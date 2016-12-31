'Watership Down' Author Richard Adams Died On Christmas Eve At Age 96 (theguardian.com) 42
Initially rejected by several publishers, "Watership Down" (1972) went on to become one of the best-selling fantasy books of all time. Last Saturday the book's author died peacefully at the age of 96. Long-time Slashdot reader haruchai remembers some of the author's other books: In addition to his much-beloved story about anthropomorphic rabbits, Adams penned two fantasy books set in the fictional Beklan Empire, first Shardik (1974) about a hunter pursuing a giant bear he believes to be imbued with divine power, and Maia (1984), a peasant girl sold into slavery who becomes entangled in a war between neighboring countries.
Adams also wrote a collection of short stories called "Tales From Watership Down" in 1996, and the original "Watership Down" was also made into a movie and an animated TV series. In announcing his death, Richard's family also included a quote from the original "Watership Down".
"It seemed to Hazel that he would not be needing his body any more, so he left it lying on the edge of the ditch, but stopped for a moment to watch his rabbits and to try to get used to the extraordinary feeling that strength and speed were flowing inexhaustibly out of him into their sleek young bodies and healthy senses.
"'You needn't worry about them,' said his companion. 'They'll be alright -- and thousands like them.'"
Adams also wrote a collection of short stories called "Tales From Watership Down" in 1996, and the original "Watership Down" was also made into a movie and an animated TV series. In announcing his death, Richard's family also included a quote from the original "Watership Down".
"It seemed to Hazel that he would not be needing his body any more, so he left it lying on the edge of the ditch, but stopped for a moment to watch his rabbits and to try to get used to the extraordinary feeling that strength and speed were flowing inexhaustibly out of him into their sleek young bodies and healthy senses.
"'You needn't worry about them,' said his companion. 'They'll be alright -- and thousands like them.'"
Re: Not much, to be honest. (Score:3, Funny)
You seem to know a lot about what these people are doing.
Re: Furries (Score:3)
Quite a few furries were influenced by Watership Down, though it's not clear how many actually read the book vs. how many watched the animation. Lots of rabbit "fursonas" are the result.
There's even a furry news site called Flayrah, a direct reference to the book.
Re: (Score:3)
That and people who tried to flesh out Lapine into a full language [watershipdown.org], where on lay nahl drao koi embleer lendril means something like "we don't need no stinking badgers."
But then the outcome of CBS/Paramount's lawsuit over Klingon might govern to what extent fans can use a language. It goes to trial a month from now.
Re: (Score:2)
Quite a few furries were influenced by Watership Down, though it's not clear how many actually read the book vs. how many watched the animation.
Watership Down: Read the book, missed the film, but really enjoyed the pie.
Re:Yes, but (Score:4, Informative)
"Bright Eyes" - that song is one of the strongest sad songs that I know of.
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair I think it was only announced on Boxing Day, so they're only three days later than everyone else. That's about the norm for
/. these days.
Of course the question still remains, how is this 'news for nerds'?
Re: (Score:1)
You see, Adams failed to accept Jesus Christ as his personal savior, and therefore died in a state of sin. As a result of this unfortunate situation, Adams immediately descended into Hell. There is no hope or salvation for Adams because he is doomed to spend eternity burning in Hell.
Fortunately, that is incorrect, so y'all may rest easily that Adams has not turned into an eternally burning firelog. You see, Hell is for Christians only - other religions do or do not have their own planes of torment, as the case may be. And since Adams failed to accept Jesus, he's been denied both Heaven and Hell. His post-mortem destination thus is his own business.
As for the parent, as one fine movie line goes,
[voice="Jack Nicholson"] Sell crazy someplace else, we're all stocked up here. [/voice]
novel - movie (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Or, for those of you who don't want to have to edit the broken link in the address bar to get there: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
The movie (Score:3)
Watched it multiple times a few years back - it was the kid's favourite for a while. Not sure if he really got it, mind.
Remember noting that the voice actors were like a who's who of British theatre, and that most of them had gone to the great owsla in the sky.
Re: (Score:2)
I still remember much more of it than a movie I saw last year..
Great story: tharn, hrududu, Hazel, Bigwig, the General
illiterate AC day... (Score:5, Informative)
...based on the prior comments. Watership Down is a fine work even though it was made into a mediocre animated feature. And Maia is not just about a slave girl, it's about a sex slave girl. It's the sort of thing more people on here probably like to read, if only they knew how.
Re: (Score:1)
I seem to have become functionally illiterate for story books, finding useful information in manpages, documentation and parsing code for typos and syntax errors I've become very good at. Further most story books try to get me to 'feel/emote' for fictional characters in bad situations and I am already exhausted with the people and situation around me to want to invest.
Re: (Score:2)
"And Maia is not just about a slave girl, it's about a sex slave girl"
I pondered whether to include that in my story submission but decided against it.
But it's true that not only is sexuality woven throughout the story, it's very explicit, more so than any other mainstream fantasy story I can recall.
New Netflix/BBC adaptation coming out in 2017 (Score:5, Informative)
http://www.comingsoon.net/tv/news/681125-animated-watership-down-mini-series-coming-from-bbc-and-netflix [comingsoon.net]
http://deadline.com/2016/04/watership-down-miniseries-john-boyega-james-mcavoy-bbc-netflix-1201745167/ [deadline.com]