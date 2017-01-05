Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Snapchat Cited False User Numbers in Order To Boost IPO, Alleges Lawsuit by Ex-worker (yahoo.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the whatever-it-takes dept.
A lawsuit filed against Snap Inc. by a former employee claims the company reported false growth numbers to investors in an effort to inflate its valuation. An anonymous reader shares a report: The plaintiff, Anothony Pompliano, joined the company (then known as Snapchat) as a growth lead in September of last year from Facebook. Pompliano claims the company's "institutional pandemic" of misrepresentation of its user numbers was fueled by its pursuit of a multi-billion dollar initial public offering (IPO) -- a number of prior reports have claimed the company could go public as soon as March. Snap's visual messaging app Snapchat is known for its popularity with younger millennials (aged 25 and under). Despite remaining tight-lipped about its official statistics, leaked reports put its daily active user base at 150 million (higher than that of fellow social platform Twitter). Additionally, its daily video views count hit an impressive 10 billion in April 2016. Numbers like these have had the industry buzzing over its expected IPO, with analysts claiming the company could be valued as high as $25 billion.

Snapchat Cited False User Numbers in Order To Boost IPO, Alleges Lawsuit by Ex-worker More | Reply

Snapchat Cited False User Numbers in Order To Boost IPO, Alleges Lawsuit by Ex-worker

Comments Filter:

  • "Every internet company is based on lies, kid...lies, lies, lies. Also, never trust a kraut or a jap."

    • There are three kinds of lies. "Lies", "Damn Lies", and Statistics.

      Fake numbers are used so often that I simply assume a provider of any type is lying and half their numbers (at least). In addition to creating bogus (aka "test) accounts and forging numbers, companies today can go to a PR firm overseas and have them create a ton of bogus accounts for you.

      Facebook claims to have more accounts than there are people with Internet access in the world, and LinkedIn claims that there are hundreds of thousands of jobs for people with my background in the SF Bay area. Hyperbole w

  • I was asked to do this in my first job. It's very normal practice for releasing a new site unfortunately. However it's not usually for valuation but to get users on it. However it is a good point that it can influence that.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The fundamental principle of science, the definition almost, is this: the sole test of the validity of any idea is experiment." -- Richard P. Feynman

Close