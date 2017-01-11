Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
United Kingdom The Courts Transportation

Regulators Criticize Banks For Lending Uber $1.15 Billion (venturebeat.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the inside-trade dept.
Federal regulators criticized several Wall Street banks over the handling of a $1.15 billion loan they helped arrange for Uber this past summer, reports Reuters, citing people with knowledge of the matter. From the report: Led by Morgan Stanley, the banks helped the ride-sharing network tap the leveraged loan market in July for the first time, persuading institutional investors to focus on its lofty valuation and established markets rather than its losses in countries such as China and India. The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which are trying to reign in risky lending across Wall Street, took issue with the way in which the banks carved out Uber's more mature operations from the rest of the business, the people said.

Regulators Criticize Banks For Lending Uber $1.15 Billion More | Reply

Regulators Criticize Banks For Lending Uber $1.15 Billion

Comments Filter:

  • Make the banks take the risk when an driver hit's and kills / get's in a real bad accident and they try to get out of it.

    • Re:Make the banks take the risk when an driver hit (Score:5, Interesting)

      by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @09:54AM (#53647715) Homepage
      The whole point of corporations in the US is so that nobody's liable for what corporations do. Corporations can't/don't go to jail, and a member of a corporations going to jail for something done under the auspices of the company is rarer than lightning strikes or lottery winners.

      • Re:Make the banks take the risk when an driver hit (Score:5, Insightful)

        by MitchDev ( 2526834 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @09:55AM (#53647729)

        and THAT is the problem

      • The head of foreign corporation building diesel engines programmed to cheat emissions tests can be arrested while on vacation in the US.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DogDude ( 805747 )
          Yup. That's one of the only ones I can think of off the top of my head. Oh, maybe that kid who tried to run a pharmaceutical company. But, that's my point. It happens much more rarely than it should. Who from GM was sent to jail for killing over 100 people by knowingly using bad ignition switches? Every industrial accident that was the result of negligence? Or even companies that willingly and knowingly sell things to people that give them cancer?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jahta ( 1141213 )

        The whole point of corporations in the US is so that nobody's liable for what corporations do. Corporations can't/don't go to jail, and a member of a corporations going to jail for something done under the auspices of the company is rarer than lightning strikes or lottery winners.

        This is the result of corporate lobbying over the last 20 years, and the growing view (among the wealthy elite) that white-collar crime isn't really a thing. After the savings-and-loan collapse in the 1990s, over 900 bankers were convicted of criminal offenses [theguardian.com]; after the most recent (and much worse) financial crash, nobody in the banking industry has spent even a night in jail.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "hit's", "get's"? Seriously?

    • Where were these "regulators" when the banks were lending trillions on junk mortgages then reselling them to people as bonds?

  • Uber is not a ride-sharing company (Score:5, Informative)

    by dave420 ( 699308 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @10:04AM (#53647785)

    Ride sharing has a specific meaning, and Uber is not it.

  • That's almost as much money as it took Nick Leason to bankrupt Bearings Bank ($1.4M) back in the ninety's https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • ...long long ago, an out-of-town visitor to New York was admiring the elegant vessels harboured off the Financial District; "Those are the bankers' and brokers' yachts!" exclaimed the guide. "But where are the customers' yachts?" questioned the naÃve visitor in response...

Slashdot Top Deals

"No, no, I don't mind being called the smartest man in the world. I just wish it wasn't this one." -- Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, WATCHMEN

Close