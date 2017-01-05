Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Almighty Buck Businesses

Bitcoin Is Crashing

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: Bitcoin is getting smashed. The cryptocurrency was down 18% to about $892 per coin as of 8:17 a.m. ET on Thursday. It is the biggest drop in two years. Earlier this week, on its first trading day of the new year, Bitcoin crossed above the $1,000 mark for the first time since 2013, but it has now tumbled below that level.

Bitcoin Is Crashing

