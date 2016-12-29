US To Announce Response To Russian Election Hacking Today - Reuters (reuters.com) 50
Dustin Volz and Joel Schectman, reporting for Reuters: The Obama administration plans to announce on Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for hacking into U.S. political institutions and individuals and leaking information in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Both officials declined to specify what actions President Barack Obama has approved, but said targeted economic sanctions, indictments, leaking information to embarrass Russian officials or oligarchs, and restrictions on Russian diplomats in the United States are among steps that have been discussed. One decision that has been made, they said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, is to avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control. One example of an excessive step might be interfering with Russian internet messaging. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency and Office of Director of National Intelligence agree that Russia was behind hacks into Democratic Party organizations and operatives ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election. There is also agreement, according to U.S. officials, that Russia sought to intervene in the election to help Trump, a Republican, defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Retaliatory measures based on no evidence. (Score:1)
Sound familiar? Some things never change
And that's the problem here. The people denying Russian involvement and denying evidence know damned well that no security service is going to fully elaborate on how the intelligence was gathered.
But really, Trump is nominating Rex Tillerson has Secretary of State. That says it all. Putin is getting everything he wants, a direct inside track in the Oval Office.
Just as much evidence that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq?
Ah, another manufactured crisis, fictional villains, and nonsensical arguments. Feels like the 80s all over again.
On a similar note, when is the Whitehouse going to issue apologies and offer reparations to all the countries where it directly interfered and even overthrew or attempted to overthrow democratically elected governments, such as Iran, Chile, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Ukraine?
It will be news when it actually happens. Can't we wait until then instead of pretending that it's news that something is supposedly going to happen in a few hours?
When was our country attacked?
The DNC is far from my country. The so-called attack, merely showed that Hillary and the DNC was engaged in election rigging (attacking our country).
This administration has provided zero proof of Russia's involvement nor motive.
The only proof we have is that Hillary, exclaimed this was in retaliation to her mucking about in Russia's election. *facepalm* So let's say ALL of this is true. That means this was retaliation on U.S. for interfering in their election.
WE'RE THE BIGGES
And the proof they did anything is... where exactly?
There is no "Wikileaks organization" any more, there's the Cult of Assange, and Assange clearly had a personal vendetta against Clinton. I wouldn't believe a single thing Assange said.
SLAM DUNK THE RUSSIANS DID IT! (Score:2)
Total slam-dunk case those Russkies were guilty of it, just like Iraq!
One thing that I find amusing: Love or hate Snowden, he 100% leaked large numbers of highly classified government documents and ended up finding asylum in Russia.
Consequences to Russia for that action? None.
So-called "russian" hackers grab private emails from the DNC that were not official U.S. government documents and were never classified at all?
Obama makes Bush look like a hippy peace protester and all of the sudden the good little lef
All Obama is really doing is creating incidents that when trump reverses will give fodder for the SJW cannons.
He doesn't care about the russians, he's just trying to make talking points against trump.
Does this mean that Russia will be spared the delights of having their citizens' health destroyed by US fast 'food' chains?
Be nice to see the proof of hacking first (Score:2)
Especially seeing as the way this has been covered 50% of Democrats now think the Russians hacked voting machines
https://today.yougov.com/news/... [yougov.com]
Gotta give the DNC credit on this one, they have managed to completely deflect from their security incompetence and breaking faith with their voters.
That I leave the back door open isn't an unlimited license to steal
You are correct and your comment also demonstrate the acknowledgement of the stupidity by the ones who leave the back door open.
They found no evidence of actual election systems hacking, the only thing they can even vaguely blame on the Russians is leaking the damaging things that the Democrats actually said in their emails, and most of the good stuff probably came from plain old insider leaks to WikiLeaks.
I wonder what sort of actions they're going to take against Democrat campaign staffers for having such terrible email security practices?
Seriously... why couldn't this wait for the actual, you know, measures to be announced before posting? At this point, it's akin to "in a few minutes, something will happen... we don't know what, but here's a news flash to tell you before anything actually occurs!"
Before we escalate to all-out cyber and/or nuclear war with Russia, will we be seeing any -actual evidence- of anything other than a very dumb phishing link clicking Podesta, or of "hacking" involving anything requiring more skill than a neighborhood high school computer club, much less a nation-state?
Although I'm sure the Democrats would much prefer the accused not be allowed to speak at all, Putin's question is still pertinent--is he responsible for Democrat losses at -every other governmental level-, as
After that, the Democrats will protest the peace initiative from Trump to defuse the new cold war with Russia and call for more war.
One decision that has been made, they said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, is to avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control.
What they really want to do is avoid further embarrassment and the exposure of their total incompetence when it comes to security. They know we are extremely vulnerable but refuse to do anything to rectify the situation. All their dirty secrets should be exposed and the security should be fixed. They will go to war when it's soldiers get blown apart but they won't even raise a hand when the truth could be exposed and it may damage their reputation.