Legal Sparring Continues in Bitcoin User's Battle with IRS Tax Sweep

In a strange twist, Coindesk reports that the IRS has, somewhat indirectly, removed one target from its broad request for data about U.S. users of the Bitcoin exchange Coinbase. It no longer wants data about Jeffrey Berns, a lawyer who also happens to be fighting the IRS's "John Doe" request in court. From a report on Fortune: Berns originally filed a motion on December 13th asking the U.S. District Court for Northern California to stop the IRS' subpoena of Coinbase records. The IRS believes that its request, filed in November, is justified because Bitcoin owners "may fail, or may have failed, to comply with one or more provisions of the internal revenue laws." Berns is represented by his own law firm, Berns Weiss, whose motion argues that the IRS data search is "an abuse of process" and "overbroad." Berns has said his motion is intended to defend not only himself, but all targeted users. But according to a December 28th court filing by the IRS, Berns is no longer a target of its records request because he identified himself in his own filing, and the request is only for unidentified users. Therefore, the IRS argues, Berns is not a party to proceedings and his request to block the data grab should be thrown out of court. In response, Berns Weiss had its own spin, telling Coindesk that "The IRS's willingness to withdraw the summons as to Mr. Berns only because it is now aware of his identity," and without the additional information they're seeking about many other Coinbase users, "Makes it clear that the IRS does not have a legitimate purpose in seeking substantial personal and financial information concerning approximately 3 million Americans."
Also futile by the IRS, because the alleged mootness is due to "voluntary cessation" by the IRS, which does not moot the underlying case or controversy, and also because the IRS is obviously repeating the behavior (and the possibility of repetition is another bar to mootness).
And just because he's identified doesn't mean that his records are no longer involved. If they end up with his data in the end, then he still has a right to be involved.
So the IRS's argument is that, as soon as someone identifies themselves by suing them to prevent this release of data, they'll remove that person from the data grab request so they no longer have standing to sue them, and get the case thrown out?
Hey America, there's this concept called 'justice'. You knew about it, once.
None. They only care what you do with *their* money.
"Your money." My sides!