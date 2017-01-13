Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


eBay To Combat Counterfeiters With Professional Authenticators That Inspect High-End Goods 1

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
To many, eBay serves as a convenient conduit for shifting unwanted goods and buying items at a fraction of their MSRP. But the online shopping emporium has long been a popular platform for fake products, with luxury goods such as fashion accessories and jewelry high on eBay counterfeiters' agenda. eBay is attempting to fix that. From a report: To counter this, eBay has revealed plans to introduce a new authentication program later this year, with a broad focus on "high-end" goods and launching initially as a trial with fashion items such as handbags. Dubbed eBay Authenticate, the new service will be powered by a "network of professional authenticators," and is ultimately designed to encourage buyers to part with cash on expensive items, safe in the knowledge that the merchandise is legitimate.

eBay To Combat Counterfeiters With Professional Authenticators That Inspect High-End Goods

