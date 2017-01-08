Choked By Smog, Beijing Creates A New Environmental Police Force (csmonitor.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes the Christian Science Monitor: A new police force will crack down on environmental offenders in Beijing, city officials announced Saturday, marking the Chinese government's latest attempt to reduce smog... Other measures included cutting coal use by 30 percent in 2017, shutting down 500 higher-polluting factories and upgrading 2,500 others, phasing out 300,000 higher-polluting older vehicles, and supplying cleaner gas and diesel at fuel stations starting February 15. The announcement came one day after municipal authorities in Beijing announced they would install air purifiers in the city's schools and kindergartens.
Beijing's mayor said that smoke from trash burning and open-air barbecues and even dust from roads "are actually the result of lax supervision and weak law enforcement."
Actually, can we export all our climate change activists - from the Leo di Caprios, the Algores, the Hollywood climate activists and so on - to Beijing, so that they can help the Chinese regime crack down on any and every violation of environmental standards? With any luck, it should shut down all factories in China - none of which pass modern environmental standards - and cause companies to build elsewhere - probably their target country of export.
It's your fucking coal plants. You have a ton of them and no emission regulations. Either clean their output or get rid of them.
But that's not why you created this force, is it? You'd rather use this PR stunt to blame random Chinese people grilling out in their yard.
You could have at least read the summary, where they say they're going to cut coal use by 30% this year alone.
In related news, Beijing announces the creation of a pollution enforcement squad. You'll see them driving up and down the streets in big vans, looking for violators.
... stop this forward-progress shit.
Yeah, it couldn't be all those coal burning plants they are building and bringing online faster than the rest of the world can reduce pollution. Definitely the outdoor bbqs.
They're already slashing construction of new plants and cancelling constructions of a lot of what isn't done yet. Not much more they can do there.
I'm sure they will start walking the beat immediately, searching at street level for the cause of pollution that is in the troposphere..
I hope they call it karma police.
It's a fair trade -- to pollute while rising out of peasantry.
Only when it becomes more harmful than helpful is it worth it to fix.
Yep, that's what we've all done in different decades and centuries. Hopefully the biggest part of the harm won't be reserved for those who get the smallest part of the helpfulness..