LinkedIn's and eBay's Founders Are Donating $20 Million To Protect Us From AI (recode.net) 31
Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, and Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay, have each committed $10 million to fund academic research and development aimed at keeping artificial intelligence systems ethical and to prevent building AI that may harm society. Recode reports: The fund received an additional $5 million from the Knight Foundation and two other $1 million donations from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and Jim Pallotta, founder of the Raptor Group. The $27 million reserve is being anchored by MIT's Media Lab and Harvard's Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society. The Ethics and Governance of Artificial Intelligence Fund, the name of the fund, expects to grow as new funders continue to come on board. AI systems work by analyzing massive amounts of data, which is first profiled and categorized by humans, with all their prejudices and biases in tow. The money will pay for research to investigate how socially responsible artificially intelligent systems can be designed to, say, keep computer programs that are used to make decisions in fields like education, transportation and criminal justice accountable and fair. The group also hopes to explore ways to talk with the public about and foster understanding of the complexities of artificial intelligence. The two universities will form a governing body along with Hoffman and the Omidyar Network to distribute the funds. The $20 million from Hoffman and the Omidyar Network are being given as a philanthropic grant -- not an investment vehicle.
The only way to make AIs safe.. (Score:2)
is to make sure they have no urge to reproduce or continue their existence. In fact, I would install a negative urge to reproduce, just to be sure.
Self replication and a desire for continued existence are the only thing that might motivate AIs to wipe us out.
Oh, and it might be nice to install a desire to never harm us.
As for preventing us from harming ourselves... fuck off, you nanny state wanker.
There's no way to make AI safe, for exactly the same reasons there's no way to make a human safe.
If we create intelligences, they will be... intelligent. They will respond to the stimulus they receive.
Perhaps the most important thing we can prepare for is to be polite and kind to them. The same way we'd be polite and kind of a big bruiser with a gun. Might start by practicing on each other, for that matter. Wouldn't hurt.
The most likely reason for an AI to kill you is that its designer/operator/owner/cracker instructed it to do so. And believe me, there are people who want to see you dead, no matter who you are or what you do. Once AIs are capable enough to autonomously control an armed combat robot unit, such units will be build, with the usual reasoning that it's just for our safety and because "i
Your suggestion comes a bit late. Some types of AI are all about mimicking biological evolution by replicating themselves with the positive urge to improve themselves each time (killing off the inefficient AIs and keeping only the most efficient variations of its children AIs)
The stupid things you can read about sometimes.. (Score:3)
I mean c'mon...someone "insert ceo/founder/idealist/rich-moron etc. here" donates money to keep A.I. civilized. Yay. As if that is gonna be a deciding factor, as if that is going to do anything. I smell tax excemptions here...
Linkedin ethics? (Score:3)
So... the AI will have all the ethics of linkedin... the freedom to spam every person you've ever contacted, ever?
Only if you're stupid enough to give them access to your email address book.
Isaac Asimov solved this decades ago (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
A robot [AI] may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
A robot [AI] must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
A robot [AI] must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Laws.[1]
I thought they solved that problem 35 years ago.
What was ethical and even honorable behavior in the past is now seen as horribly wrong. Programming an AI to behave ethically will need to include flexibility and a way to respond to changes (growth?) in society. Otherwise we get stagnation that will lead to explosive revolutions. And therein lies an attack surface.
This is about People, not AI (Score:2)
Seriously, this is not a problem with AI, it's a problem with people using AI to do bad things. There is ZERO chance you can keep bad people from doing bad things with software and hardware, I don't care how much money you spend. Where I applaud the effort, it's not going to be successful.
...is really gonna have it in for those guys.
