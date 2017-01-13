Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Virginia 'Broadband Deployment Act' Would Kill Municipal Broadband Deployment

Posted by msmash
Virginia lawmakers are considering a bill called the "Virginia Broadband Deployment Act," but instead of resulting in more broadband deployment, the legislation would make it more difficult for municipalities to offer Internet service. From a report: The Virginia House of Delegates legislation proposed this week by Republican lawmaker Kathy Byron would prohibit municipal broadband deployments except in very limited circumstances. Among other things, a locality wouldn't be allowed to offer Internet service if an existing network already provides 10Mbps download and 1Mbps upload speeds to 90 percent of potential customers. That speed threshold is low enough that it can be met by old DSL lines in areas that haven't received more modern cable and fiber networks. Even if that condition is met, a city or town would have to jump through a few hoops before offering service. The municipality would have to pay for a "comprehensive broadband assessment," and then issue a request for proposals giving for-profit ISPs six months to submit a plan for broadband deployment. After receiving proposals from private ISPs, the local government would have to determine whether providing grants or subsidies to a private ISP would be more cost-effective than building a municipal broadband network.

  • Hey, cable companies: (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 13, 2017 @01:42PM (#53662227)

    If you can't even do as well as the government, you don't deserve to be in business.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by neonv ( 803374 )

      The government can subsidize the costs and offer service for well below the actual costs, which is unfair competition.

      The issue in high costs with broadband come from partial or complete monopolies of ISPs. ISPs like Comcast can charge whatever they want in many areas because they are the only viable option.

      In order to reduce costs, the government can help introduce competition. When many companies offer similar service, they compete for customers in price and customers win. I really like this idea in Vi

      • Re:Hey, cable companies: (Score:5, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @02:07PM (#53662441)

        In order to reduce costs, the government can help introduce competition.

        Here is how to do it: When trenching the streets, install a wide (12" or more) PUBLICLY OWNED conduit pipe. Then allow any bonded provider to run cable or fiber through that pipe for a small standard fee. Since 99% of the cost of providing service is the trenching, this will make the market far more competitive.

        Imagine how competitive the package delivery business would be if FedEx, UPS, and USPS each had to build their own network of roads? A single network of publicly owned roads fixes that problem, and allows competition to thrive. We can do the same with cable conduits.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mi ( 197448 )

          Since 99% of the cost of providing service is the trenching, this will make the market far more competitive.

          Citation, please...

          Imagine how competitive the package delivery business would be if FedEx, UPS, and USPS each had to build their own network of roads?

          Kinda hard to imagine... But I don't think, the conclusion you are trying to project is all that obvious. At any rate, there is a LOT more to package delivery, than roads. There is nothing else to ISP beyond running and maintaining cables (and routers)

          • there is a LOT more to package delivery, than roads. There is nothing else to ISP beyond running and maintaining cables (and routers), so your analogy is not valid.

            What? Who told you that? There are basically three major physical parts to package delivery, namely roads and interchanges, vehicles, and drivers. Networks have cables, routers, and switches, as well as hardware and users. (We will omit international considerations from both examples at this time.) Networks and roads both require maintenance as equipment fails. And they both require management to deal with malicious actors. They both also require the other kind of management to make them happen; networks ha

          • The real hurdle to ISP-propagation is the local governments' corruption and ineptitude

            If there were high prices and lack of competition in 5 or 10% of locales, then simple corruption and ineptitude would be a reasonable explanation. But when the problem exists everywhere, you need to look for systemic structural problems.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by mi ( 197448 )

              If there were high prices and lack of competition in 5 or 10% of locales, then simple corruption and ineptitude would be a reasonable explanation

              Why must my methodology differ?

              when the problem exists everywhere, you need to look for systemic structural problems.

              Indeed it is a system problem. And, according to the article I cited, that problem is the local governments mistreating commercial ISPs. The companies need the governments' cooperation to lay cables, and the local mayors, town councils et al consider

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

            Since 99% of the cost of providing service is the trenching, this will make the market far more competitive.

            Citation, please...

            Do a little research on how LDDS started [wikipedia.org] It wasn't because the cable they paid for was expensive.

          • Re:Hey, cable companies: (Score:5, Insightful)

            by n8_f ( 85799 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @03:11PM (#53662959) Homepage
            I'm really surprised Wired published that. TechFreedom is a well-known industry schill. They had an equally stupid article against net neutrality [techdirt.com]. I love this from a recent article of theirs:

            The Wheeler FCC has fixated on building government-run gigabit networks to serve small numbers of users in heavily Democratic cities. We need a more humble, realistic, pragmatic and inclusive approach.

            The best, cheapest Internet access in America is consistently community owned. And it doesn't even have to be a large community. The small town of Sandy, OR has the best, cheapest Internet in the country. Forty dollars for 300Mbps symmetric or $60 for gigabit. No bandwidth cap. And they work with content providers like Netflix so their citizens get the fastest, highest quality content they can. Far better than any of the cable companies, which refuse to work with Netflix without significant payment. It's amazing how well your incentives align when your shareholders are also your customers.

            • It's amazing how well your incentives align when your shareholders are also your customers.

              When some of the shareholders are the only customers, and the rest of the shareholders are required to invest by force of law. It's amazing how cheap internet can be when the "company" providing it doesn't have to worry about a profit or keeping the shareholders happy, and they don't have to provide service to everyone who is putting money into the system.

              • It's amazing how cheap internet can be when the "company" providing it doesn't have to worry about a profit

                Yes, it sure is. A normal business needs to charge cost of business+profit where government only needs to charge cost of doing business.

                or keeping the shareholders happy, and they don't have to provide service to everyone who is putting money into the system.

                There are tons of things that people pay taxes for where they don't receive a direct benefit. For example, childless people paying for schools or paying for public transit when you never use it. Much like municipal fiber networks, even if you don't directly utilize the service it still makes your city a better place to live. Having good schools, transit and internet enc

                • where government only needs to charge cost of doing business.

                  They don't even need to charge that much. They can operate at a loss because the "shareholders" will be forced by law to cover the losses. What other business do you know of where the shareholders cannot sell their stock at any price and must continue to invest more money in the company even when it is losing money?

                  There are tons of things that people pay taxes for where they don't receive a direct benefit.

                  Internet doesn't need to be yet another one, since there are companies already in existence that can provide the service to those who want it.

                  I choose my own ISP and can easily switch if they do something I don't like, which certainly can't be said of the cable company monopoly that exists in most places.

                  Uhh, you can chose not to use the municipal service,

                  • I choose my own ISP and can easily switch if they do something I don't like, which certainly can't be said of the cable company monopoly that exists in most places.

                    Uhh, you can chose not to use the municipal service, but you can't choose not to pay taxes. You CAN choose not to use Comcast and you won't pay Comcast a dime if you don't use them. You can switch just as easily if it is Comcast or Citycast.

                    No, the city only provides the pipe, an ISP provides the actual internet service. There is competition among ISPs, where there isn't among the traditional providers (telco and cableco)

                    And the alleged "cable monopoly" isn't really, since there is no monopoly for ISPs and never has been. The only monopoly that used to exist was for cable TV service, but "video content" no longer has any monopolies, and "Internet" has never had one.

                    There is a monopoly on the infrastructure. No other cable companies are allowed to run lines to each house, only the one that the government has selected. If you are so against government, why do you support a government-enforced cable monopoly? No, there isn't a monopoly on video service but there is an effective duopoly

                    • No, the city only provides the pipe, an ISP provides the actual internet service.

                      The city IS the ISP. Lmgtfy: here: [sandy.or.us] "SandyNet is the Internet Service Provider owned by the people of Sandy and operated as a public service by the City of Sandy." Now tell me again how the city only owns the pipes. Tell my how ANY municipal ISP service "only provides the pipes". If they only provide the pipes, they aren't an ISP -- BY DEFINITION.

                      There is a monopoly on the infrastructure. No other cable companies are allowed to run lines to each house, only the one that the government has selected.

                      First, there are other ways to get internet than "cable television wire". Second, the only reason the government has "selected" just one cable television company is

                    • No, the city only provides the pipe, an ISP provides the actual internet service.

                      The city IS the ISP. Lmgtfy: here: [sandy.or.us] "SandyNet is the Internet Service Provider owned by the people of Sandy and operated as a public service by the City of Sandy." Now tell me again how the city only owns the pipes. Tell my how ANY municipal ISP service "only provides the pipes". If they only provide the pipes, they aren't an ISP -- BY DEFINITION.

                      I wasn't talking about Sandy, OR, I was talking about my local municipal fiber network, Utopia [utopianet.org], that link is a list of the 9 different ISPs that provide service on the network. Comcast and Century Link have also been invited to provide ISP service on the network, but they prefer to lobby the state government to shut down Utopia, just like in Virginia. As the article notes, this isn't the people telling their government to ban municipal networks, this is the Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association, a

                  • Re: (Score:2)

                    by Chirs ( 87576 )

                    There's no reason why you couldn't structure the municipal broadband such that it has to break even over some suitable period. That would prevent it from continually being subsidized by the local municipality.

                    Where I live one of the main local telcos is owned by the province, and rather than being subsidized it consistently provides a profit back to the provincial government, while simultaneously being highly competitive with the big national telcos.

                    • There's no reason why you couldn't structure the municipal broadband such that it has to break even over some suitable period.

                      There's no reason it couldn't be structured to require that the prices be higher than any competing commercial ISP, too. But if you think that any city would do that, or that the people who are pushing the city to provide cheap broadband would accept that, you're naive at best. The whole purpose of a municipal ISP is to have lower rates than the commercial providers.

                      No, any city agency that can charge low prices and hide the losses by dipping into the general fund will do so.

                      Where I live one of the main local telcos is owned by the province, and rather than being subsidized it consistently provides a profit back to the provincial government, while simultaneously being highly competitive with the big national telcos.

                      So you actually live someplace

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by n8_f ( 85799 )

                It's amazing how cheap internet can be when the "company" providing it doesn't have to worry about a profit or keeping the shareholders happy.

                You seem to have a very poor understanding of how democracies work.
                My understanding is they are operating at break-even, so people that don't use it aren't really paying anything. In fact, it's saved the city government money that they were spending on very expensive commercial Internet access. Their problem is that demand has forced them to accelerate their buil

            • LUS Lafayette LA City owned.
              http://www.lusfiber.com/index.... [lusfiber.com]

              Speed Levels & Details

              3x3 - 3 Mbps download & upload
              - $19.95 - With purchase of LUS Fiber television or phone services

              60x60 - 60 Mbps download & upload
              - $29.95 - With purchase of television service and two-year agreement. Months 1-12 only.
              - $52.95 - Standard price

              100x100 - 100 Mbps download & upload
              - $39.95 - With purchase of television service and two-year agreement. Months 1-12 only.
              - $62.95 - Standard price

              1,000x1,000 - 1,000 Mb

            • While municipal should be the best solution, I am beginning to think that a co-op provides a better balance. You just need to find ways for the city to help the co-op. It is easy to be apathetic up to the point that it just doesn't work anymore. This happens no matter who owns the infrastructure. But really, nothing under 50Mb today should be considered broadband.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Qzukk ( 229616 )

            Since 99% of the cost of providing service is the trenching, this will make the market far more competitive.

            Citation, please...

            Just so you can get the correct citation, do you want the costs of wiring with the government seizing a right of way for you, or costs of wiring if you have to individually negotiate with every property owner whose land you are going to dig up?

            Here's a fancy little equation from 2011 [performantnetworks.com] that doesn't include buying the property, and is just the cost of installation, not maintance or upg

        • Better yet let the government own sll physical lines at street level. Let different providers compete to dig down new fibers for the government. Then let anyone compete in these fibers be it isps private ppl or whatever.it's retarded to try and compete on the infrastructure level. It's too exoensive so you will never gave a free market there.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by n8_f ( 85799 )
          Sorry, but this is a horrible idea. That's like cutting a 160 foot swath across a state and then having each package delivery company pave their own roads. Or putting up power poles and forcing a bunch of power companies to run the wire. You've just significantly increased the costs. And when you're talking about tunneling, they go up fast. Just build the damn road. Run fiber to each building and run it as a utility. If you want to introduce competition, then allow ISPs to lease fiber connections to

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          Here is how to do it: When trenching the streets, install a wide (12" or more) PUBLICLY OWNED conduit pipe. Then allow any bonded provider to run cable or fiber through that pipe for a small standard fee. Since 99% of the cost of providing service is the trenching, this will make the market far more competitive.

          Why bother? Copper and coax are quite clearly inferior solutions for new deployment and laying down a 12" pipe would be a huge cost, just lay down a fiber to the nearest central and let companies compete for what boxes they want to put on the ends. Put out a bid with a reasonable residential SLA for line maintenance, make sure the penalties are sufficient for good service.

      • Re:Hey, cable companies: (Score:5, Interesting)

        by NoNonAlphaCharsHere ( 2201864 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @02:14PM (#53662519)
        Horseshit. This "act" is Rent-seeking [wikipedia.org] at its most basic and obvious, and all the Free Market evangelism in the world won't change it.

      • The government can subsidize the costs and offer service for well below the actual costs, which is unfair competition.

        That seems like a red herring. "The Government" isn't some giant mega-corp paying out stockholders, it is run and funded by the citizens. That's not "the government" subsidizing the costs, it's the taxes paid by the people who live there. The people are subsidizing the costs, so why shouldn't the government be allowed to build and maintain a network for the benefit of the people which is paid for by the people? The answer of course is because the ISPs think they deserve everyone's money. That doesn't m

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Jiro ( 131519 )

          If the private company can't build a better network and provide better service than the people doing it for themselves then the private company doesn't get any business.

          Even if the private company can build a better network at the same price, the customers of the private network will not just be paying that price--they don't become exempt from taxes, so they'd have to pay double. This prevents private networks from becoming successful.

          What you would be saying is only correct if the people can choose to p

        • The people are subsidizing the costs, so why shouldn't the government be allowed to build and maintain a network for the benefit of the people which is paid for by the people? The answer of course is because the ISPs think they deserve everyone's money.

          You have it 180 degrees backwards. When a commercial ISP serves a community it gets money from some of the people. When a government runs an ISP they get money from ALL of the people, even those who don't want the service. It's the governments who think they deserve everyone's money, and they regularly increase the amount of everyone's money they take by raising taxes.

          Why shouldn't they do this for internet? Because it creates and unfair marketplace for existing commercial operations, and subsidizes the re

          • And when commercial services just have no interest in serving your community? You can't force these companies to serve you. So, you just do without? So, you doom a community to having no new companies move in because you cant give them good internet service? That was Winston Salem, NC. And they provided their own service because NOBODY ELSE WOULD. And then the NC legislature stepped in and banned the practice for future communities. Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!

            So, we have a law banning local government

            • And when commercial services just have no interest in serving your community?

              Start one. Or accept the fact that it is not cost-effective to provide service where you are. "I don't want to pay what it would cost" isn't a reason to force others to subsidize your internet.

              So, you just do without?

              I would love it were there a Golden Corral in my town. There isn't. I cannot force Golden Corral to come to town, so I should get the city to open up a buffet restaurant operated by taxpayer funds? I should not worry that such a "business" operated at cost or below might drive other for-profit restaurants already in t

      • The government can subsidize the costs and offer service for well below the actual costs, which is unfair competition.

        Except that the government has to pay those massively overpaid gov't workers who only work 3 days a week.

        You can't have it both ways.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbreeze ( 228599 )

      I'm gonna quit Frontier ASAP for backing this kind of nonsense...
      http://www.telecompetitor.com/... [telecompetitor.com]
      https://muninetworks.org/conte... [muninetworks.org]
      https://www.benton.org/headlin... [benton.org]
      https://psmag.com/the-fight-ov... [psmag.com]
      " AT&T, Comcast, Time Warner, CenturyLink, Verizon, Frontier. To stay in power, they’ve fought against cities and municipalities in state legislatures across the country.
      “It’s been kind of a war,” says Christopher Mitchell, the director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative.

  • Well... (Score:3)

    by Frightened_Turtle ( 592418 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @01:45PM (#53662263) Homepage
    ...Strike Virginia off my list of potential places to live. :/
    • As I've been told by Virginians themselves, "In the Commonwealth of Virginia, there ain't nothing common wealth about it. You're either poor or got too much money to play with."

      • You're either poor or got too much money to play with."

        The poor folks are mostly in southern or western Virginia, where they have lived for generations. The rich folks are mostly Yankee immigrant lawyers and politicians living around the beltway. There are now enough northern immigrants that Virginia has gone blue in the last three presidential elections.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by pezpunk ( 205653 )

          we aren't immigrants. we're merely educated. i've lived in Northern Virginia all my life.

          • i've lived in Northern Virginia all my life.

            Do you know how to make cornpone? Do you eat biscuits with gravy? Have you ever BBQed a road killed possum?

            • That description would cover every state from Texas east to the Atlantic Ocean, and North to the Virgina - with a few Midwest states thrown in for good measure.

    • Re:Well... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @02:07PM (#53662451)
      First, this isn't a law yet. The Republicans have a majority in the statehouse, but the governor is a Democrat (though I haven't seen any word on how he intends to respond). That said, there's already a law on the books restricting Municipal broadband. Most of the built-up suburbs have at least two options between FiOS and Cable (mostly Comcast, but Cox has a few counties including Fairfax, the biggest DC suburban one). Currently the only part that has municipal broadband is Bristol, in the southwestern part of the state on the Tennessee border, where they have full FTTP. Unfortunately, it's not exactly a large city (population ~17k).

      Overall the state isn't a bad place to live, though it has its crazy quirks, and some parts of it are very different from others. Most of the tech jobs are up near or in DC, and relate to the Federal Government in some way. The DC suburbs are pricy and traffic sucks (though not as bad as the Bay Area still). The weather usually isn't too bad, though people have no clue how to drive in snow. The food is pretty good, and you're well positioned between both the Northern and Southern regions of the country.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Scutter ( 18425 )

      Ok, I've made a note in your permanent file.

    • It was on your list?

      Be honest now. You didn't really have a list, did you?

  • More of that small, local govt freedom (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's just more of that Republican love of smaller, more local government at work. Smell the FREEDOM!

    Notice a funny thing about these Republican bills: their content is usually the OPPOSITE of the bill's name. This is because when you summarize it, it never sounds like sonething you would want to pass. At least if you are an ordinary citizen, that is, and not some megacorp or rich person.

    • To be fair, letting corporations run everything is technically "smaller government". Republicans might be stupid, but they are consistent.

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Consistently retarded.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Kenja ( 541830 )
        It's weird that they have to keep passing laws and increase the size of enforcement agencies in the pursuit of smaller government.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by no-body ( 127863 )

        To be fair, letting corporations run everything is technically "smaller government". Republicans might be stupid, but they are consistent.

        It's not!

        There is a huge difference between Corporations and local governments.
        Who are both responsible to? Shareholders somewhere or people actually you know from local City Council meetings.
        What is their underlying objective? Increase return of investment to shareholders or run a municipality most efficient serving the people living there.

        You can see how municipalities are fought for their independence by state governments occupied by people dependent on campaign contributions when municipalities trying

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is the Marsha Blackburn model. After Chattanooga's electric utility successfully deployed gigabit municipal fiber, the telcos sent Marsha wheelbarrows full of money and she passed them a nice law making such things illegal. There's no hope in Tennessee for any further municipal internet (or any non-monopoly-incumbent internet, at all).

      Now she's on Team Trump, so expect her tactics to go nationwide.

  • Uh huh... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Desler ( 1608317 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @01:52PM (#53662325)

    "Small government!" "Local control!"

  • Smells Like (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @01:55PM (#53662355)
    More entitlements given to the wealthy. Looks like Virginia is going to practice more wealthcare.
  • Does it surprise anyone that it is a Republican? I know, Dems can be bought too, but it appears that Republicans have a fire sale going on.

  • Didn't GW Bush sign a "clear skies" act that defended the freedom of companies to pollute?

  • Crony Capitalism (Score:4, Insightful)

    by l0ungeb0y ( 442022 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @01:59PM (#53662389) Homepage Journal
    Just another case of Gov't providing Corporate Protectionism at the expense of the People Anyone that still thinks that "People" are the Citizens Gov't serves are either delusional or hopelessly naive The real Citizens of the US are the Corporate Personhood and the Wealthy Elite

  • Results (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @02:00PM (#53662399)
    I think this may spur on people to do it themselves on a smaller scale. In parts of rural UK, this is already happening. A group of people got together and decided to hell with muni or corporate, they're going to do it themselves.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      That's a great idea, but eventually, somebody has to get paid for an Internet connection, whether the last mile is handled by an ISP or a group of individuals. I wouldn't be surprised if the Republicans pass laws to make it illegal to do what you're describing, in which case no ISP would sell a group of people bandwidth to be sub-divided.

      • whether the last mile is handled by an ISP or a group of individuals.

        A group of people banding together to become an ISP _IS_ an ISP. And the law in question here doesn't stop that.

        in which case no ISP would sell a group of people bandwidth to be sub-divided.

        Upstream providers would be HAPPY to sell service to anyone they can. It's money in their pocket. Why wouldn't they? It won't be illegal for people to form an new ISP to take advantage of an underserved customer base. What other excuse would there be to not sell to them?

  • owns Kathy Byron?

    Or do they share..

  • Only a problem when they block better (G fiber) (Score:5, Insightful)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @02:02PM (#53662409) Journal

    I think this state law goes a bit overboard. That I can think of, municipal fiber is only a problem in two types of cases. Sometimes, city council just isn't very good at running an ISP - they are mostly car dealers, real estate agents, and insurance agents, not networking experts. So they waste taxpayer money with their toy ISP. The local voters can probably handle that most of the time.

    Many of us probably recall Google announced they'd build out Google fiber only in cities where the local government didn't get in the way too much, dragging out permit processes for years, demanding kickbacks, etc. That reminds us that cities can and sometimes do make it very difficult, time consuming, and expensive for ISPs to offer improved services. Suppose you're councilman Jones. Two years ago, you proposed spending $50 million of taxpayer money building Muninet, run by the city. You get Muninet operational, a bit over budget, but it's providing 25 Mbps for $35. You and the rest of the city council aren't experienced at running an ISP, so sometimes there are glitches, but it should recover the $50 million investment over the next 12 years. You've taken some heat from the local newspaper for increasing taxes to pay for mediocre service, but you'll probably manage to get re-elected - you can spin it as a reasonably successful project, in it's first two years.

    Now Google comes knocking, wanting to offer gigabit for $70. That makes your Muninet 25 Mbps look like utter shit. If Google is allowed to offer gigabit, nobody will pay for Muninet service anymore and your record will show taxpayers (voters) were left holding the bag for the $50 million construction cost. Are you going to approve Google fiber ( the death of Muninet) or are you going to do everything you can to keep gigabit at bay, protecting your Muninet project?

    When the politicians who are responsible regulating / approving services are also running a competing service, they have a conflict of interest. That does need to be addressed somehow, but I don't think it means tax payer ISPs need to be banned.

    • When the politicians who are responsible regulating / approving services are also running a competing service, they have a conflict of interest. That does need to be addressed somehow, but I don't think it means tax payer ISPs need to be banned.

      I don't know about that. I think maybe it does. I think that governments that want to enable these projects need to take viability into account. What technology is muninet using? If it's using wireless, then it would have better been enabled by simply letting someone else do it. Make it easy for technically proficient residents to run a WISP and they'll do it themselves. If it's using fiber, then they should have pulled fiber useful to people like Google, who can then use their fiber. If it's copper, that w

    • It sounds like you should get kicked in the taint for rolling out a new network in the age of fiber but deciding to run with Cat-5 because you got a great deal on spools. Just because the network is publicly-funded doesn't also mean that all of the expertise needs to come from the community. Part of that public funding is hiring a designer who knows what they're doing.

    • Municipal fiber shouldn't mean "municipal ISP".

      IMHO, the municipality should charter a municipal corporation and use the municipality's bonding authority to fund the network buildout. Obviously the relevant experts should be hired from the utility and telecoms environment so that it's built to whatever the current standard is in such a network, with an eye towards long-term viability and maximum flexibility.

      Once built, the fiber network is only that -- a fiber network. Part of the network buildout should

  • The bottom line is - we all want more fast, inexpensive broadband options. So when you live in a city that doesn't really have them, you jump at the first opportunity that comes along. Sometimes, that's going to be your local government proposing a roll-out of a city-wide system.

    If it seems like a law is trying to block that from happening, your first reaction is to protest that law!

    But like someone else on here pointed out? Municipal Internet doesn't always have the best long-term track record. It's likely

  • If our corporate overlords can't make any money from something, it has a value of zero to the people in charge of those kinds of decisions.

  • And this doesn't scream "Bought and paid for by Cable Companies".....

  • WTF? (Score:3)

    by oh_my_080980980 ( 773867 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @03:32PM (#53663051)
    "“I just think government needs to be very cautious about investing taxpayer dollars in these networks that they not only have to be able to manage, but they also have to maintain them,” Byron told The Roanoke Times. "Maintaining this type of stuff is much better done by private business.”" http://arstechnica.com/tech-po... [arstechnica.com]

    Really cock sucking whore. Do you have proof to support this assertion that does not come with wheel barrels full of cash....

    • "Really cock sucking whore. Do you have proof to support this assertion that does not come with wheel barrels full of cash....

      Cocksucking whores across all of America join in demanding an apology from you for comparing them to a conscienceless bottom feeder like Kathy Byron. Spokes-slut Anya Neeze says that when the lipstick hits the love muscle, at least she and her colleagues provide something of value to average guys. The only things Byron sucks hang small, limp and useless from the crotches of rich

  • Clearly the cable companies don't like competing against hyper local internet providers who cater to their customers... Since they can't compete, they're next tactic is to simply make it illegal. How do they do this?

    Thanks to bullshit like citizens united I can only speculate that the cable companies went door to door acting as citizens making large contributions to law makers who saw the world as they do.

  • 1984 NewSpeak (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Welcome to 1984 where "We have always been at war with EastAsia" and "War is Peace", "Ignorance is Knowledge" and "Freedom is Slavery".

  • Why not allow every municipality to offer the service for a fee and also allow private companies to offer their services. It is absurd that any cable company be allowed an exclusive territory. Make them compete like everybody else. That exclusive nonsense is nothing more than corporate welfare.

