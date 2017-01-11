Comcast Remains America's Most-Hated Company, Survey Finds (dslreports.com) 23
What may come as no surprise to cable TV or internet subscribers, Comcast remains among the least-liked companies in American history, according to a new survey from 24/7 Wall Street. From DSL Reports: [The survey] combines data from the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, JD Power and Associates and a Zogby Analytics poll, and lists Comcast as the "most hated company in America." Comcast had made some small strides in the ACSI rankings last year, but even with minor improvements still consistently battles Charter for last place in most customer satisfaction and service studies. "The company')s internet services received the fourth worst score out of some 350 companies. In J.D. Power's rating of major wireline services, only Time Warner Cable -- recently subsumed by Charter -- received a worse score in overall satisfaction," notes the report, which adds that Comcast received the worst scores in consumer costs, billing, and reliability. "In 24/7 Wall St.'s annual customer satisfaction poll conducted in partnership with Zogby, nearly 55% of of respondents reported a negative experience with the company, the second worst of any corporation." Comcast finds itself ahead of numerous banks and airlines, but it isn't alone in the rankings among telecom providers. Dish Network is ranked eighth, the report noting that 47% of those polled reported a negative service experience with the company. Also on the list at tenth is Sprint, which had the worst customer service rating out of the more than 100 companies included in the survey. "More than half of Sprint customers polled reported a negative customer service experience with the company," the study found.
Fortunately for health insurance providers, if you're dead, you can't be surveyed.
totally depends, the office near my house is a couple of laid back bumpkins that can help you with anything, the one near my work makes the call centers look like saints
those are the most ignorant of their function, hateful "humans" I have ever had to deal with
If they consistently get an awful rating, then imagine how many people they have to regularly piss off, especially if a lot of their customers don't really have much of a problem with them.
Personally, I think that people just tend to hate their own cable provider, and it's been a long time coming. Quality has been declining and prices have been increasing for a while but people feel like they don't have any options, so they take it out on whoever their provider happens to be. I'm one of the cord cutters,
What flavor of U-verse are you getting? AT&T sells a bunch of different things and still calls it U-verse.
In town here they sell the ADSL2+ flavor.
The 6Mbps dsl connection we had before hadn't given us any issue unless the junction boxes were underwater in which case the phone was out too.
When we switched over to uverse they put us on the 12Mbps rate that took several service calls and switching us to another copper pair to get working stable a few months ago it was bumped up to 14Mbps and it went to cr
A lot of people have very good reasons to hate AT&T what's yours?
I personally am annoyed by being asked to sign in to look around the store.
City has laid fiber out to the curb and has made it available to residents. I never watch broadcast TV (been 4 years now) so I only had Comcast for high speed; 110 download/26 upload as of the last Speedtest. Honestly though, I've almost never had a problem with Comcast with an outage happening very very seldom in Virginia and Colorado and I've been on Comcast since the mid 90's. The main reason I'm switching is the price for 1G/1G fiber to the house is $50 a month vs the $130 a month for Comcast 'Blast'.
you don't have to deal with them
I have Charter as the cable/phone/ISP
My vote for most hated company goes to Microsoft
I don't blame the employees. I do blame the company.
Total ripoff and consumer gouging.
Everybody hates the cable company... Trust me.. It doesn't really matter who they are for the most part.
My favorite company I love to hate is Frontier who just purchased all the Verizon FIOS infrastructure and subscribers in my area (including me).
Verizon was bad, but these new folks take the cake. Frontier wasn't even able to muster enough folks to answer the phones and say they couldn't help you, much less actually know what they where talking about or get a service guy out to fix their recently acquir