3,000 Ride-Sharing Cars Could Replace Every Cab in New York City, MIT Study Says
All 13,000 taxis in New York City could be replaced by a fleet of 3,000 ride-sharing cars if used exclusively for carpooling, according to research published today by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). From a report: Instead of hailing taxis, passengers that use ride-sharing services for carpooling may lead to reduced traffic congestion, pollution, and fuel use. The CSAIL researchers used public data from NYC taxi rides published by the University of Illinois to develop the algorithm. They calculated that 3,000 four-person vehicles travelling to similar destinations could meet 98 percent of taxi demand in the city with an average wait time of 2.7 minutes. Perhaps the most important part of the system is a dynamic repositioning of vehicles based on real-time demand, which makes the system 20 percent faster.
But I don't want to ride with others (Score:2, Insightful)
The major selling point of a taxi is that the backseat is all mine. Now I have to share a car with two other people, or a van with how many people?
No thanks.
Re: But I don't want to ride with others (Score:1)
Agree. I hate carpooling. I absolutely hate it.
Hate getting involved when the other cheapo customer get pissed off with the driver when I think it was fine.
Hate the car turning back near the original pickup location to pickup someone else after we left for 10 mins.
I'll rather pay more.
I love Uber, but I HATE Uberpool.
Re: (Score:2)
New York City has plenty of great public transportation options for folks who are willing to ride with others. Cabs are for the times when you're not.
Re: (Score:2)
a lot of lazy people here who might work a 15 minute walk from the train and will take a cab to the subway or Penn Station. i'm by the Hudson some days and have no problem walking the walk to Penn but lots of cabs and Ubers around here picking people up at the end of the day
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Then you'll ride for longer and more expensive. At some point motorists need to realize it's not sustainable to occupy 20 square meters and 2 metric tons to move 80 kilograms over a few kilometres at a slower pace than a bicycle weighing 12 kilograms.
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely. It will come down to costs.
Do you want to pay $22 for a human driving private cab or $10 (or even less) for a shared car.
People will be free to choose their option so everyone wins.
People do astonishing things for a few pennies. Give up their privacy. Queue up for an an extra 40 minutes. Shop on certain days. Buy two of a product when they are barely likely to use one.
carpool? (Score:1)
If NYC people want to carpool, there is a fast, reliable, inexpensive carpool service. Its called the subway.
It makes sense in NYC (Score:4, Insightful)
This makes a ton of sense in NYC which is already saturated with high capacity rail systems. If you made these car share vehicles self driving and electric, you have the potential for an amazing last leg solution.
Ride sharing (zip cars, and eventually automated vehicles) will be the future, but people do need to be aware in such a future, people will most likely not "own" cars any longer. But for this to work, they can only be a last leg. Ride shares and self driving cars will NOT solve the transportation gridlock problem. Cars simply do not have the capacity of real public transit:
http://penguindreams.org/blog/self-driving-cars-will-not-solve-the-transportation-problem/
Re: (Score:1)
Drunk people create jobs. (Score:2)
"All 13,000 taxis in New York City could be replaced by a fleet of 3,000 ride-sharing cars..."
Gee, I wonder how many jobs that will create in this new glorious economy.
"...if used exclusively for carpooling."
That's one hell of a caveat to put on these efficiency metrics, given the amount of times drunk people not needing a carpool to work use taxi cabs.
Re: (Score:2)
There is a whole bunch of offerings, which can be put together to achieve the A->B transfer, and you not using air travel is even a solution for some of the air travel issues of others. They get shorter waiting queues and more available seats for instance, if you are not there on the same
Re: (Score:3)
There's already 35,000+ uber drivers in nyc.
http://money.cnn.com/2016/05/11/news/companies/uber-new-york-city-union/
Yes, but they're not following MIT's mathematical model. They're following real life supply and demand, the bastards. If they stop listening to supply and demand and start following mathematical models of where people theoretically should want to go, we would only need 3,000 of them.
Re: (Score:2)
Nice to see someone try the math. (There are just over 13K cabs in NYC today.) However, this only works if one cab = one driver.
Isn't this just reinventing the bus? (Score:5)
Yes- non-fixed route, fixed schedule- buses (Score:2)
C's get degrees (Score:1)