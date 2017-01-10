AT&T Imposes Another $5 Rate Hike On Grandfathered Unlimited Data Plans

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Posted by BeauHD from the sky's-the-limit dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: ATT is raising the price of its grandfathered unlimited data plans by $5 a month, the second such increase in the past year. The price increase affects longtime mobile customers who have held onto unlimited data plans for years after ATT stopped selling them to new subscribers. The latest price increase was reported by DSLReports yesterday, and ATT confirmed the move to Ars. "If you have a legacy unlimited data plan, you can keep it; however, beginning in March 2017, it will increase by $5 per month," ATT said. The unlimited data price had been $30 a month for seven years, until ATT raised it to $35 in February 2016. The price increase this year will bring it up to $40. That amount is just for data: Including voice and texting, the smartphone plans cost around $90 a month. ATT encouraged customers to move to one of its new plans, most of which have data limits, saying the newer packages "provide several benefits that our legacy unlimited plan doesn't." For example, the newer plans support mobile hotspot connections allowing a phone's Internet service to be shared with another device. ATT had stopped selling unlimited smartphone data to new customers and to customers who are switching plans, but last year introduced a new unlimited plan that's available only to people who also subscribe to DirecTV or U-verse TV.

  • Again (Score:4, Funny)

    by Dorianny ( 1847922 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @05:56PM (#53644831) Journal
    "Thank you sir, may I have another"

  • I took AT&T's Advice (Score:5, Funny)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @06:08PM (#53644891)

    I thought AT&T had some great points advocating switching away from a low-priced, unlimited data plan - so I switched. I realize not everyone will agree with me, and for those who don't - you can keep AT&T.

    • Modded troll for trolling AT&T. Ouch.

    • I totally agree with this - we switched to Mobile Share Advantage and are saving $30 a month as we need to stay with AT&T until our phones are paid off. Much easier on our bill, we had rollover minutes but there were certainly months where we had to pay extra.

      Bonus that we have tethering now, and I'm not worried about going over on data - it'll just get slow and I've got WiFi everywhere that I need fast access. Heck, I'm pretty sure they were doing this before on my "unlimited" access anyway so why now

  • Real reason AT&T raised the rates. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @06:46PM (#53645077)

    Because Fuck You that's why.

  • Way to drive away your most loyal customers (Score:3, Insightful)

    by thebrieze ( 1102809 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @07:02PM (#53645173)
    Oh AT&T, you could've had me as a life long customer. I only use a reasonable amount of data, but the allure of my unlimited plan would have kept me bound to you for life. Instead you are pricing out your most loyal customers. Once the limited data plans becomes more price competitive than than the grandfathered unlimited plan for the amount of data I typically use, I will certainly be evaluating all options open to me.. And I may choose Verizon for better service or TMobile for better international roaming and more/unlimited data.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mmell ( 832646 )
      Look at it this way . . . increase your monthly by $5.00. Next month, it's $10.00. The month after that, $20.00 . . . soon, your plan will by YU-U-U-GE!

  • Ahahaha! $5 really? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by sims 2 ( 994794 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @07:02PM (#53645183)

    Verizon hiked our unlimited prices by $20 you ATT UDPers have had TWO price hikes and you're still $10 short!

  • It is not really unlimited, because after 2GB per line per month it gets throttled. But anyway I don't use much of data any way on the phone. 100$ for 4 lines. Including taxes i think it comes 125$ or so.

  • ATT is raising the price of its grandfathered unlimited data plans by $5 a month, the second such increase in the past year..beginning in March 2017, it will increase by $5 per month," ATT said. The unlimited data price had been $30 a month for seven years, until ATT raised it to $35 in February 2016.

    No, it's not the second increase in a year.

