Bitcoin Is Crashing

An anonymous reader writes: Bitcoin is getting smashed. The cryptocurrency was down 18% to about $892 per coin as of 8:17 a.m. ET on Thursday. It is the biggest drop in two years. Earlier this week, on its first trading day of the new year, Bitcoin crossed above the $1,000 mark for the first time since 2013, but it has now tumbled below that level.
Probably a lot of people took the news of a 1000$ high as a chance to sell now?
Both articles actually state that Bitcoin strongly anti correlates with the yuan.
Nerd goes, "Wait, my Bitcoin is worth what?!?!"
Bitcoin is a great way to make a lot of money or lose a lot of money if you don't mind taking a gamble or being very patient. It will inevitably rise and fall like crazy.
$950 as of this comment. These articles are always out of date.
I really think that a lot of folks had just said "oh 1k maybe time to "cash in"...
I bet it rebounds and will go through some oscillations every time it crosses 1k until folks get used to the idea that it can go to
/higher than 1k then it will creep up and probably take a dip at 1.5k and/or 2k