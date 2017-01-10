Wikimedia Foundation Nabs $3 Million Grant To Improve Accessibility of Free Commons' Content (venturebeat.com) 11
As with other Wikimedia Foundation projects, Wikimedia Commons (a repository of free-to-use media assets, including photos, audio clips, and videos) is funded through donations, and the organization has now received $3 million grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, a philanthropic body set up in 1934 by the former president and CEO of General Motors. From a report on VentureBeat: With $3 million in the coffers, the Wikimedia Foundation says it will embark on a three-year mission to link assets on Wikimedia Commons with Wikidata, the organization's crowdsourced knowledge base. The upshot of this endeavor will mean that photos, videos, and all the rest will be much easier to find and, crucially, it will be "machine-readable" which opens up a wealth of opportunities to automate the process of integrating content into third-party services, such as apps and services operated by museums, galleries, and libraries. On the flip-side, this will also make it easier for third-party bodies to donate content to Wikimedia Commons while automatically including existing metadata, bypassing the need to manually label media.
Lining Jimmy Wales' pockets (Score:2, Interesting)
Why do they need grants if they have tens of millions of dollars in cash reserves? Instead of a grant, how about a federal investigation to determine where the money is actually going? Jimmy Wales doesn't need to line his pockets any more than he already has.
Re: (Score:2)
If you have a specific accusation to make, then make it. But this is nothing more than libel.
Re: Lining Jimmy Wales' pockets (Score:1)
There have been allegations that Jimmy Wales misused Wikimedia's funds. In fact, Wales' own Wikipedia page mentions these allegations. Wikimedia does have massive assets, most recently valued over $91 million dollars. Furthermore, as per Wikipedia, the Wikimedia Foundation's revenue has exceeded its expenses in every year of operation, dramatically so in recent years, by around $20 per year. It certainly does call into question the constant nagging for money and how that money gets spent -- including the ov
Internet Archive is also Important... (Score:3)
If they would simply the crappy CC licenses.... (Score:2, Interesting)
then more people would be able to use their content. Having licenses named things like BY-NC-ND means you simply cannot use the content without doing research. Even then, it can still be impossible to use content because of morass of words in the mess that Lessig made the decision to create instead of just making something simple. We had to stop distributing CC learning materials since our lawyers couldn't guarantee that we wouldn't get sued since BY-SA isn't clear on what in the hell it requires. The l
Re: If they would simply the crappy CC licenses... (Score:1)
Lawrence Lessog is a lawyer so of course he wanted to create more work for his kind.
Re: If they would simply the crappy CC licenses... (Score:1)
I would quote your post, but I'm unsure what FD-NB-MT-JH allows me to do.