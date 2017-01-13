Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Virginia 'Broadband Deployment Act' Would Kill Municipal Broadband Deployment (arstechnica.com) 36

Posted by msmash from the wait-what dept.
Virginia lawmakers are considering a bill called the "Virginia Broadband Deployment Act," but instead of resulting in more broadband deployment, the legislation would make it more difficult for municipalities to offer Internet service. From a report: The Virginia House of Delegates legislation proposed this week by Republican lawmaker Kathy Byron would prohibit municipal broadband deployments except in very limited circumstances. Among other things, a locality wouldn't be allowed to offer Internet service if an existing network already provides 10Mbps download and 1Mbps upload speeds to 90 percent of potential customers. That speed threshold is low enough that it can be met by old DSL lines in areas that haven't received more modern cable and fiber networks. Even if that condition is met, a city or town would have to jump through a few hoops before offering service. The municipality would have to pay for a "comprehensive broadband assessment," and then issue a request for proposals giving for-profit ISPs six months to submit a plan for broadband deployment. After receiving proposals from private ISPs, the local government would have to determine whether providing grants or subsidies to a private ISP would be more cost-effective than building a municipal broadband network.

  • ...Strike Virginia off my list of potential places to live. :/
    • As I've been told by Virginians themselves, "In the Commonwealth of Virginia, there ain't nothing common wealth about it. You're either poor or got too much money to play with."

      • You're either poor or got too much money to play with."

        The poor folks are mostly in southern or western Virginia, where they have lived for generations. The rich folks are mostly Yankee immigrant lawyers and politicians living around the beltway. There are now enough northern immigrants that Virginia has gone blue in the last three presidential elections.

    • Re:Well... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @02:07PM (#53662451)
      First, this isn't a law yet. The Republicans have a majority in the statehouse, but the governor is a Democrat (though I haven't seen any word on how he intends to respond). That said, there's already a law on the books restricting Municipal broadband. Most of the built-up suburbs have at least two options between FiOS and Cable (mostly Comcast, but Cox has a few counties including Fairfax, the biggest DC suburban one). Currently the only part that has municipal broadband is Bristol, in the southwestern part of the state on the Tennessee border, where they have full FTTP. Unfortunately, it's not exactly a large city (population ~17k).

      Overall the state isn't a bad place to live, though it has its crazy quirks, and some parts of it are very different from others. Most of the tech jobs are up near or in DC, and relate to the Federal Government in some way. The DC suburbs are pricy and traffic sucks (though not as bad as the Bay Area still). The weather usually isn't too bad, though people have no clue how to drive in snow. The food is pretty good, and you're well positioned between both the Northern and Southern regions of the country.

  • More of that small, local govt freedom (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's just more of that Republican love of smaller, more local government at work. Smell the FREEDOM!

    Notice a funny thing about these Republican bills: their content is usually the OPPOSITE of the bill's name. This is because when you summarize it, it never sounds like sonething you would want to pass. At least if you are an ordinary citizen, that is, and not some megacorp or rich person.

    • To be fair, letting corporations run everything is technically "smaller government". Republicans might be stupid, but they are consistent.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Consistently retarded.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kenja ( 541830 )
        It's weird that they have to keep passing laws and increase the size of enforcement agencies in the pursuit of smaller government.

  • "Small government!" "Local control!"

  • Smells Like (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @01:55PM (#53662355)
    More entitlements given to the wealthy. Looks like Virginia is going to practice more wealthcare.
  • Does it surprise anyone that it is a Republican? I know, Dems can be bought too, but it appears that Republicans have a fire sale going on.

  • Didn't GW Bush sign a "clear skies" act that defended the freedom of companies to pollute?

  • Just another case of Gov't providing Corporate Protectionism at the expense of the People Anyone that still thinks that "People" are the Citizens Gov't serves are either delusional or hopelessly naive The real Citizens of the US are the Corporate Personhood and the Wealthy Elite

  • Results (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @02:00PM (#53662399)
    I think this may spur on people to do it themselves on a smaller scale. In parts of rural UK, this is already happening. A group of people got together and decided to hell with muni or corporate, they're going to do it themselves.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      That's a great idea, but eventually, somebody has to get paid for an Internet connection, whether the last mile is handled by an ISP or a group of individuals. I wouldn't be surprised if the Republicans pass laws to make it illegal to do what you're describing, in which case no ISP would sell a group of people bandwidth to be sub-divided.

  • owns Kathy Byron?

    Or do they share..

  • Only a problem when they block better (G fiber) (Score:4, Insightful)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @02:02PM (#53662409) Journal

    I think this state law goes a bit overboard. That I can think of, municipal fiber is only a problem in two types of cases. Sometimes, city council just isn't very good at running an ISP - they are mostly car dealers, real estate agents, and insurance agents, not networking experts. So they waste taxpayer money with their toy ISP. The local voters can probably handle that most of the time.

    Many of us probably recall Google announced they'd build out Google fiber only in cities where the local government didn't get in the way too much, dragging out permit processes for years, demanding kickbacks, etc. That reminds us that cities can and sometimes do make it very difficult, time consuming, and expensive for ISPs to offer improved services. Suppose you're councilman Jones. Two years ago, you proposed spending $50 million of taxpayer money building Muninet, run by the city. You get Muninet operational, a bit over budget, but it's providing 25 Mbps for $35. You and the rest of the city council aren't experienced at running an ISP, so sometimes there are glitches, but it should recover the $50 million investment over the next 12 years. You've taken some heat from the local newspaper for increasing taxes to pay for mediocre service, but you'll probably manage to get re-elected - you can spin it as a reasonably successful project, in it's first two years.

    Now Google comes knocking, wanting to offer gigabit for $70. That makes your Muninet 25 Mbps look like utter shit. If Google is allowed to offer gigabit, nobody will pay for Muninet service anymore and your record will show taxpayers (voters) were left holding the bag for the $50 million construction cost. Are you going to approve Google fiber ( the death of Muninet) or are you going to do everything you can to keep gigabit at bay, protecting your Muninet project?

    When the politicians who are responsible regulating / approving services are also running a competing service, they have a conflict of interest. That does need to be addressed somehow, but I don't think it means tax payer ISPs need to be banned.

  • The bottom line is - we all want more fast, inexpensive broadband options. So when you live in a city that doesn't really have them, you jump at the first opportunity that comes along. Sometimes, that's going to be your local government proposing a roll-out of a city-wide system.

    If it seems like a law is trying to block that from happening, your first reaction is to protest that law!

    But like someone else on here pointed out? Municipal Internet doesn't always have the best long-term track record. It's likely

