disaster.
WHEN STUPID? (Score:5, Insightful)
When was our country attacked?
The DNC is far from my country. The so-called attack, merely showed that Hillary and the DNC was engaged in election rigging (attacking our country).
This administration has provided zero proof of Russia's involvement nor motive.
The only proof we have is that Hillary, exclaimed this was in retaliation to her mucking about in Russia's election. *facepalm* So let's say ALL of this is true. That means this was retaliation on U.S. for interfering in their election.
WE'RE THE BIGGEST DAMN HYPOCRITES IN THE WORLD!
Re: (Score:3)
...The DNC is far from my country.
...
As Pres Putin has said, the United States is weak because We are divided. We are Americans. We are not the RNC and the DNC, We are Americans.
.
In addition to hacking the DNC, the RNC was also hacked. Though those RNC emails were not made public.
There is ample evidence of Russia doing similar things in other countries.
We were attacked, yet some choose to trivialize it as a political issue, instead of realizing that our election process, the basis of democracy in our our Republic, was attacked.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. There is evidence of Russian involvement in recent Austrian elections. Russia has now found a new way to strike at NATO, get like-minded authoritarians into positions of power. Fortunately Austria didn't work out, but Poland and Hungary are both heading in pretty troubling directions.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you fucking stupid? No motive? Really?
Re: (Score:2)
Our Country was attacked. We cannot let that attack go without consequences.
We have met the enemy and he is us......
Re: (Score:1)
> Trumpelthinskin
I want to shake the hand of whoever came up with this.
Re: (Score:1)
And the proof they did anything is... where exactly?
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you think DT is Russia's "man"? You think Russia wants massive US military expansion?
Re: (Score:2)
So long as that military expansion is largely aimed at China, why not? Putin, I'm sure, would gladly give up the improved relations with China in exchange for a US president giving him a free hand to fuck around with Europe. Christ, this is what Russia has wanted since the Romanovs came to power.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
lets just do one warfront at a time please.
Re: (Score:2)
We don't need to start a war with China, trade or otherwise. Just grow a damned backbone when dealing with them and the companies that export so many jobs because of their handy slave labor wages. As near as I can tell, when they ask us to bend over, our current response tends to be some variant of "how far?"
Re:Retaliatory measures based on no evidence. (Score:5, Insightful)
Ah, another manufactured crisis, fictional villains, and nonsensical arguments. Feels like the 80s all over again.
On a similar note, when is the Whitehouse going to issue apologies and offer reparations to all the countries where it directly interfered and even overthrew or attempted to overthrow democratically elected governments, such as Iran, Chile, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Ukraine?
While they're (not) appologizing... (Score:2)
... when is the Whitehouse going to issue apologies and offer reparations to all the countries where it directly interfered and even overthrew or attempted to overthrow democratically elected governments, such as
...
Or helped a puppet government rig an election, such as Vietnam.
Re: (Score:1)
Sound familiar? Some things never change
There was a time when US Intelligence agencies were not a politically driven contradiction of terms used for their credibility for a president to sell a load of crap to the people. The DNC blames the Russians for their failure and they get that last guy with the fake birth certificate to 'go get them' while ignoring they have completely devastated their own political party's credibility in the display of Soros funded riots, property damage and loss of life, the art of sociopaths. Russia doesn't employ indep
2016... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
And that's the problem here. The people denying Russian involvement and denying evidence know damned well that no security service is going to fully elaborate on how the intelligence was gathered.
But really, Trump is nominating Rex Tillerson has Secretary of State. That says it all. Putin is getting everything he wants, a direct inside track in the Oval Office.
Re: (Score:1)
They're denying evidence, and yet no intelligence service has elaborated on any actual evidence.
You might want to read what you write first before hitting that post button. Are you really that credulous?
Re: (Score:2)
And when all else fails, invoke.the No True Scotsman fallacy.
We have opposing evidence (Score:1)
The problem you have is the person who leaked the "hacked information", WikiLeaks, said it was not the Russians.
If you read Obama's claims, he is not claiming Russians hacked the election, as is reported. He is claiming they hacked DNC and Podesta's emails. It looks like Podesta fell for a phising attack, which EASILY could have not been Russian. And the DNC emails came from an insider according to Assange.
So not only are they not releasing their evidence, there actually is pretty good evidence it isn't
Re: (Score:2)
Assange has always been a questionable individual, but since he holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy, Wikileaks has been transformed into a sort of cult of personality. Assange made no secret of his glee at fucking up Clinton's presidential run, so when he says "Oh, no, the Russians had nothing to do with it!" it comes off as disingenuous.
Re:Retaliatory measures based on no evidence. (Score:5, Insightful)
I think Obamacare Sticker Shock explains the election far better than any influence of hacking from Russians.
Once people started seeing their increases in October, an inanimate carbon rod could have beat Hillary.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure that's the #1 reason (I think the #1 reason was immigration), but it's probably #2. Funny how it got no press.
About 1/3rd of US states have only one insurance company left in the "exchange", and in those states rates went up about 50%, to about double where they were before Obamacare. They may not be the most populous states, but it's a heck of a motivation.
Re: (Score:2)
"And that's the problem here. The people denying Russian involvement and denying evidence know damned well that no security service is going to fully elaborate on how the intelligence was gathered."
It would be less of an issue if those security services would brief the congressional subcommittee on national security rather than say "Nah... don't think so".
Without doing that it looks suspicious and it's completely appropriate to ask for more evidence before announcing responses and sanctions.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
There's strong bipartisan support in the Senate for the claims that Russia was fucking with the election. Clearly some of those who would be in the know in the Senate seem to be agreeing with the Obama Administration's assertion that Russia was involved in hacking.
Re: (Score:2)
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.
There have been a number of claims:
o The Russians hacked the DNC (note: Wikileaks who leaked the documents deny this)
o The Russians deliberately hacked the DNC to affect the election of Trump
o The Russians hacked the RNC
o The Russians deliberately didn't release RNC emails to help Trump.
o The Subcommittee on National Security requested a (non public) briefing on this and was re soundly refused.
First the RNC claims I think are just wrong. RNC emails, if they
Re: (Score:2)
James Risch - Idaho (R)
Dan Coats - Indiana (R)
Marco Rubio - Florida (R)
Susan Collins - Maine (R)
Roy Blunt - Missouri (R)
James Lankford - Oklahoma (R)
Tom Cotton - Arkansas (R)
Ron Wyden - Oregon (D)
Barbara Mikulski - Maryland (D)
Mark Warner - Virginia (D)
Martin Heinrich - New Mexico (D)
Angus King - Maine (D)
Mazie Hirono - Hawaii (D)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, Forgot to ask for the source of where you go the names from.
so I searched
James Risch - Idaho (R) - should not be listed
http://www.spokesman.com/blogs... [spokesman.com]
Dan Coats - Indiana (R)
U.S. Sen. Dan Coats, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is following this issue but has no comment at this time, according to spokesman Matt Lahr.
http://howeypolitics.com/Conte... [howeypolitics.com]
Marco Rubio - Florida (R)
Susan Collins - Maine (R)
Roy Blunt - Missouri (R)
James Lankford - Oklahoma (R)
Tom Cotton - Arkansas (R)
After searc
Re: (Score:2)
This James Risch (R)?
"What you need to look at is: Was there an effect that they had on the election? And so far I’ve seen nobody who claims that they can prove that the Russians – or any other state actor for that matter – influenced our elections.”
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/new... [mcclatchydc.com]
I'm not going to go through your list but I'm sure there a lot more examples like that.
Re:Retaliatory measures based on no evidence. (Score:5, Insightful)
I would trust their conclusions a little more if they didn't have a history of lying about absolutely everything to justify unjustifiable wars. I can't remember the last time the CIA told the truth. About anything.
Re:Retaliatory measures based on no evidence. (Score:5, Insightful)
Just as much evidence that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq?
Re: (Score:2)
Sure am glad they didn't lie about the Gulf of Tonkin incident. Can you imagine if almost 60,000 Americans were killed and another 300k wounded plus hundreds of thousands of casualties for citizens and soldiers of other nations, a generation of people soured on their nation and a loss of American moral authority on the world stage over a made-up incident that didn't happen?!
Re: (Score:1)
no, everyone knew there were WMD's in Iraq. few believe that Russia changed votes in the US election.
Re: (Score:1)
I thought it stood for Jesus..
Donald Jesus Fucking Christ Trump.
Re: (Score:1)
If Obama is so great, then why did the Democrats lose the White House?
Hillary Clinton
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The key flaw to socialism is: Excessive concentration of power. The fact you don't know this yet shows you have not been paying any attention.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, damn them californiana, thinking they're real people.
They should be grateful they get half the vote weight of a pre-civil war slave. It's not like their cities full of visitors from around the globe could possibly teach them more about geopolitical relations than Real Americans who once saw an asian person on their way to the bar.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
There is no "Wikileaks organization" any more, there's the Cult of Assange, and Assange clearly had a personal vendetta against Clinton. I wouldn't believe a single thing Assange said.
Re: (Score:2)
What has Assange ever lied about? As far as I knew WikiLeaks has a spotless record.
On the other hand, what has the CIA ever told the truth about?
Re: (Score:2)
Does any of that undermine what was exposed in the leaks?
Clinton and the Democrats only have themselves to blame for losing the election.
Re: (Score:2)
Hillary Clinton will never be president. That is all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Remind me again about "yellow cake" outrage?
Re: (Score:2)
Really? Log files are classified? That's all the "evidence" there is in computer systems, it's not like there's an informant on the other end of the world smuggling messages by pigeon about who did what.
In simpleton: someone visited a web page that they shouldn't have been able to because someone our-side failed to do their job or the Russians tricked someone else in visiting a web page they shouldn't have visited because someone our-side is a moron. That describes the 'attacks' on the DNC
Re: (Score:2)
As I see it
.. This Russian hacking crap is all "BULLSHIT" cooked up by liberals because their liberal Wildebeest "Hildebeast Clinton "
Yes because every single US intelligence agency like the CIA is so liberal. You know who else is super liberal: Wikileaks. They confirmed that they got emails from Russian sources. They won't confirm how much only saying "some". Please wake up.
Over/under: Invasion of sovereign nation or truth? (Score:5, Insightful)
Two years ago, Russia invaded a sovereign country, Ukraine, and occupied it.
More recently, Russia (maybe) took part in telling the truth about the DNC.
Which do you think will result in a stronger response from Obama. As a reminder, his response on Ukraine was basically wagging his finger at them, saying "bad Russia, bad boy" - no concrete action.
Re: (Score:3)
If only I had mod points.
The Russian hacks only did the press's job for them.
Re: (Score:2)
When I read the stories about the NSA, the five-eyes, the affront to the 4th amendment. I was outraged. I think Edward Snowden is a hero for going against some very very powerful forces and revealing what was happening in our own country against us by the leviathan. R
Re: (Score:2)
There has never been a particularly easy way to deal with Russian belligerency. Napoleon's Grande Armee found itself in a frozen hell when Napoleon tried to hold Alexander I's feet to the fire for betraying him. Britain had to basically pretend the Katyn Massacre didn't happen and had to classify Finland as an Axis ally just so it could gain an ally on Germany's eastern flank. The US was forced to stand by and watch the Soviets crush the Prague Spring. The only things that have ever really worked, at least
Re: (Score:2)
No.
Russia incited an internal revolution and then said 'come on home'. There was no invasion, there was no occupation. Keep to the real news, not the fake stuff.
But I can already tell where your head is, sad thing this is 'insightful'.
Re: (Score:2)
> Two years ago, Russia invaded a sovereign country, Ukraine, and occupied it.
In 2003, the United State of American invaded two sovereign countries, Afghanistan and Iraq, and occupied them.
As a reminder, the response of the world was basically wagging their finger at the USA, saying "bad Americans, bad boys" - no concrete action.
The Bush administration set the precedent for the international ambivalence to invasions by Russia of Georgia and the Ukraine.
So the USA may not be in a position to criticize Rus
Re: (Score:2)
The parallels between Trump's Friends of Putin Club and Hitler's pre-WWII Germany are great and very disturbing.
FTFY
Yet the extremely ignorant and uneducated left insist and saying, "literally Hitler" when speaking about Trump.
As a college-educated moderate conservative, I can reassure that Trump is clear and present danger to the U.S. Constitution and the country. Sticking your hand up your ass isn't going to change that.