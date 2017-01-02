Bitcoin Breaks $1,000 Level, Highest in More Than 3 Years (cnbc.com) 20
The price of digital currency bitcoin has hit the $1,000 mark for the first time in three years. From a report on CNBC: The cryptocurrency was trading at $1,021 at the time of publication, according to CoinDesk data, at level not seen since November 2013, with its market capitalization exceeding $16 billion. Bitcoin has been on a steady march higher for the past few months, driven by a number of factors such as the devaluation of the yuan, geopolitical uncertainty and an increase in professional investors taking an interest in the asset class. "We are seeing the aftermath of zero interest rates run amok. So bitcoin is a healthy reminder that we don't have to hold on to dollars or renminbi, which is subject to capital controls and loss of purchasing power. Rather it's a new asset class," Bobby Lee, chief executive of BTC China, one of the world's largest bitcoin exchanges, told CNBC by phone.
i remember when you could use a bitcoin fountain and get 1btc at each pull of the virtual lever.
So long as speculators can make money holding onto bitcoin while the value shifts, it will not be a viable means of exchange. Currencies need a stable value for people to want to use them as a currency.
The value of any currency is anything but stable. It's just that you don't see it's value moving, since currency is the scale by which you measure other things. But rest assured, the scale itself changes day to day, sometimes even as much as stocks change day to day.
Rubbish. Currencies tend to be stable over time. It's when they're NOT stable (witness the Russian Rouble, the Euro, and the British Pound last year) that the shit tends to hit the fan. Which proves GP's point - people like STABILITY in their currencies. Instability is a sign of failure not success.
If you look at the Bitcoin price charts, you see that it tends to crash in value quickly after rising for some time.
To me, it looks like now would be a time to dump the currency before it tanks again.
Of course, the person who wrote this article is probably a speculator themselves. They are probably hoping that they can increase their gains a bit more before unloading their holdings.
Sadly, these price swings are one of the reasons why Bitcoin doesn't really work well as an actual currency. Well, that and the
With this description in mind, BTC seems to be more like gold than dollars.
Like gold, it seems to have an intrinsic value, in the eye of the beholder. And gold is assumed to be a finite resource, which we discover and deliver with variable effort and cost. BTC seems to have an increasingly higher cost to discover and deliver new BTC, though technology (as happens sometimes with gold) may make this relatively easier from time to time, possibly affecting perceived value.
Unlike gold, which has a broad, virtual
How many Venezuelan bolívars do you own? If you were an investment adviser would you recommend investing in Venezuela?
No, the VC idiots have finally learned that Bitcoin is a way of stealing their money. The smart VC money never went there, except a few 'drop in the bucket, just in case' experiments.
Slashdot really ought to just ban these stupid 'stories'; we don't post about Beanie Baby market fluctuations, and there's nothing technically interesting left with Bitcoin to discuss. It's just the latest attempt by scammers and cultists to pump their obsession.
While bitcoin is changing the landscape, I still think it suffers from the same problem that 'normal' currency has, in that the richest 1% control nearly all the currency, only this time that 1 percent are the techies/geeks.
Only time will tell if they'll also fall prey to human nature (ie. greed, and hoard it all to themselves). Here's hoping that won't happen.
Another way of writing the story is this:
... From the losers side.
People who bought bit coin in 2013 had lost money for the last three years, and at long last are now even.
Look for the same if you buy bitcoin now, you can help make the 2013 losers whole by participating in the next round of pump and dump
Seeing bitcoin and "professional investor" in the same sentence, as well as seeing real world economic situations used as an excuse for the latest bitcoin bubble.
It's very easy to look "professional" when the bubble is inflating. Let's see how professional they look when it pops again, as it will - because Bitcoin is SPECULATION not investment. I'm pretty sure that tulip salesmen were highly respected financial professionals in the 1630's, a few months before they turned gardener again.
