The Military United States Biotech Government Science Technology

US Military Seeks Biodegradable Bullets That Sprout Plants (newatlas.com) 41

Posted by BeauHD from the environmentally-friendly-fire dept.
The Department of Defense is looking at ways to clean up the hundreds of thousands of training rounds used by the U.S. army. It is putting out the call for the development of biodegradable ammunition loaded with seeds that sprout plans after being discharged. New Atlas reports: At military facilities across the U.S. and indeed around the world, a huge number of rounds are fired for training purposes, ranging from low-velocity 40 mm grenades, to mortars, to 155 mm artillery rounds. All of these feature components that can take hundreds of years to biodegrade, and falling onto the ground in such great numbers means that finding and cleaning them up is no small task. But left behind, they can corrode and pollute the soil and water supplies. So the Department of Defense has put out a call for proposals through the Small Business Innovation Research agency that solve the problem. The DoD describes the solution as a naturally occurring biodegradable material that can replace those used in current training rounds. It imagines that the biodegradable composites will be capable of holding bioengineered seeds inside (a technology it says has been demonstrated previously), that won't germinate until they have been in the ground for several months. Then plants will sprout from the discharged ammunition that actively remove soil contaminants and consume the other biodegradable components. Also imperative is that animals are able to safely consume the plants.

  • Oh great (Score:3, Insightful)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @07:27PM (#53637977)
    You can bet, the only thing this will do is put our military in danger. The purpose of the military is to kill people and break things. It's just that simple. Quit screwing around with these stupid "green" things when it comes to the military.

    • You are pretty dumb.

      There's nothing wrong with cutting costs and reducing pollution. These rounds aren't being made for killing people. You might as well be arguing that they shouldn't train recruits with "fake grenades" at first because fake grenades don't kill anyone.

      • Now, now, he's just acting out because he's afraid these bullets will help the cops find the bodies.

    • Whoosh. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Did you hear that great big whooshing sound? Yeah, that. That was the sound of "training rounds" going right over your head.

      Or more likely right through your head. Which is easy to do because it's apparently empty.

    • Summary and TFA say this is for rounds used for training. The military is pragmatic enough that they'll use more effective conventional rounds when they actually have to kill people and break things for real.

      I always did wonder, when seeing those dramatic clips of special forces teams training by shooting pop-up plywood terrorists in a mock urban environment, who's the poor slob who has to go through and sweep up all the spent shell casings and bullet fragments to prep the place for the next training se

  • I've been sprouting plans my whole life - it never fixed a thing!

  • they FEED people.
  • couldn't we just not shoot people?

    • Some people in this world really do need shooting though

    • couldn't we just not shoot people?

      Good idea. We'll go back to longbows. You will personally assure all of our military folks that the people who routinely shoot at them will stop doing so, right? As soon as you've got all crazy Islamists signing a binding agreement that they will only slaughter people with scimitars from now on, that should help.

      You do understand how defense works, don't you? Like how, for example, it took actual bullets fired from actual guns to stop a terrorist truck driver from running over and backing over them agai

    • You generally shoot targets rather than people during training.

  • This is the most sever misunderstanding of what the horrors of war are that I have ever seen.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      In what way does making biodegradable training bullets "misunderstand" the horrors of war? I'm missing the logical leap here...
  • I mean this literally... other than bullet salespeople, who cares? Every decade or two, when it's time to get new bullets, I go to the bullet store, and I buy something that they have in stock, within my budget. I couldn't care if it was biodegradable, non-biodegradable, or made out of FairyDust. A bullet is a bullet is a bullet.

    • A bullet is a bullet is a bullet.

      No, it's not.

      I go to the bullet store

      And then you sit down spend time reloading your spent brass with those bullets? Never mind. You have no idea what you're talking about.

      I mean this literally

      Oh, I get it now. Another person who doesn't understand what the word "literally" means.

    • Why do you post a variation of this on every story?

    • The Army knows from history just how badly the environment can be devastated by combat, or in this case by being used as a training range. Small parts of northern France have been sealed off since the end of WWI as the Zone Rouge [wikipedia.org] both because of the huge quantity of unexploded ordinance and the amount of other toxic materials in the ground, and it may take up to 700 more years before some parts become safe to use. In fact, there are two small pieces of ground where soil samples are up to 17% arsenic, and
  • What a great game ... sproutin' good guys and bad in the 90's. :) I think GOG.com has a re-mastered version? If they do, I'll probably lose a couple of weeks to that when I pick it up.
    • Yeah, the remastered version is really nicely done. I picked it up as soon as I heard about it. I was surprised how much of the game I'd forgotten. Since I was short on time, I cracked and went to cheat guides pretty shortly after starting so I could blaze through it.

  • I don't know of any material with a density suitable for behaving properly as a projectile that doesn't contain toxic metals. The high-gravity-compound plastics have metal filler.

    • What about Unobtainium?

    • I don't know of any material with a density suitable for behaving properly as a projectile that doesn't contain toxic metals. The high-gravity-compound plastics have metal filler.

      Many training rounds do NOT need to have the same ballistic behavior as the real thing - they just need to let the weapon cycle correctly. That's usually the whole point.

  • the probelm,

    The army fires lots of training rounds that are a concentrated health and enviromental hazard

    the US military solution expensive biodegradble seed bullets

    The practical solution.

    Dig down 20 feet and pour 3 feet of renforced concrete, in roughly a hill bunker shape. pour dirt on top. Fire away for a year. once a year dig down to the concrete and put all the dirt into a giant sifter and sorter. collect all the bullets, and metal them down for reuse.

    They are training rounds fired on training fiel

    • Trench warfare went out of style with the invention of the Blitzkrieg, or what the U.S military likes to call it "Shock and Awe." The issue is not rounds fired at the shooting range, those are easy to clean up with a couple of shovels, what they are worried about is the shells scattered over 100's of square miles of Training grounds during live-fire war games

  • I thought that by definition the bullet was the metal part at the end of the casing. They are talking about 40mm+ ordinance. The 40mm m781 practice grenade is a plastic casing around a chalk core. I would have thought biodegradable plastic would have been relatively simple, and chalk isn't exactly what I think of as a pollutant.

  • Unless the plant is native to the area, keep it out. Last thing we need is another kudzu or similar plant spreading like wildfire.

  • Because if it's not, then it must be the last stunt of a bunch of Obama appointees who know they're about to be handed their walking papers.

  • We don't just want you dead, we want you pushing up daisies. Literally.

    Totally stupid. Like someone else said, the role of the military is to kill people and break stuff. Nothing else. Not nation building, not inventing environmentally friendly ways to kill. The goal should be to use the military sparingly, then when you do, use the most effective tools to do the ugly but necessary job.

  • So THAT's where they keep getting these ideas...

  • is part of a healthy and balanced diet.

  • ... the bullets can't be used just anywhere because the plants would be as invasive as the fucking assholes who use them.

