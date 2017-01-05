Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Verizon Executive Says Company Unsure About Yahoo Deal

Posted by msmash
A senior executive of Verizon said on Thursday the company was unsure about its planned acquisition of Yahoo's internet business. From a report on Reuters: "I can't sit here today and say with confidence one way or another because we still don't know," Marni Walden, president of product innovation and new businesses, said at the Citi 2017 Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas.To walk away, Verizon likely will have to show the overall value of Yahoo has declined as a result of the two hacking disclosures. "I have to have certain facts in order to be able to make a decision," she told WSJ. "There's a lot of stuff we don't know."

  • What's that you say? Our bad security has cost us a billion dollars?

    • It's already cost a billion $ in lower offer. It might still cost them the rest.

      I think this is a very good thing. A company needs to be made an example of, Yahoo can disappear and nothing of value will be lost.

  • According to a number of reports, Yahoo's core business is valued at less than nothing, so I'm hard pressed to imagine how Verizon can prove they're even more worthless than that: http://www.cnbc.com/2015/10/21... [cnbc.com]

    • The key question is: How much are the Alibaba holdings really worth.

      China says you can't sell them, marking them to the Shanghai market is fiction.

    • Verizon can't just roll with some smartass reporter's comments about the drop in value.

      They have to be prepared to prove it in court if they back out of the agreement.

      I'm fairly sure that Yahoo is worthless as a tech company, but the contract probably has a lot of conditions and stipulations in it. This isn't like returning a TV to Best Buy when it doesn't work the way you thought it would.

  • This might be a neat case to finally establish real hard money lost to lousy security. Not hand-wavey lost time & estimated fraud and other made up^W^W statistically supported dollars, but no-shit, we really lost this many millions because we screwed up. Put that in your spreadsheet & smoke it...
  • I'm usually opposed to any industry mergers, but in this case I can say with confidence that Verizon deserves Yahoo.
    • I wish a few years ago that Microsoft had gone through with blowing its wad (about 41 billiion) on Yahoo. It would have de-fanged Microsoft quite a bit. Been one more glorious achievement of Ballmer. Also both the technical clash and culture clash between the two would have provided years of entertaining watching.

  • Let it rest in peace.

