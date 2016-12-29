Facebook Developing Copyright ID System To Stem Music Rights Infringement

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Billboard: As Facebook continues to grapple with its role in proliferating "fake news" amidst the heated U.S. election this year, it has another showdown looming on the horizon -- this one with the music industry. In the wake of NMPA president/CEO David Israelite's op-ed in Billboard in October, in which he called out the social media giant for hosting videos with copyrighted music without securing licensing deals or paying creators, Facebook is working to develop a copyright identification system -- similar to YouTube's Content ID -- that would find and remove videos containing copyrighted music, a source tells Billboard. The story was first reported by the Financial Times. One music industry source, confirming Facebook's plans to develop a copyright ID system, says the company has a massive infringement problem in regards to music on the site. "They see the huge amount of traffic music content is responsible for on their platform and don't want to be on the wrong end of an artist fight," the person says. "They also see that there's a potential opportunity to position themselves as friendly to content creators as opposed to YouTube, so they are working fast to get this right." Talks between Facebook and the major labels are underway to license content moving forward, Billboard has learned, though they are still in the preliminary stages. In its report, the Financial Times referenced a source saying a deal would not be done before the spring.

  • Malware ridden ads.

  • A slippery slope when your warts start to show (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @06:54PM (#53575619) Journal
    Why has it taken so long for industry to attack these obvious FB breaches of copyright?

    The Facebook has benefited, undoubtedly, from it's inherent ubiquitous relevance.

    Though it is plausibly due to the sudden decline in the stock of twitter, we should not be colored surprised at the revelation that these popular forums are as difficult to turn profitable as some of the dotcom companies.

  • How will this stop copyfraud? (Score:3)

    by pixelpusher220 ( 529617 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @07:02PM (#53575661)
    how will this stop copyfraud? [techdirt.com]

    Jay Leno hears a musical bit and includes it in the Tonight Show broadcast (without obtaining the rights to do so).

    NBC uploads the Tonight Show to YouTube's ContentID system to declare their right to the 'NBC' broadcast. Except of course it contains the musical bit from someone else. Yet NBC is now claiming ownership of something they most certainly don't

    Automated process at YouTube takes down anything matching ContentID except the 'original' content.

    Except NBC isn't the owner or the original content. They are just the 900 lb gorilla who gets to throw their weight around.

    NOTHING about content online conveys whether it is legal. Clearly it can be legal in MULTIPLE places (though not in this case). If NBC had licensed this, how would ContentID or FB's concept differ between 2 valid instances?

    The original artist is under no obligation to register anything with anyone. copyright is granted simply by creating it. yet this system would actively undermine their legal rights.

  • I used a couple of pop songs in my yearly video _last_ year, and it found and removed my post within minutes (it wasn't even public - just for friends).

    I had to resort to embedding youtube video, that happily shows ads and allows you to buy these songs - I really wish Facebook had same, since watching youtube video on mobile in facebook client is suboptimal...

