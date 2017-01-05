Verizon Executive Says Company Unsure About Yahoo Deal (reuters.com) 24
A senior executive of Verizon said on Thursday the company was unsure about its planned acquisition of Yahoo's internet business. From a report on Reuters: "I can't sit here today and say with confidence one way or another because we still don't know," Marni Walden, president of product innovation and new businesses, said at the Citi 2017 Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas.To walk away, Verizon likely will have to show the overall value of Yahoo has declined as a result of the two hacking disclosures. "I have to have certain facts in order to be able to make a decision," she told WSJ. "There's a lot of stuff we don't know."
Security is just a cost with no upside? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's already cost a billion $ in lower offer. It might still cost them the rest.
I think this is a very good thing. A company needs to be made an example of, Yahoo can disappear and nothing of value will be lost.
Re: (Score:2)
Get a new job while you still have one. Yahoo is not yet the resume stain it should be.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Try "bigfully" rather than "bigly" next time.
How do you go below zero? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The key question is: How much are the Alibaba holdings really worth.
China says you can't sell them, marking them to the Shanghai market is fiction.
Re: (Score:2)
Verizon can't just roll with some smartass reporter's comments about the drop in value.
They have to be prepared to prove it in court if they back out of the agreement.
I'm fairly sure that Yahoo is worthless as a tech company, but the contract probably has a lot of conditions and stipulations in it. This isn't like returning a TV to Best Buy when it doesn't work the way you thought it would.
Not hand-wavey dollars (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Looks more like self loathing liberals who can't really afford to come out of the closet and making shit up to sound "Republican". I mean, after all Trump is a Racist, Bigot, Homophobe, but the four Chicago assholes torturing a guy with mental deficiencies is
... a non-story. He deserved it being "white" and because Trump is a racist.
Re: (Score:2)
[...] but the four Chicago assholes torturing a guy with mental deficiencies is
... a non-story.
That's funny. I found your "non-story" on the front page of the NY Times website.
http://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/04/us/chicago-racially-charged-attack-video.html [nytimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Republicans don't have homos [...]
*cough* Senator Larry Craig (R-Idaho) *cough*
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Craig_scandal [wikipedia.org]
Make the deal (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yahoo is dead (Score:1)
Let it rest in peace.