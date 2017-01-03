Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Scribd Pulls Digital Comics From Its Subscription Reading Service

Popular ebooks platform, Scribd has quietly removed digital comics from its subscription reading service. According to a report on The Digital Reader, the feature was added in February 2015, and may have been pulled as part of a cost-cutting measure. From the article: Scribd confirmed the news in a statement: "We launched comics in 2015, and while we were excited to bring new content to our readers, few actively took advantage of them. We will be focusing our efforts on enhancing the experience surrounding our other great content types including books, audiobooks, magazines, and documents. We alerted comic readers of the news via email in early December. We understand that this news is disappointing to comic readers. This was a difficult decision, and we hope that they'll explore the rest of what Scribd has to offer in the coming months." It's interesting that Scribd says that they informed subscribers, because that is not the impression I get from the complaints on Twitter. Many were surprised when they noticed, and based on the timestamps the comics were apparently pulled on or before 1 December.

  • I don't know scribd but any newspaper without comics is a shame...

  • >> Scribd says that they informed subscribers

    "...in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "Beware of the Leopard."
  • This is the problem with subscription services; the provider can change their mind at a whim as to what they provide, leaving subscribers in the lurch. We saw it with the disappearing e-books a while back. Cell phone providers are changing plans all the time, as are TV providers. The situation will only get worse with Software-As-A-Service providers. What are you going to do when your budget software service goes under, or is acquired by a bigger provider and is shut down? Or when your backup provider sto

