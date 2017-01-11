Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


China Bitcoin Businesses

Bitcoin Slides as China's Central Bank Launches Checks On Exchanges

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a Reuters report: China's central bank launched spot checks on leading bitcoin exchanges in Beijing and Shanghai, ratcheting up pressure on potential capital outflows and knocking the price of the cryptocurrency down more than 12 percent against the dollar. The People's Bank of China said its probe of bitcoin exchanges BTCC, Huobi and OKCoin was to look into a range of possible rule violations, including market manipulation, money laundering and unauthorized financing. It did not say if any violations had been found. Chinese authorities have stepped up efforts to stem capital outflows and relieve pressure on the yuan. While the yuan lost more than 6.5 percent against the dollar last year, its worst performance since 1994, the bitcoin price has soared to near-record highs.

Bitcoin Slides as China's Central Bank Launches Checks On Exchanges

  • Fuck off with your bitcoin spam. We're not your pump-n-dump engine.

    • We're not your pump-n-dump engine.

      How is saying, "The price is falling!" going to pump up the price? Perhaps it's a short-n-spread-fud scheme.

      • How is saying, "The price is falling!" going to pump up the price? Perhaps it's a short-n-spread-fud scheme.

        After you pump the price and dump your bitcoin, you want to drop the price so you can buy more low in preparation for the next pump.

        Now, it's unlikely MsMash is a top-level player in that scam, but there are lots of people who want to participate in hopes of enriching themselves.

        Since the market is more or less entirely driven by fraud, this is essentially a guessing game of how far bitcoin will go du

  • The last time I speculated on /. about the share of Bitcoin being used by Chinese citizens to get capital out of the bubble, guess what happened? I was called a Japanese shittalker.

  • >The People's Bank of China said its probe of bitcoin exchanges BTCC, Huobi and OKCoin was to look into a range of possible rule violations, including market manipulation, money laundering and unauthorized financing.

    Wait, the price of Bitcoin was pumped by Chinese fraud? If only this had been known earlier! If only we'd noticed that every selling point of Bitcoin has actually been thoroughly debunked, that every major player in Bitcoin has been caught stealing or has failed (or both). If only we'd not

