Rural Americans At Higher Risk From Five Leading Causes of Death: CDC (cbsnews.com) 53
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBS News: Americans living in rural areas are more likely to die from five leading causes of death than people living in urban areas, according to a new government report. Many of these deaths are preventable, officials say, with causes including heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, stroke, and chronic lower respiratory disease. Approximately 46 million Americans -- about 15 percent of the U.S. population -- currently live in rural areas. According to the CDC report, several demographic, environmental, economic, and social factors might put rural residents at higher risk of death from these conditions. Rural residents in the U.S., for example, tend to be older and sicker than their urban counterparts, and have higher rates of cigarette smoking, high blood pressure, and obesity. People living in rural areas also report less leisure-time physical activity and lower seatbelt use than their those living in urban areas and have higher rates of poverty, less access to health care, and are less likely to have health insurance. Specifically, the report found that in 2014, deaths among rural Americans included: 25,000 from heart disease; 19,000 from cancer; 12,000 from unintentional injuries; 11,000 from chronic lower respiratory disease; 4,000 from stroke. The percentages of deaths that were potentially preventable were higher in rural areas than in urban areas, the authors report. For the study, the researchers analyzed numbers from a national database. The CDC suggests to help close the gap, health care providers in rural areas can: Screen patients for high blood pressure; Increase cancer prevention and early detection; Encourage physical activity and healthy eating; Promote smoking cessation; Promote motor vehicle safety; Engage in safer prescribing of opioids for pain.
Most rural people smoke and are overweight.
No. Smoking and obesity are higher in rural areas. But the majority are not smokers nor obese.
"open areas" to exercise in
If you live in the city, there are plenty of places to walk to, and even if you have a car, finding parking is a hassle. The bigger the city, the fewer fat people you see. In NYC, even the chefs are skinny. But if you live on a soybean farm in Iowa, anyplace you want to go is too far to walk. So you drive.
Clearly, Obamacare is the reason for this and since rural voters supported Trump, Trump will no doubt fix it when the Republicans realize that they have repealed Obamacare without putting in place a replacement.
Escape rural American lifestyle as soon as you can.
You are more likely to have that mindset if you are rural, though. There's lots of benefits to living a rural lifestyle, but for me the main one is the lack of interaction you will have with a diverse group of people. You aren't likely to understand the issues faced by an inner city black male if you can't talk to them, for example. Your worldview can easily become myopic and lead you to do stupid things like vote for Trump.
Re:Conclusion: (Score:5, Interesting)
Let's see - I have gigabit internet, satellite TV, 4G cell service, acres of land and a house that would cost you millions, and no traffic or crime in this rural American lifestyle as you call it.
I actually know my neighbors, the mayor of the town, the sheriff, and I participate in my community. My kids go to decent schools with normal people and not the psychotics that live in major cities. Despite the article above we have good health care and actually know our doctors who even make house calls. We grow a lot of our own food and have easy access to hunting. When the shit hits the fan you will be starving.
So no thanks. Keep your city lifestyle.
Nope. Ain't gonna go. I suspect there are a number of different reasons - it's usually complicated.
- Poverty or at least fewer jobs without insurance. Remember folks, most non Medicare / Medicaid insurances in our Glorious Country are based on having a job with a largish employer. Small businesses - which tend to abound in places without lots of people - are famous for not carrying insurance for their employees.
- Aging population. In my little rural town, the average age is older than Miami in the wint
No, it's "Hold my beer and watch this."
Amazing (Score:4, Insightful)
You people are thoroughly disgusting. You're the reason people outside The Six Cities That Matter don't trust liberals, and the reason true leftists like Bernie can't ever make any headway. If you keep this shit up, you're going to bring this country to the point of civil war. Good idea, I say: this side has all the guns, so we can push all you fuckers into the ocean.
Sorry, healthcare in America is now a political issue. And the Gods-honest truth is that those who need it most don't seem to realize that the GOP has somehow convinced them that it's a bad idea.
Health insurance != healthcare, especially when costs are blow up by bureaucracy.
Re: Amazing (Score:4, Insightful)
Obamacare wasn't much of an answer to America's medical problems, but it is also not much of a problem. It has helped at the margins. Unfortunately, it has helped the insurance companies more than it should have, but that's called politics.
I eagerly await Mr. Trump and his Republican colleague's attempt at improving things.
And yet I can't even begin to count the number of patients I have that now have insurance and get care instead of having to apply for charity care or Medicaid.
Would single-payer have been better? Yeah, maybe because frankly I hate insurance companies are horrible since they focus on profit rather than helping patients. But the government wasn't going to allow single payer. Probably not Democrats and certainly not Republicans.
So you certainly seem to have your own anecdotal opinions that the ACA didn't help
I hate insurance companies are horrible since they focus on profit rather than helping patients
The pharmacy and medical treatment companies necessarily focus on profit... And guess what? We have an incredible array of treatment options and medical advances that we would never have if the medical field was occupied only but those concerned solely on helping patients.
So you are saying you don't like the political discourse here? You don't like one side complaining about the politics of your side?
Maybe you need a safe space...
Dude it goes both ways you know. Have you read the average commentator on Breitbart?
Let's be realistic, most rural dwellers simple could not compete if they had to live in the cities. Here in the Bay Area, anyone working a technical job has to compete with the best people from arount the world.
You are just envious of our skills and abilities. You would prefer to drag people down to your level instead of attempting to raise yourself to our level.
Don't throw your arm out patting yourself on the back, son, physical therapy is expensive these days.
I'd say, keep in mind that quality of life means different things to different people. To you perhaps, having 6 restaurants, 5 bars, 4 coffee shops, and 2 clubs in a 1 block radius might matter more than seeing the horizon every day and having the sublime peace of mind that the nearest neighbor is beyond earshot.
Burning up one's stomach lining in a challenging job will get mighty old, I'm sure, so remember h
Sidenote: I wonder how many more of you arrogant garbage monsters are going to put an ellipsis over the part where I reveal that I (much like everyone else in small t
...nonmetropolitan areas might have characteristics that make deaths harder to prevent, such as long travel distances...".
I believe that falls under the "less access to healthcare" bit.
What's that? There are compelling reasons to have government support of rural healthcare to improve access for those who cannot otherwise have access to preventative and interventional medical care? Leave it to the states and local governments to find a way to make a hospital or clinic profitable that serves a population of hundreds or a few thousand?
Nah...just have people drive hundreds of miles, I'm sure that will work out.
God-fearing country folk have down so well at shunning them heathen city types with their satanic "medical science" that Jaysus is rewarding their faith by bringing them to Heaven faster.
Rural is the greek word for "Not close to an ambulance"
I live in a very rural county with 81.2 people per square mile and a square milage of over 500. Not a single person lives more than 10 mins from an ambulance.
"12,000 from unintentional injuries;"
Otherwise known as "Hey y'all, watch this" syndrome
The cause is fracking.
falling into a combine harvester.
getting caught in a tractor PTO.
falling into a hay baler.
carrying aluminum irrigation pipe under a power line.
falling into a grain silo.
Not considered in study: Any activity preceded by "Hey! Watch this!"
The CDC suggests to help close the gap, health care providers in rural areas can: Screen patients for high blood pressure; Increase cancer prevention and early detection; Encourage physical activity and healthy eating; Promote smoking cessation; Promote motor vehicle safety; Engage in safer prescribing of opioids for pain.
I assume this is a joke. It can't be anything else.
I assume this is a joke. It can't be anything else.

Even if they can afford to go to a health care provider. Even if they did regularly visit a provider for health screening. I would pretty much expect their doc isn't telling them to chain smoke and binge on Twinkies and beer.