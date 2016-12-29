Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
United States Government Politics

US Announces Response To Russian Election Hacking [Update] (reuters.com) 193

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Dustin Volz and Joel Schectman, reporting for Reuters: The Obama administration plans to announce on Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for hacking into U.S. political institutions and individuals and leaking information in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Both officials declined to specify what actions President Barack Obama has approved, but said targeted economic sanctions, indictments, leaking information to embarrass Russian officials or oligarchs, and restrictions on Russian diplomats in the United States are among steps that have been discussed. One decision that has been made, they said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, is to avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control. One example of an excessive step might be interfering with Russian internet messaging. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency and Office of Director of National Intelligence agree that Russia was behind hacks into Democratic Party organizations and operatives ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election. There is also agreement, according to U.S. officials, that Russia sought to intervene in the election to help Trump, a Republican, defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.Update: Here's the statement by the President of the United States in response to Russian malicious cyber activity and harassment: All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions. In October, my Administration publicized our assessment that Russia took actions intended to interfere with the U.S. election process. These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government. Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year. Such activities have consequences. Today, I have ordered a number of actions in response. I have issued an executive order that provides additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity that seeks to interfere with or undermine our election processes and institutions, or those of our allies or partners. Using this new authority, I have sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU's cyber operations. In addition, the Secretary of the Treasury is designating two Russian individuals for using cyber-enabled means to cause misappropriation of funds and personal identifying information. The State Department is also shutting down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes, and is declaring "persona non grata" 35 Russian intelligence operatives. Finally, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are releasing declassified technical information on Russian civilian and military intelligence service cyber activity, to help network defenders in the United States and abroad identify, detect, and disrupt Russiaâ(TM)s global campaign of malicious cyber activities. Editor's note: the story has been updated to include the statement and has also been moved to the top of the front page.

US Announces Response To Russian Election Hacking [Update] More | Reply

US Announces Response To Russian Election Hacking [Update]

Comments Filter:

  • It will be news when it actually happens. Can't we wait until then instead of pretending that it's news that something is supposedly going to happen in a few hours?

  • I'm still not convinced you got the right guy. I don't ASSUME someone is guilty because "I hate them" (Which I don't. I don't hate strangers.).

  • SLAM DUNK THE RUSSIANS DID IT! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by CajunArson ( 465943 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @01:08PM (#53572909) Journal

    Total slam-dunk case those Russkies were guilty of it, just like Iraq!

    One thing that I find amusing: Love or hate Snowden, he 100% leaked large numbers of highly classified government documents and ended up finding asylum in Russia.

    Consequences to Russia for that action? None.

    So-called "russian" hackers grab private emails from the DNC that were not official U.S. government documents and were never classified at all?

    Obama makes Bush look like a hippy peace protester and all of the sudden the good little left wingers start making Patton look like a librarian.

    • All Obama is really doing is creating incidents that when trump reverses will give fodder for the SJW cannons.

      He doesn't care about the russians, he's just trying to make talking points against trump.

    • Yeah, this is one way to get the last word: produce a word salad with only vague insinuations. Are you drunk?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Are you really trying to equate giving permission to stay to someone wanted in the US and influencing the election?

      One is embarrassing but arguably did the American public a service. The other not only subverted democracy and could even be said to have effected regeme change, de-legitimising the government and weakening it.

  • Does this mean that Russia will be spared the delights of having their citizens' health destroyed by US fast 'food' chains?

  • Be nice to see the proof of hacking first (Score:5, Informative)

    by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @01:13PM (#53572973)

    Especially seeing as the way this has been covered 50% of Democrats now think the Russians hacked voting machines

    https://today.yougov.com/news/... [yougov.com]

    Gotta give the DNC credit on this one, they have managed to completely deflect from their security incompetence and breaking faith with their voters.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 )

      That I leave the back door open isn't an unlimited license to steal

      • You are correct and your comment also demonstrate the acknowledgement of the stupidity by the ones who leave the back door open.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jhon ( 241832 )

        "That I leave the back door open isn't an unlimited license to steal"

        A man 'breaks' in to a house by going through the back door.

        He finds evidence of another crime -- a dead body!

        He calls the local authorities anonymously and bails.

        ===================

        Man == whoever hacked the emails.
        Crime == (not really a 'crime' but evidence of primary manipulation against both their own candidates AND the RNC candidates, misogyny, racism and contempt for voters)
        Body == emails
        authorities == wikileaks

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Only 25% of the "Hillary supporters" in the link you provided were of the opinion that millions of illegal votes were cast. This doesn't square with the answer that 50% agreed that "Russia tampered with vote tallies to help Donald Trump." We know that polling is an art form and asking essentially the same question in different wording yields different results. I could see John Q Smith as understanding the latter question to include indirect tampering (via agitprop say) or what have you. The data at lea

  • In other words... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by cirby ( 2599 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @01:16PM (#53573009)

    They found no evidence of actual election systems hacking, the only thing they can even vaguely blame on the Russians is leaking the damaging things that the Democrats actually said in their emails, and most of the good stuff probably came from plain old insider leaks to WikiLeaks.

    I wonder what sort of actions they're going to take against Democrat campaign staffers for having such terrible email security practices?

  • Seriously... why couldn't this wait for the actual, you know, measures to be announced before posting? At this point, it's akin to "in a few minutes, something will happen... we don't know what, but here's a news flash to tell you before anything actually occurs!"

  • The ad hominem that ended civilization (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Empiric ( 675968 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @01:20PM (#53573049)

    Before we escalate to all-out cyber and/or nuclear war with Russia, will we be seeing any -actual evidence- of anything other than a very dumb phishing link clicking Podesta, or of "hacking" involving anything requiring more skill than a neighborhood high school computer club, much less a nation-state?

    Although I'm sure the Democrats would much prefer the accused not be allowed to speak at all, Putin's question is still pertinent--is he responsible for Democrat losses at -every other governmental level-, as well? Were the Wikileaks e-mails manipulated or untrue, which has still not been asserted?

    This red herring is becoming as dangerous as it is ludicrous.

    • That phishing link was created by the most well trained super sophisticated 1337 hackers the world has ever known. There is obviously no other explanation why the DNC got hacked. Hell even the GOP almost got hacked [businessinsider.com] but it was only because the Russians didn't care as much and really just had it out for Clinton.

  • Trump says "Let Bygones Be Bygones" (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    President-elect Trump says we should put this behind us. And hd did it without Putin's lips moving.

  • Retaliate for 20 days (Score:3)

    by johanw ( 1001493 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @01:22PM (#53573067)

    After that, the Democrats will protest the peace initiative from Trump to defuse the new cold war with Russia and call for more war.

  • One decision that has been made, they said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, is to avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control.

    What they really want to do is avoid further embarrassment and the exposure of their total incompetence when it comes to security. They know we are extremely vulnerable but refuse to do anything to rectify the situation. All their dirty secrets should be exposed and the security should be fixed. They will go to war when it's soldiers get blown apart but they won't even raise a hand when the truth could be exposed and it may damage their reputation.

    • What they really want to do is avoid further embarrassment and the exposure of their total incompetence when it comes to security.

      Actually, this is a little weird. If they wanted to avoid further embarrassment they would forget this ever happened. Going after Russia (particularly while providing absolutely no evidence to the public) drags the entire issue back into the news cycle and IMO makes them look worse.

      I think they're attempting to de-legitimize Trump. Which is incredibly shitty and dangerous to be conducting acts of (cyber) war in order to score domestic political points. Whatever happened to "politics stops at the water's edg

      • It's psych ops for their supporters. They need to keep them in their thought bubble. If they really process this experience it will cripple the Ds for a decade or more, until they breed another generation of liberal arts school muppets/SJWs. The biggest cynics always start as the biggest (sometimes dumbest) idealists. SJWs will be cynical as fuck once they get their moments of clarity.

        Every democrat that sits down and disobeys CNN and actually reads the Podesta emails is a lost soul to the Ds. They need

  • Russia was trying to help Russia by showing how weak the U.S. was, and how easily the Russians could break their security at will.

    Inadvertently they may have helped Trump, but only to the degree that they simply showed us what Democrats were thinking and doing. Did it not occur to anyone that if the Democrats simply did nothing unethical or shameful that the election would not have been effected?

    It was the fact that the DNC shoved Bernie Sanders out in favor of Queen Hillary that cost them so many Bernie v

  • Retaliation..again (Score:4, Insightful)

    by danheskett ( 178529 ) <(danheskett) (at) (gmail.com)> on Thursday December 29, 2016 @01:40PM (#53573231)

    This is like groundhog day. Putin very likely struck out at Sec. Clinton because of the damage her claim that the 2011 elections in Russia were illegitimate. That claim from the United States, by the way, is effectively like what Russia is accused of doing in 2016 - interfering in national elections of a rival.

    This is a fools game. Retaliating by interfering in Russian politics will simply invite more of the same. There is no sense of balance or proportionality here.

    It would have been nice for the Obama administration to have done a policy change here at the end, that put some teeth into a rule that prohibits the United States from interferring in the elections or politics of any foreign nation. But of course that's not in the cards.

    • This is a fools game. Retaliating by interfering in Russian politics will simply invite more of the same.

      Sounds great to me. With the ultimate Red Team aiding you in finding vulnerabilities, our systems should be more than secure against the average script kiddie. As it stands some guy in a yogurt stand in Bulgaria could probably take down half our government working part time.

  • Hacking is when someone (maybe a foreign government) sends a phishing email and then Podesta clicks on it.

    Yep. They got hacked.

    The GOP wasn't "hacked" by this definition because they didn't click the email.

    • Hacking is when someone (maybe a foreign government) sends a phishing email and then Podesta clicks on it.

      Social engineering is part of hacking.

      The GOP wasn't "hacked" by this definition because they didn't click the email.

      Were they targeted?

  • ...and they now must be punished.

    Is someone going to prosecute and sanction the DNC for stealing the election from Bernie? Or the Clinton Foundation for running a massive pay to play scheme?

    Next time Voice of America points out corruption in some foreign election, should we expect to be sanctioned by that foreign nation?

    And this is even if you believe that we have 100% proof that Putin leaked Podesta's and the DNC's emails.

    Honestly, if Putin *did* do the crime, we should be thanking him for doing a job tha

  • The Obama administration plans to announce on Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for hacking into U.S. political institutions and individuals and leaking information in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

    They could have written that a little differently.
    On the first read through, I thought Obama was doing it "...in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump..."

  • The stage that is being set is very frightening. Any information that does not conform to what the powers that be want the people to hear is being labeled interference. The final touches on wide scale internet censorship are being put into place.

    The capability of the internet to provide an alternative source of information and discourse is being eviscerated. It is happening faster than I thought it would. For the longest time, the government had more or less complete control of the media and the public

  • Knowing Obama, he is going to get Europe to destroy its economy even further by placing even more sanctions on Russia... Worked out marvelously last time as well.

  • One decision that has been made, they said, speaking on the conditiopn of anonymity, is to avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control.

    Shades of Vietnam! This is how minor conflicts escalate into major wars.

    The government may be able to handle bothersome individuals by spanking them once when "they're bad", like a parent disciplining a disobedient child, and expect it to stop there. But try that as foreign policy and it's

  • The Russians, if they did anything, didn't hack the election, they increased the elections truthyness!

    All the leaked stuff, no one denies it was true.

    So the USA wants to punish Russia for making US voters aware of inconvenient truths huh? Nice 'freedom' you have there!

  • That's the classic diplomatic cop-out. All the sound and fury; ginning up fake new stories around the world... finally — knowing he's empty handed and has no credible proof of any of this — our cowardly shitheel of a president expels a couple diplomats. Jesus fucking Christ.

    More fake kool-aid for the libtards. Trump is going to welcome those same diplomats back into the US with a big shit eating grin; this pathetic exile will last about 22 days.

  • "...and disrupt Russiaâ(TM)s global campaign ..."

    *sigh*

  • I have issued an executive order that provides additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity that seeks to interfere with or undermine our election processes and institutions, or those of our allies or partners. Using this new authority, ...

    Since when can a President grant himself new authority? The Constitution enumerates his powers, and the Tenth Amendment says:

    Reserved Powers. The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reser

  • I note that the slashdot editor still doesn't understand that slashdot still doesn't accept unicode. No need to move this to the front page, however, as slashdot users have known this far longer than the editor in question has worked for slashdot.

Slashdot Top Deals

When all else fails, read the instructions.

Close