US Government Offers $25,000 Prize For Inventing A Way To Secure IoT Devices
An anonymous reader writes: America's Federal Trade Commission has announced a $25,000 prize for whoever creates the best tool for securing consumers' IoT devices. The so-called "IoT Home Inspector Challenge" asks participants to create something that will work on current, already-on-the-market IoT devices, with extra points also awarded for scalability ad easy of use.
"Contestants have the option of adding features, such as those that would address hard-coded, factory default, or easy-to-guess passwords," according to the official site, but "The tool would, at a minimum, help protect consumers from security vulnerabilities caused by out-of-date software." The winning submission can't be just a policy (or legal) solution, and will be judged by a panel which includes two computer science professors and a vulnerability researcher from Carnegie Mellon University's CERT Coordination Center.
Computerworld points out that "This isn't the first time the FTC has offered cash for software tools. In 2015, it awarded $10,500 to developers of an app that could block robocalls."
Here's my way. (Score:1)
Remove internet connectivity. There you go, pay me.
This is no technical problem (Score:2)
This is no technical problem. You can't add security around insecure devices by default. Even if you did some firewall, the device still has to communicate with the internet one way or another, or it has to communicate via bluetooth, and these two paths can still be used for attacks.
The only proper solution is a policy.
Easy Solution - Hold Manufacturers Responsible (Score:3)
Treat these guys as you'd treat factories that dumped toxic waste into rivers.
Re: (Score:2)
Politically incorrect solution: free/open software (Score:2)
The Backasswards solution (Score:2)
I have a better idea. How about the US Government fine companies 75% of their net profits every time they design and sell a product that's insecure to begin with.
That goes for everything, not just IoT. The future of autonomous vehicles scares the shit out of me because of the half-assed approach towards securing them.